Public Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all citizens that an election will be held in accordance with TCA 5-5-111 to fill a vacant commissioner seat during the 17 April 2023 Commission Meeting, held in the Giles County Courthouse Chancery Courtroom at 5:00 pm. The purpose of the election is to select one County Commissioner from District 7 of Giles County, Tennessee, with said official so elected to serve in the seat vacated by Mr. Maurice Woodard.
All qualified citizens desiring to be candidates and whose primary residence is located within the boundaries of County Commission District 7, except those prohibited by the Constitution and Laws of the State of Tennessee, are hereby notified of this election to be determined by a majority vote of the Giles County Commission. Anyone desiring to be nominated for the position of Giles County Commissioner, District 7, may submit a letter to the County Executive’s Office to be received, no later than, Friday, April 14th at 12:00 p.m. to give sufficient notice to the Giles County Commission for consideration. Mailing address is P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478. This will in no way prohibit anyone residing in District 7 from requesting their name being placed in nomination from the gallery of the Courtroom on Monday, 17 April 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For consideration all candidates must be nominated by a sitting commissioner.
Graham Stowe
County Executive
Carol Wade
County Clerk
This 20th day of March, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for three (3) Dual Welding Booths. For speciﬁcations, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the O蠐ce of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, April 24, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2 nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Welding Booths”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
ALLEN C. BRIGGS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ELEAINE RODGERS, DECEASED,
Plaintiffs
vs.
JAMES DAVIS RODGERS, JAMES ALLEN BRIGGS, TEESAH LOPER, KENDRA PRATT-BRIGGS, DAKOTA PRATT-BRIGGS, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA (FUBA), GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, LLC, and DONNA S. SULLIVAN,
Defendants
No. 7029
In obedience to an Agreed Order of the Chancery Court of Giles County at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on October 5th, 2022, in the above styled cause, I, Crystal Greene, Special Commissioner will on Saturday, April 22nd, at 10:07 AM AT LOCATION OF THE PROPERTY, Map 178, Parcel 032.00, Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee will offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land, with all improvements thereon, lying and being in the 1st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee containing 37.5 acres, more or less, as per plat in the Tax Assessor's Office for Giles County, Tennessee on Map 178, parcel 032.00.
Said property last instrument of record is a deed from Rachel Smith to James Wayman Rodgers dated October 3 I, 1996 and of recording Deed Book 280, pages 179-180, in the Register's Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel North First Street/ (US-31) for 14.9 miles, turn left onto Ardmore Ridge Road and travel 3.6 miles. Watch for signs. The property is located at 31344 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, TN 38449.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal G. Greene, Special Master
PO Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
Henry, Henry and Underwood
Attorneys for Plaintiff
119 S. First Street Pulaski, TN 38478
Billy W. Ostermann
Attorney for Co-Executors
PO Box 1941
Lewisburg, TN 37091
Public Notice
Pulaski Electric System is seeking sealed bid quotations for ROW contractor services for 322+/- miles of distribution line for our continued ROW clearing broadband expansion project. (Phase 2 = 92+/- miles and phase 3 = 128+/- miles Phase 4 = 102 +/- miles) The projected commence date is 5/29/23 and ﬁnish date is 10/30/23 for phase 2 and Phase 3 completed by 4/29/24 and phase 4 completed by 6/29/24. If interested in this project, please email kparr@pesenergize.com for a set of speciﬁcations, questions or PDF of circuit maps. SEALED BIDS are due no later than May 15, 2023 at 10AM at which time bids will be opened in the Henry Sims Board room. All bids should be in a sealed envelope marked ROW bid and INCLUDE your Tennessee Contractor License number on the front of the bid envelope. Bids are to be addressed to Craig Kiddie and mailed to Pulaski Electric System 128 South First St, PO Box 368 Pulaski, TN 38478.
PES reserves the rights:
(a) to accept or reject any or all proposals in whole or in part;
(b) to waive any formalities or irregularity with respect to a proposal; and
(c) to negotiate with the best bidder.
Public Notice
Any non-profit who would like to be considered in the Giles County 2023-2024 Budget must submit an application to the County Executive’s Office by 4:00 p.m. on May 1, 2023. Applicants must use the current year’s application which can be obtained from Giles County website www.gilescountytn.gov.
NOTICE OF SALE CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
CHRISTOPHER RALPH BLACK
By his conservator
LEE ANN BLACK WHITWORTH AND
SAMANTHA BLACK
Petitioners
VS.
