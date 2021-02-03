The Giles County Commission’s Budget and Schools committees have given their approvals to proposed budget amendments. The amendments will require full commission approval.
The budget committee also set its schedule for preparing, discussing and approving the county’s 2021-22 budget by the end of June.
Schools Amendment
The committees each gave approval to school system budget amendments that include receiving a state grant for a set of robotics for all four county middle schools for a total of $40,000 and additional CTE equipment for $5,000.
General Fund
For the county general fund, the budget committee approved a $103,079 budget amendment that Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners described as a clean-up amendment.
Items in the general fund budget amendment include funds received from a health grant, contributions made to the SCHRA Veteran’s Assistance Grant, pay received and paid for Giles County Sheriff’s Department personnel patrolling state paving projects, donations received by the Giles County Animal Shelter, Giles County OEM and employee COVID pay funds received from the state.
Budget Schedule
The budget committee is expected to start the process of creating the 2021-22 fiscal year budget in February. Preparations of materials and information pertaining to the budget will take place during the month of February.
In March, budget forms from county departments and other pertinent information for each department’s budget requests are scheduled to be turned in.
The deadline for non-profit requests is April 15.
Projections and committee meetings to discuss and guide the budget process are scheduled to begin in April and last through mid-May.
The proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget is expected to be presented to the budget committee around the third week in May, with budget hearings scheduled for late May and early June.
The budget committee will finalize the proposed budget and send it to the full county commission.
By approximately June 24, the county commission will be asked to approve the 2021-22 budget and non-profit appropriations as well as set a tax levy for the fiscal year.
