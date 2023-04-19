NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2221-23
ESTATE OF Mary Gwendle McFarland Deceased, Date of Death: 11/30/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Gwendle McFarland, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-11-23 Co-Executor, Robert Smith McFarland
4-11-23 Co-Executor, Susan McFarland Cornelison
4-11-23 Attorney, J Christopher Williams
4-11-23 Clerk & Master,
Crystal G. Greene
April 19, 2023 & April 26, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2220-23
ESTATE OF Christine Miles, Deceased, Date of Death: 1/18/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of April, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Christine Miles, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-10-23 Co-Executor, Carolyn Ann Berry
4-10-23 Co-Executor, Albert Miles, Jr.
4-10-23 Co-Executor, Lisa Marie Jones
4-10-23 Co-Executor, Terry Glenn Miles
4-10-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
4-10-23 Clerk & Master,
Crystal G. Greene
April 19, 2023 & April 26, 2023
Public Notice
Any non-profit who would like to be considered in the Giles County 2023-2024 Budget must submit an application to the County Executive’s Office by 4:00 p.m. on May 1, 2023. Applicants must use the current year’s application which can be obtained from Giles County website www.gilescountytn.gov.
NOTICE OF SALE
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
CHRISTOPHER RALPH BLACK
By his conservator
LEE ANN BLACK WHITWORTH AND
SAMANTHA BLACK
Petitioners
VS.
ANGELA BLACK, Respondent DOCKET NO. 7854
In obedience to an Order to Sale- Reference Special Master of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered
on April 3rd, 2023, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at 10:02 AM AT LOCATION OF THE
HOME, 956 Briar Patch Road, Prospect, TN 38477, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging
to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land located and situated in the 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and bound and described
as follows: on the North side of Brier Patch Road about one mile north and west of the Elkton-Prospect Road, and more
particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a railroad spike in the centerline of the road in Harold Breeden’s SW corner (Deed Book 241, Page
901) said spike situated S 62 degrees 05 minutes 04 seconds W 1399.92 feet from James Hutchinson’s NE corner in
the centerline of the road (Deed Book 246, Page 317); then with said centerline S 63 degrees 39 minutes 26 seconds
W 76.31 feet, S 71 degrees 29 minutes 41 W 201.70 feet, S 68 degrees 31 minutes 10 seconds W 154.19 feet, and S
64 degrees 36 minutes 02 seconds W 78.61 feet, a railroad spike; then leaving the road with a new division line, N 15
degrees 40 minutes 43 seconds W 628.42 feet, an iron rod at a white oak and fence corner, Breeden’s SW corner; then
with Breeden, a fence, S 88 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds E 412.72 feet and S 87 degrees 06 minutes 27 seconds
E 207.78 feet, an iron rod; then with Breeden, a marked line S 03 degrees 27 minutes 56 seconds E 395.43 feet to the
beginning containing 6.46 acres, more or less.
Map 157 Parcel 38
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel South on First Street/(US-31) for 14 miles, turn right onto Prospect Elkton Rd.
(TN-273) and travel for 0.8 miles, turn right onto Briar Patch Road and travel 0.9 miles to the destination. The address
of the property is 956 Briar Patch Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present
condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein.
Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or
fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property
and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer
a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene
Special Master
P.O. Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478
A. Colbrook Baddour,
Attorney for Plaintiffs
P.O. Box 296
Pulaski, TN 38478
Brent E. Hieronymi,
Attorney for Respondent
P.O. Box 1116
Ardmore, TN 38449
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust
dated JULY 11, 2022, executed by WENDEE K. NICOME, UNMARRIED WOMAN, to SHAWN MURRAY
KAPLAN Trustee, of record in BOOK DT636, PAGE 543, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR GARDNER FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, DBA LEGACY
MUTUAL MORTGAGE, in the Register’s Office for GILES County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES
AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument
of record in the Register’s Office for GILES County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described;
WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY,
the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
AGENCY, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of
said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of
Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as
Substitute Trustee, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M., LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT STEPS
OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest
bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are
expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in GILES County,
Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, TENNESSEE:
CERTAIN REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
MORE PARTICULARLY AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF CULPEPPER STREET, SAID POINT
IS SOUTH 3 DEGREES WEST, 37 FEET FROM ANGEL WILLIAMS ORIGINAL NORTHWEST CORNER;
THENCE SOUTH 3 DEGREES WEST 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES EAST,
120 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE; NORTH 3 DEGREES EAST, 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE
NORTH 87 DEGREES WEST, 120 FEET TO THE BEGINNING.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO WENDEE K. NICOME, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN,
BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 11, 2022, OF RECORD IN BOOK D396, PAGE 902, REGISTER’S
OFFICE GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 557 CULPEPPER STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
MAP 086P GROUP E PARCEL 044.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER
SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF
THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE
TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES
LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF
TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED
AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS
BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL
ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433,
AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE
CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR
THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO
RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS
DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK
CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL
CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE
LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS
RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER
AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: GARDNER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD, DBA LEGACY MUTUAL
MORTGAGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR
THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 557 CULPEPPER STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
www.phillipjoneslaw.com
www.williamsauction.com
F23-0208
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for a partial re-roofing at Richland High School in Lynnville,
TN. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 10:00am, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be
opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Richland High School Partial Roof Replacement”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for three (3) Dual Welding Booths.
For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles
County Courthouse Annex by 10:00 am, April 24, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2 nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Welding Booths”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