ANGELA BLACK, Respondent DOCKET NO. 7854
In obedience to an Order to Sale- Reference Special Master of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on April 3rd, 2023, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at 10:02 AM AT LOCATION OF THE HOME, 956 Briar Patch Road, Prospect, TN 38477, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more speciﬁcally described as follows:
A certain tract of land located and situated in the 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and bound and described as follows: on the North side of Brier Patch Road about one mile north and west of the Elkton-Prospect Road, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a railroad spike in the centerline of the road in Harold Breeden’s SW corner (Deed Book 241, Page 901) said spike situated S 62 degrees 05 minutes 04 seconds W 1399.92 feet from James Hutchinson’s NE corner in the centerline of the road (Deed Book 246, Page 317); then with said centerline S 63 degrees 39 minutes 26 seconds W 76.31 feet, S 71 degrees 29 minutes 41 W 201.70 feet, S 68 degrees 31 minutes 10 seconds W 154.19 feet, and S 64 degrees 36 minutes 02 seconds W 78.61 feet, a railroad spike; then leaving the road with a new division line, N 15 degrees 40 minutes 43 seconds W 628.42 feet, an iron rod at a white oak and fence corner, Breeden’s SW corner; then with Breeden, a fence, S 88 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds E 412.72 feet and S 87 degrees 06 minutes 27 seconds E 207.78 feet, an iron rod; then with Breeden, a marked line S 03 degrees 27 minutes 56 seconds E 395.43 feet to the beginning containing 6.46 acres, more or less.
Map 157 Parcel 38
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel South on First Street/(US-31) for 14 miles, turn right onto Prospect Elkton Rd. (TN-273) and travel for 0.8 miles, turn right onto Briar Patch Road and travel 0.9 miles to the destination. The address of the property is 956 Briar Patch Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the conﬁrmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene,
Special Master
P.O. Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
A. Colbrook Baddour,
Attorney for Plaintiffs
P.O. Box 296
Pulaski, TN 38478
Brent E. Hieronymi,
Attorney for Respondent
P.O. Box 1116
Ardmore, TN 38449
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated APRIL 30, 2019, executed by DANIEL W HARRIS AND ERICKA F HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to WILBURN J. EVANS, Trustee, of record in BOOK DT581, PAGE 23, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.,, AS NOMINEE FOR FIRSTBANK, in the Register’s Office for GILES County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D.. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for GILES County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M., LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in GILES County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, TENNESSEE:
SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 2221 CHERRY DRIVE, PULASKI, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT NO. 27 OF THE WESTVIEW SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 30, N/K/A PLAT CABINET I, SLIDE 114-A IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A METES AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION, AS WELL AS A DESCRIPTION OF DRAINAGE EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND EXISTING WATER LINES. SAID LOT FRONTS 100 FT. ON CHERRY DRIVE, NORTH, AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 150 FT. TO LOT NO. 38, THE WEST BOUNDARY BEING LOT NO. 28.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DANIEL W. HARRIS AND ERICKA FAITH HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 30, 2019 AND RECORDED IN BOOK D380, PAGE 628, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
MAP 088J GROUP A PARCEL 027.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, GREAT CHOICE PLUS LOAN PROGRAM
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615)254-4430
www.phillipjoneslaw.com
www.williamsauction.com
F23-0042
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2214-23
ESTATE OF Joe Elkins Busby Deceased, Date of Death: 12/09/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joe Elkins Busby, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-23 Executor, Frank H. Busby, Jr.
3-24-23 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis
3-24-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
April 5, 2023 & April 12, 2023
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated JULY 11, 2022, executed by WENDEE K. NICOME, UNMARRIED WOMAN, to SHAWN MURRAY KAPLAN Trustee, of record in BOOK DT636, PAGE 543, for the beneﬁt of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR GARDNER FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, DBA LEGACY MUTUAL MORTGAGE, in the Register’s Ofﬁce for GILES County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Ofﬁce for GILES County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M., LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in GILES County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, TENNESSEE:
CERTAIN REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND MORE PARTICULARLY AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF CULPEPPER STREET, SAID POINT IS SOUTH 3 DEGREES WEST, 37 FEET FROM ANGEL WILLIAMS ORIGINAL NORTHWEST CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 3 DEGREES WEST 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES EAST, 120 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE; NORTH 3 DEGREES EAST, 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES WEST, 120 FEET TO THE BEGINNING.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO WENDEE K. NICOME, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 11, 2022, OF RECORD IN BOOK D396, PAGE 902, REGISTER’S OFFICE GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 557 CULPEPPER STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
MAP 086P GROUP E PARCEL 044.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALEIF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: GARDNER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD, DBA LEGACY MUTUAL MORTGAGETHIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 557 CULPEPPER STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
www.phillipjoneslaw.com
www.williamsauction.com
F23-0208
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.