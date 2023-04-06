NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2214-23
ESTATE OF Joe Elkins Busby Deceased, Date of Death: 12/09/2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Joe Elkins Busby, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-23 Executor, Frank H. Busby, Jr.
3-24-23 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis
3-24-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
April 5, 2023 & April 12, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2213-23
ESTATE OF Neal S. Johnston, Deceased, Date of Death: 2/21/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Neal S. Johnston, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-17-23 Executrix, Keith Arnold Johnston
3-20-23 Executrix, Mitchel K. Shelly
3-22-23 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
3-22-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
March 29, 2023 & April 5, 2023
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated APRIL 30, 2019, executed by DANIEL W HARRIS AND ERICKA F HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to WILBURN J. EVANS, Trustee, of record in BOOK DT581, PAGE 23, for the benefit of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIRSTBANK, in the Register's Office for GILES County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register's Office for GILES County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M., LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in GILES County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF GILES, TENNESSEE:
SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 2221 CHERRY DRIVE, PULASKI, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT NO. 27 OF THE WESTVIEW SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 30, N/K/A PLAT CABINET I, SLIDE 114-A IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A METES AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION, AS WELL AS A DESCRIPTION OF DRAINAGE EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND EXISTING WATER LINES. SAID LOT FRONTS 100 FT. ON CHERRY DRIVE, NORTH, AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 150 FT. TO LOT NO. 38, THE WEST BOUNDARY BEING LOT NO. 28.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DANIEL W. HARRIS AND ERICKA FAITH HARRIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 30, 2019 AND RECORDED IN BOOK D380, PAGE 628, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
MAP 088J GROUP A PARCEL 027.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, GREAT CHOICE PLUS LOAN PROGRAM
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 2221 CHERRY STREET, PULASKI, TN 38478.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
www.phillipjoneslaw.com www.williamsauction.com
F23-0042
