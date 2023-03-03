Giles County did not exactly change up its script ahead of Thursday night’s Region 5-AA title game versus Fairview.
Instead, it just changed its supporting cast.
For a second-straight ballgame, GCHS used near-perfect free throw shooting and buried double-digit 3-pointers en route to a 61-41 victory and its first region championship since 2007.
The Bobcats (23-8) have now won 17 games in a row.
GCHS received 28 points from junior big man Jaceion Coffey in Tuesday’s semifinal win versus Cheatham County.
In Thursday’s outing, however, Coffey never got in a rhythm, was plagued with foul trouble and was limited to just two points.
But instead of panicking, the Bobcats simply relied on the rest of their squad to fill Coffey’s scoring void.
Junior Kamauri Turner and senior Jake Cardin held down the fort for the Bobcat offense, scoring 19 points apiece.
Turner was steady the whole night, burying a season-high five 3-pointers and hitting at least one triple in every period.
Cardin, meanwhile, held the majority of his scoring until the second half as the point guard erupted for 10 points in the third quarter for a second-straight game.
The backcourt duo combined for eight of the Bobcat 11 3-pointers on the night.
As a whole, the Bobcats broke out in the third quarter, scoring 20 in the frame after they were held to just 21 in the first half. GCHS followed suit with 20 more in the fourth.
And while the volume might not have been there — GCHS shot 70 combined free throws in its first two region tournament contests — the Bobcats were sharp at the line Thursday as they sank 16-of-17 attempts.
Despite the two-point effort, Coffey was still named as 5-AA Tournament MVP thanks to a 26-point effort in last Saturday’s quarterfinal and the 28-point night on Tuesday.
“That’s just kind of how it has been all year,” first-year Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said. “We have such a veteran group and they are all so unselfish. If someone is not having a particularly great night, it seems like someone else steps right up.”
The Bobcats improved to 19-0 versus Fairview in all-time meetings dating back to 2001.
Nathan Dillingham and Jon Sawyer scored 12 and 10, respectively, to lead the Yellowjackets (25-6).
Thursday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
With the win, Giles County sewed up its first region crown —and corresponding home Sectional game — for the first time since Campbell was a junior basketball player himself at Lawrence County.
The Bobcats earned a home matchup Monday versus Region 6-AA runner-up Union City.
The Golden Tornadoes (12-19) stunned District 12-AA champ Milan in their semifinal, but fell 58-44 to Gibson County in their respective final Thursday.
Tipoff has been set for 7 p.m. inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
“I am very proud of our kids and the way they just continue to fight,” Campbell said. “This is a program that has a tremendous and decorated pedigree. It was special to see them get this win and lock up a home game to go to state. But we still have a lot of work to do and that begins with a really tough ballgame coming up Monday.”
