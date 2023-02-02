American Legion Post 60 presents a check for 266 gift cards to Johnson’s Foods.
Each $25 gift card was marked for food-only and distributed to needy Giles County families as part of the Legion’s annual food project.
American Legion Post 60 is thankful for all who supported the annual project.
