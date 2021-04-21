ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for Exterior Renovations at Development 11-001 will be received by the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid.
The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
Cauthen & Associates, LLC
2908 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, Tennessee 37214
Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise
Construct Connect
Dodge Data & Analytics
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
Bidding documents may be obtained from Machelle York, Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required for one set of Bidding Documents. Partial sets will not be issued. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. Full refunds on deposits will be issued only if bidding documents are returned in good condition within 14 days after the bid opening. No refunds will be issued for bidding documents received after the 14-days period.
Bid Envelope
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instruction to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information.
The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Walk Through and Prebid Conference
At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative office of the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference.
PULASKI HOUSING AUTHORITY
By: Pam Dickey, Executive Director
Date: April 21, 2021
April 28, 2021
First run date April 21, 2021
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
SHARON ELONA BRADLEY GLENN
Plaintiffs
vs. No. 7412
ELLEN SIMMONS GRIFFIN, ANNIE MARGARET SIMMONS, SHERREE ETHERIS BRADLEY, MCCLAIN, STARJEFFRECA FORD, MONICA L. RAMEY, DANTE BRADLEY, JEFFREY BRADLEY, JR. JOSHUA BULLOCK, PRINCE CRITTENDEN, AARON CRITTENDEN, CHRISTER CRITTENDEN, SHANTEALA HARRIS, GALEN TROY CRITTENDEN, ALIYAH CRITTENDEN, FLORENCE E SIMMONS, THOMAS ALBOTT SIMMONS, JAMES WILLIAM SIMMONS, JR. JANICE ANITA SIMMONS, SARAH MERRELL HARRIS, BERNARD G. MERRELL, SONYA MERRELL, WILLIAM DANDRIDGE MERRELL, CHRISTIAN MERRELL, CHRISTINE GREATHOUSE, GERALDINE GREATHOUSE
Defendants
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on February 3rd, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at 10:04 AM AT 1015 CLEAR CREEK ROAD, PULASKI, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
Tract No. 1:
A certain tract of land lying in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and described as follows:
Beginning at a stake in the new road, the SE corners of Lot No. 1 conveyed to Foster Bills by T.K. Gordon; thence with said road S 66 _ E 5 chains and 37 links to a stake, Bufords WB line; thence with said line and road S 87 _ E 4 chains and 55 links to the SW corner of No. 3; thence with the WB line of No. 3, N 7 _ E passing the SW corner of No. 4 at 21 chains, in all 40 chains and 75 links to a stake in Robinsons SE; thence with the same N 78 _ W 12 chains and 36 links to the NE corner of No. 1; thence with the EB of No. 1 S 3 W 34 chains and 83 links to the beginning, containing 41.75 acres.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 119, page 279, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract No. 2:
A certain tract of land lying and being in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded generally North by Robinson, East by Puryear, South by Martin and West by Simmons, formally Tolliver Place (and known as the Foster Bills Place), containing 25 acres, more or less.
There is also hereby conveyed the right of way as set out and described is the instrument of record in ROGCT in Deed Book 111, Page 388.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 137, page 370, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Map 40, Parcel 16.00
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel north on 1st street/US-31 N toward E Jefferson St Continue to follow US-31 N for 8.7 miles, Turn right onto Clear Creek Road and travel 0.9 miles.
TERMS OF SALE
As stated in and Agreed Order entered on February 25, 2021 the bid will not be reopened. This property will sell as an absolute auction by Garner Auctions, Inc. Company on May 1, 2021 at 10:04AM.
ï The property will be offered individually, in combinations and then all back together as whole with the highest bid price determining the sale.
ï The property, real and personal, will be offered in "As Is, Where Is" condition with no warranties expressed or implied.
ï The sale of the property is not contingent upon purchasers ability to obtain financing.
ï The successful bidder(s) will sign a sales contract on the real property detailing the condition of the auction and be required to pay a non-refundable ten percent (10%) down payment auction day.
ï Purchasers of the real property will be required to pay the balance and close on within 30 days.
ï If purchasers desire title opinion or title insurance, that will be at purchasers expense.
ï Attorneys closing fees will be paid by purchasers.
ï Seller will convey a warranty deed to purchasers.
ï Property taxes will be prorated as of date of closing.
ï If Personal Property is sold it must be paid for in full on auction day.
ï The auctioneer will go over the terms and conditions in his opening announcements and answer any questions, prior to opening the bidding process.
If you have any questions please contact Crystal Greene, Special Commissioner at (931) 363-2620 or Garner Auctions at (256) 233-5699.
Crystal G. Greene
P O Box 678
Special Master
Pulaski, TN 38478
Robert C. Henry,
Timothy P Underwood,
Attorney for Plaintiff
119 S First St.
Pulaski, TN 38478
Teresa M. Morgan
Attorney for Plaintiff
P O Box 60711
Nashville, TN 37206
Joe Fowlkes
Attorney for Bernard Glenn Merrell, Annie M. Simmons, Thomas Albert Simmons, Ellen Pearl Griffin
109 W Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
First run date April 7, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2020, in Book No. DT598, at Page 97, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Duane Powell, conveying certain property therein described to Megan K. Trott as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 17, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and within the Corporate Limits of the City of Pulaski, and more particularly described as follows: Bounded generally on the North by Block Street, East by Third Street, South by Booth, and West by Booth.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 636 South 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
BILLY DUANE POWELL
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 349342
DATED April 13, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1898-21
ESTATE OF Jeane B. Long, Deceased, Date of Death 3-13-21
Notice is hereby given that on April 12th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jeane B. Long, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-12-21 Executor, David Ray Long
4-12-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
4-12-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1901-21
ESTATE OF Patricia Ann Quigley, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-13-2020
Notice is hereby given that on April 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Ann Quigley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-6-21 Executor, Karin Lynn Lee
4-6-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
4-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1897-21
ESTATE OF Richard Alton Coble, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on April 8th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Richard Alton Coble, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-8-21 Administratrix, Karen Coble Young
4-8-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
4-8-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 14, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
FOR SAM DAVIS PARK CARETAKER
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for a Park Caretaker. The successful applicant is responsible for the maintenance and care of parks and recreational areas.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date April 21, 2021
Pulaski Pedestrian & Bike Master Plan & Public Input Session
The City of Pulaski will be holding a public input session regarding the proposed Pedestrian and Bike Master Plan. The purpose of the input session will be to explain the goals and objectives of the master plan and seek input on the community's vision for enhancing and expanding bike and pedestrian facilities and programs throughout the city. The input session will consist of a brief presentation, followed by discussion regarding the greatest opportunities and constraints that effect existing and future bike and pedestrian facilities. In order to safely reach a large range of constituents, the meeting will be conducted in person (with proper social distancing measures and mask requirements in place) and will be broadcast digitally online. Our team will be available to take your feedback and answer questions digitally, through the broadcast and in person at the meeting. Your input is of great value and we look forward to hearing from you. The public input session will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 5:30-7 p.m. at City Hall, 203 1st Street #3, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Run date April 21, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for copier leasing for all schools and offices effective July 1, 2021. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, April 26, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Proposals should be marked Proposal - Copier Leasing. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31, 2021
Public Meetings
Financial Management Committee
The Financial Management Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Disposal Assets
2) Purchasing Cooperative
3) Any other business
Legislative Committee
Immediately following the Financial Management meeting the Legislative Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Certificate of Need
2) Nepotism
3) Any other business
Ambulance Committee
Immediately following Legislative meeting the Ambulance Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Billing Company
2) Property Update
3) Budget
4) Any other business
Run date April 21, 2021
