ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for Exterior Renovations at Development 11-001 will be received by the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid.
The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
Cauthen & Associates, LLC
2908 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, Tennessee 37214
Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise
Construct Connect
Dodge Data & Analytics
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
Bidding documents may be obtained from Machelle York, Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required for one set of Bidding Documents. Partial sets will not be issued. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. Full refunds on deposits will be issued only if bidding documents are returned in good condition within 14 days after the bid opening. No refunds will be issued for bidding documents received after the 14-days period.
Bid Envelope
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instruction to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information.
The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Walk Through and Prebid Conference
At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative office of the Pulaski Housing Authority, 2006 Garden Meadow Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference.
PULASKI HOUSING AUTHORITY
By: Pam Dickey, Executive Director
Date: April 21, 2021
April 28, 2021
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2020, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2020, in Book No. DT598, at Page 97, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Duane Powell, conveying certain property therein described to Megan K. Trott as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 17, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and within the Corporate Limits of the City of Pulaski, and more particularly described as follows: Bounded generally on the North by Block Street, East by Third Street, South by Booth, and West by Booth.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 636 South 3rd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
BILLY DUANE POWELL
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 349342
DATED April 13, 2021
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1898-21
ESTATE OF Jeane B. Long, Deceased, Date of Death 3-13-21
Notice is hereby given that on April 12th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jeame B. Long, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-12-21 Executor, David Ray Long
4-12-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
4-12-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1904-21
ESTATE OF Louise Widner Hargrove, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-01-2020
Notice is hereby given that on April 21st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Louise Widner Hargrove, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-21-21 Executor, William Ray Widner
4-21-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
4-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 28, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1901-21
ESTATE OF Patricia Ann Quigley, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-13-2020
Notice is hereby given that on April 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Ann Quigley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-6-21 Executor, Karin Lynn Lee
4-6-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
4-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 21, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1903-21
ESTATE OF William Vestel Richardson, Deceased,
Date of Death: 04-04-2021
Notice is hereby given that on April 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Vestel Richardson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
4-20-21 Executrix, Melinda Richardson Martin
4-20-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
4-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 28, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for a digital curriculum platform for the 2021-2022 school year. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, Monday, May 17, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid & Digital Curriculum"
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date April 28, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for a Special Meeting
A meeting of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, Tennessee will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Pulaski City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:
1. Approve previous meeting Minutes
2. Financial Report
3. Sale of land to A&D Enterprises in the Dan Speer Industrial Park South
4. Other business
Run date April 28, 2021
April 23, 2021
Board of Commissioners Giles County, Tennessee
I, Melissa Greene, Chief Executive Officer for Giles County, Tennessee and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of this County, being of the opinion that the public welfare and necessity require it , do hereby call a Special Session of the Board of Commissioners of Giles County, Tennessee to be held in the County Courtroom at the Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
The purpose of said Special Session is as follows:
1. Certificate of Need Resolution
2. TIPS Cooperative Purchasing Alliance
3. Digitech EMS Billing
4. Approval of the settlement agreement and entry of the consent decree in McNeil, et al vs Community Probation Services, LLC, et al, case number 18-cv-33.
This the day and date first above written.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
Run date April 28, 2021
