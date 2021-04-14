CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
SHARON ELONA BRADLEY GLENN
Plaintiffs
vs. No. 7412
ELLEN SIMMONS GRIFFIN, ANNIE MARGARET SIMMONS, SHERREE ETHERIS BRADLEY, MCCLAIN, STARJEFFRECA FORD, MONICA L. RAMEY, DANTE BRADLEY, JEFFREY BRADLEY, JR. JOSHUA BULLOCK, PRINCE CRITTENDEN, AARON CRITTENDEN, CHRISTER CRITTENDEN, SHANTEALA HARRIS, GALEN TROY CRITTENDEN, ALIYAH CRITTENDEN, FLORENCE E SIMMONS, THOMAS ALBOTT SIMMONS, JAMES WILLIAM SIMMONS, JR. JANICE ANITA SIMMONS, SARAH MERRELL HARRIS, BERNARD G. MERRELL, SONYA MERRELL, WILLIAM DANDRIDGE MERRELL, CHRISTIAN MERRELL, CHRISTINE GREATHOUSE, GERALDINE GREATHOUSE
Defendants
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on February 3rd, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at 10:04 AM AT 1015 CLEAR CREEK ROAD, PULASKI, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
Tract No. 1:
A certain tract of land lying in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and described as follows:
Beginning at a stake in the new road, the SE corners of Lot No. 1 conveyed to Foster Bills by T.K. Gordon; thence with said road S 66 _ E 5 chains and 37 links to a stake, Bufords WB line; thence with said line and road S 87 _ E 4 chains and 55 links to the SW corner of No. 3; thence with the WB line of No. 3, N 7 _ E passing the SW corner of No. 4 at 21 chains, in all 40 chains and 75 links to a stake in Robinsons SE; thence with the same N 78 _ W 12 chains and 36 links to the NE corner of No. 1; thence with the EB of No. 1 S 3 W 34 chains and 83 links to the beginning, containing 41.75 acres.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 119, page 279, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract No. 2:
A certain tract of land lying and being in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded generally North by Robinson, East by Puryear, South by Martin and West by Simmons, formally Tolliver Place (and known as the Foster Bills Place), containing 25 acres, more or less.
There is also hereby conveyed the right of way as set out and described is the instrument of record in ROGCT in Deed Book 111, Page 388.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 137, page 370, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Map 40, Parcel 16.00
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel north on 1st street/US-31 N toward E Jefferson St Continue to follow US-31 N for 8.7 miles, Turn right onto Clear Creek Road and travel 0.9 miles.
TERMS OF SALE
As stated in and Agreed Order entered on February 25, 2021 the bid will not be reopened. This property will sell as an absolute auction by Garner Auctions, Inc. Company on May 1, 2021 at 10:04AM.
ï The property will be offered individually, in combinations and then all back together as whole with the highest bid price determining the sale.
ï The property, real and personal, will be offered in ìAs Is, Where Isî condition with no warranties expressed or implied.
ï The sale of the property is not contingent upon purchasers ability to obtain financing.
ï The successful bidder(s) will sign a sales contract on the real property detailing the condition of the auction and be required to pay a non-refundable ten percent (10%) down payment auction day.
ï Purchasers of the real property will be required to pay the balance and close on within 30 days.
ï If purchasers desire title opinion or title insurance, that will be at purchasers expense.
ï Attorneys closing fees will be paid by purchasers.
ï Seller will convey a warranty deed to purchasers.
ï Property taxes will be prorated as of date of closing.
ï If Personal Property is sold it must be paid for in full on auction day.
ï The auctioneer will go over the terms and conditions in his opening announcements and answer any questions, prior to opening the bidding process.
If you have any questions please contact Crystal Greene, Special Commissioner at (931) 363-2620 or Garner Auctions at (256) 233-5699.
Crystal G. Greene
P O Box 678
Special Master
Pulaski, TN 38478
Henry,Henry,& Underwood
Attorney for Plaintiff
119 S First St.
Pulaski, TN 38478
Teresa M. Morgan
Attorney for Plaintiff
P O Box 60711
Nashville, TN 37206
Joe Fowlkes
Attorney for Defendants
109 W Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
First run date April 7, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1894-21
ESTATE OF Carl E. Robinson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Carl E. Robinson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-30-21 Executrix, Judith Carolyn Dunnavant
3-30-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 7, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1897-21
ESTATE OF Richard Alton Coble, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on April 8th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Richard Alton Coble, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-8-21 Administratrix, Karen Coble Young
4-8-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
4-8-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 14, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for copier leasing for all schools and offices effective July 1, 2021. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, April 26, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Proposals should be marked Proposal - Copier Leasing. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31, 2021
Public Notice
AHC Meadowbrook
It is the policy of AHC Meadowbrook to admit and to treat all patients without regard to race, color, gender, national origin or disability. The same requirements for admission are applied to all persons, and patients are assigned within the facility without regard to race, color, national origin or disability. There is no distinction in eligibility for, or in the manner of, providing any patient service by or through this facility. All patients will be addressed by courtesy titles unless it can be documented that they prefer being addressed otherwise.
All persons and organizations having occasion to either refer patients for admission or to recommend patients to the nursing home are advised to do so without regard to a patients race, color, gender, national origin or disability.
The facility is in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, is non-discriminatory in its admission policy with regard to race, color, gender, national origin, or disability. Medical records, services and physical facilities are available to patients without discrimination as to race, color, gender, national origin or disability. Physician privileges are granted on a non-discriminatory basis.
Patients have the right to choose or change their personal physician. The patient and/or patient representative will be advised of this option. The facility had policies and procedures to insure that the health care of each patient is under the continuing supervision of a physician.
The physical facility is accessible to all patients, visitors and representatives of the public, including individuals with disabilities and individuals using service animals. Treatment is provided for all intermediate and skilled levels of care regardless of the type of disability. Special provisions have been made for the hearing impaired and blind. The facility welcomes inquiries from qualified persons with disabilities seeking employment.
Our facility is an equal opportunity employer. We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, creed, color, religion, national origin, gender, age or non-job related disability in connection with hiring, placement, promotions and other employment decisions. It is our policy that no form of harassment be permitted. Any incident of harassment will be considered a serious form of misconduct and treated accordingly.
Run date April 14, 2021
Public Meetings
Environmental Committee
The Environmental Committee will have a meeting Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annex Boardroom.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Budget for 2021-2022
2. Changes to Recycling
3. GAC-Free Tarp day - Social media campaign
4. Old/New Business or any additional business.
Run date April 14, 2021
