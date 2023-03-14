For the first time since 2011, the Giles County boys’ basketball team is headed to the state tournament thanks to a 53-45 overtime victory versus Union City March 6.
GCHS will now meet Power Center Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. See the special section inside this week's edition for all the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.