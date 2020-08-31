On a night where Giles County moved kickoff to avoid the rain, it instead found itself on the wrong end of a rain-shortened contest, falling 19-7 to Class 6A Hendersonville Thursday night.
Trailing by 12 points just three seconds before halftime, multiple lightning strikes further and further delayed the contest, to the point that both coaching staffs agreed to call the contest. The loss was the second in as many seasons for the Bobcats (0-2), who stepped up three classifications to take on the Commandoes (1-1) the last two
seasons.
“There were already so many lightning strikes and the weather looked so bad, we just felt it was best to go ahead and call it at that time,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “There was really no guarantee we would get to finish the game at a reasonable hour, so both staffs decided it was in the kids’ best interest to call it at that point.”
The game, like many others, was moved to Thursday to avoid weather-related issues due to Hurricane Laura. Instead, it was Thursday night that bore the heaviest brunt of the rainfall in the mid-state. Most schools did not make an official decision to move the contest up a day until Tuesday.
Giles County suffered a safety on its first possession of the ball game, and the Commandoes followed up with a field goal to take an unusual 5-0 lead just minutes into the contest.
The unusual start continued as Hendersonville was forced to punt midway through the opening quarter, but snapped the ball over its punter’s head, giving Giles County possession at the Hendersonville 18.
The Bobcats struck just two plays later, with quarterback Riley Cardin finding wideout J.C. Brown in the end zone on an 18-yard score – the Bobcats’ first passing touchdown of the season and the first score in Brown’s Bobcat career.
The teams traded possessions late in the first quarter before the Commandoes broke for their first touchdown of the game on a six-yard score from running back Brent Rowe.
Ahead 12-7, Hendersonville was unable to capitalize on its newfound momentum, but Giles County was held in check as well, with both teams trading possessions for virtually the entire quarter.
But late in the quarter, Hendersonville pieced together a scoring drive, culminating in a one-yard touchdown run with under 30 seconds left in the half.
Little did either team know, but that would be the final play of the game as weather continued to deteriorate and eventually lead to the lightning-halted finish.
“You hate to see a game ended due to weather, at any time,” O’Connor said. “But everyone agreed that it was the safest option on the table. I was proud of the way we played at times in a very unusual game environment. We improved on a few things from last week, but we still have a long way to go. We just need to keep things in perspective and keep moving one game at a time.”
Giles County was originally scheduled to host its first Region 5-AAA game of the season next Friday versus East
Nashville.
However, due to an ordinance from Nashville lawmakers, Metro schools are not allowed to begin practice due to COVID-19 complications at this time.
Therefore, Giles County will now bump its bye week, originally slated for Sept. 11, to next week’s Sept. 4 date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.