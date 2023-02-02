20221230_130925.jpg

On hand for the presentation were (from left) American Legion Post 60 First Vice Commander Bob Walls, Matt Johnson, Post 60 Chaplain Carl Glossup, Jon Johnson, Post 60 Ladies Auxiliary President Linda Holt and Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer Carol Wade.   Submitted

American Legion Post 60 presents a check for 266 gift cards to Johnson’s Foods.

Each $25 gift card was marked for food-only and distributed to needy Giles County families as part of the Legion’s annual food project.

American Legion Post 60 is thankful for all who supported the annual project.

