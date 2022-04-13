SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 6, 2022, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the north door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Eugene Coleman and Carrie Coleman, husband and wife, to Denise Haraseviat, as Trustee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation dated October 22, 1999, and recorded on October 27, 1999, in Book DT301, Page 96, and modified on June 20, 2016, in Book DT543, Page 443, Instrument No. 16107943, and on March 13, 2019, in Book DT578, Page 572, Instrument No. 19120845 in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee (ìDeed of Trustî), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Other interested parties: The Unknown Spouse of Eugene Coleman; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Carrie Coleman
The hereinafter described real property located in Giles County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record:
Legal Description: SITUATE in the SEVENTH (7TH) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot NO. 3 in the subdivision of the lands of Marietta Jones, deceased, which was sold in the cause of C.P. Jones vs. R.H. Abernathy, et al in the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee and fronting on Caroline Street (now Woodring street) 93-1/2 feet and running back south to an alley, between parallel lines, 165 feet. Said lot is bounded on the north by Carolina Street (now Woodring Street); east by Ben Clark (now Vernon); south by an alley; west by J.L. Payne (now Russell).
Being the same property conveyed to Eugene Coleman by instrument of record in Book 294 at page 46 in the Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds office.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 419 East Woodring Street, Pulaski, TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 086P 097A 004.00
Current owner(s) of Record: Eugene Coleman
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.
If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
PLG# 18-003143-3
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 6, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 8, 2017, in Book No. DT560, at Page 916, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Jonathan S Jewell and Maggie Jewell, conveying certain property therein described to Megan K. Trott as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Kelley Mortgage, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by MidFirst Bank.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by MidFirst Bank, will, on May 10, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 5* Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being located on the Giles and Lawrence County line and being the northwest portion of the property found on Tax Map 90, Parcel 4, and being more fully described, to-wit:
Beginning at an old fence corner on the south side of the old Highway 64 in the Giles and Lawrence County line, said corner being the southwest corner of Terry Adams (DB 231, Pg. 941) and the northwest corner of the parent tract and of said tract; thence leaving said corner along the south line of Terry Adams and A. J. Properties (DB 261, Pg. 911) and along the old south right of way line of Highway 64 as follows: S 85 degrees 53 minutes 00 seconds E 236.33 feet. North 59 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds E, 198.12 feet, N 55 degrees 57 minutes 29 seconds E 338.77 feet to the southeast corner of A. J. Properties; thence with the south right of way line of Highway 64 N, 81 degrees 13 minutes 05 seconds E 378.85 feet to a point in said right of way line in the centerline of a small branch, said point being the northeast corner of said tract; thence leaving said point S 37 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds E 110.01 feet to a point in the centerline of a small creek, said point being the southeast corner of said tract; thence leaving said point along the centerline of said creek as follows: S 62 degrees 09 minutes 02 seconds W 152.41 feet, S 51 degrees 10 minutes 14 seconds W 100.95 feet, S 76 degrees 16 minutes 25 seconds W 383.27 feet, S 45 degrees 03 minutes 42 seconds W 50.47 feet, S 13 degrees 17 minutes 11 seconds W 111.82 feet, S 54 degrees 55 minutes 07 seconds W 302.84 feet, S 61 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds W 100.93 feet, S 80 degrees 59 minutes 02 seconds W 202.66 feet, to a point in the centerline of said creek in the above mentioned Giles and Lawrence County line, said point being the southwest corner of said tract; thence leaving said point along an old fence line along said Giles and Lawrence County line, N 8 degrees 22 minutes 43 seconds E 383.33 feet, to the point of beginning, and containing 6.16 acres, more or less, as per survey made by James E. Sanders, T.R.L.S. No. 31, dated August 5, 1998, and being known in office of same as Job Number JP102.
This being a portion of the same property acquired by Mable J. Jewell and husband, Edgar N. Jewell, by deed of record in Deed Book 152, Page 592, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. The said Edgar N. Jewell having since died leaving Mable J. Jewell as surviving tenant. Also see Quitclaim Deed from Mable J. Jewell to Eddie D. Jewell and wife, Kim Jewell dated September 3, 1998 of record in Deed Book 288, Page 713, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Also conveyed herein is all my right, title and interest in a Deed of Easement for Water and Waterline to Eddie D. Jewell and wife, Kim Jewell from Eddie D. Jewell, Karla J. Pigg, Kathy J. Kermicle and Mable Howell of record in Deed Book 373, Page 691, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 2211 Powdermill Hill Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
JONATHAN S JEWELL
MAGGIE JEWELL
TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
MS. BECKY TELLAS
On or about February 2, 2021, the State of Tennessee, filed a tax lien against the Defendant, Jonathan S & Maggie D Jewell, recorded in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book 621, Page 530. On or about April 12, 2021, the State of Tennessee, filed a tax lien against the Defendant, Maggie D Jewell, recorded in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, at Book 629, Page 334. Any interest in the property held by the State of Tennessee, by virtue of the aforementioned tax lien is both junior and inferior to the interests held by MidFirst Bank. Provided, however, that the State of Tennessee, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated ß67-1-1433, shall have one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of the sale within which to redeem the property by virtue of its tax lien(s) herein by payment of the actual amount paid by the purchaser at the foreclosure sale, plus any amount in excess of the expenses necessarily incurred in connection with such property, less the income from such property, plus a reasonable rental value of such property. As required by law, the State of Tennessee has been given timely notice of this action.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351695
DATED April 1, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date April 13, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2071-22
ESTATE OF Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-20-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 31st, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A., in respect of the Estate of Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-31-22 Administratrix C.T.A., Crystal G. Greene
3-31-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
3-31-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2054-22
ESTATE OF Jefferson Lamar Whitfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 31st, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Jefferson Lamar Whitfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-31-22 Administratrix, Megan A Whitfield
3-31-22 Attorney, Mary Gabbett
3-31-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2070-22
ESTATE OF Lillian White Jones, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 30th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Lillian White Jones, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-30-22 Executor, Stanley Ross Jones
3-30-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
3-30-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
