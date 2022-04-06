CHANCERY COURT
DELINQUENT TAX SALE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND JANICE CURTIS,
TRUSTEE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
VS NO. 7607
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2019 REAL PROPERTY TAX RECORDS OF GILES COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on March 16, 2022 in the above styled cause, I will in conformity orders this Court via a sale conducted by GovEase, a company conducting such sales in the State of Tennessee, the tax sale will begin on April 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, I will sell to the highest and best bidder to satisfy the lien for taxes on the properties in said decree described as follows:
A lot on the East side of Spofford Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 97H, Group A, Parcel 033.00), shown of record in Deed Book 281, Page 423, ROGCT, assessed to Willie Jean Black. Bounded generally on the North by Edward P. Henson, et al, Keith, East by Dorothy B. Davenport, et al, Betty B. Peterson, South by James Chad Hasting, and West by Spofford Street, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $497.31, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $194.00, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $164.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $115.28, 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $35.20 and 2021 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $32.00. Property Address: 43 Spofford St.
1. Subject to the right of way for Spofford Street.
Tract #1 of the Nave Subdivision on the West side of I-65 in the 1st Civil District, (Map 158, Parcel 025.00), shown of record in Deed Book 175, Page 438, ROGCT, assessed to Booker T. Gardner & Richard Gardner. Bounded generally on the North by Elk River, East by I-65, South by Danny White, et ux, Sandra, and West by Raymond Gardner, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $160.59, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $61.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $52.00. Property Address: I-65.
1. Property is encumbered by a right of way to two springs on same for the benefit of Tract #2 conveyed by Alex Austin, et ux, to Jack Harney of record in Deed Book 175, Page 438, ROGCT.
2. In viewing the GIS Map, property appears to have no access.
1 acre, more or less, on the North side of Newman Road in the 23rd Civil District, (Map 138, Parcel 015.01), shown of record in Deed Book 215, Page 499, ROGCT, assessed to Thomas Wayne Bush. Bounded generally on the North and East by James Marvin Bush, South by Newman Road, and West by Robert Alan Nesler et ux, Judith Anne, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $329.54, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $63.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $54.00. Property Address: Newman Road.
1. Subject to the right of way for Newman Road.
Lot No. 29 of the Vinta Mill property on the West side of Vinta Mill Road in the 9th Civil District, (Map 143M, Group A, Parcel 006.00), shown of record in Deed Book 194, Page 117, ROGCT, assessed to Michael Warren Deegan & Laura Lavalle Deegan. Bounded generally on the North by Olaf A. Fromm Estate, East by Vinta Mill Road, South by Nancy B. McMillen, and West by Richland Creek, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $247.54, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $16.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $13.00. Property Address: Vinta Road.
1. Subject to the right of way of Silver Creek Road.
2. Subject to any matters shown on plat of record in Plat Book 2, Page 118, ROGCT.
1.665 acres, more or less, on the West side of Gordon Lane in the 7th Civil District, (Map 096, Parcel 046.00), shown of record in Deed Book 266, Page 152, ROGCT, assessed to Gerald A. Mitchell & Daniel Mitchell. Bounded generally on the North by Jeffery Lee Brindley, East by Robert Robinson, Sandra Lynn Holt & Mary Hamilton, et al, Roderick Adrian Jr. & Henry Morance Bryant, South by Walker Gardner Estate, et al, and West by Mary K. Ingram, et al, T Shellhouse/L T Scott, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $691.51, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $375.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $319.00. Property Address: Minor Hill Road.
1. Subject to the right of way for Gordon Lane.
2. Subject to an exclusion of record in Deed Book 266, page 152, ROGCT.
.70 acres, more or less, on the South side of Church of Christ Road in the 4th Civil District, (Map 152, Parcel 16.01), shown of record in Deed Book 361, Page 564, ROGCT, assessed to Fred Lee Gordy. Bounded generally on the North by Church of Christ Road, East by John Patrick Hopper, et ux, Vanda Lee, South by John Patrick Hopper, er ux, Vanda Lee & Jeffrey L. Barnett, et ux, Connie M., and West by Sherrell L. Newton, et ux, Judy H., with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $1,015.41, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $619.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $526.00. Property Address: 369 Church of Christ Road.
1. Subject to the right of way for Church of Christ Road.
2. GIS Map, while may not be accurate, shows a possible encroachment of a neighbors outbuilding.
Lot No. 18 of the Bill Smith Subdivision and containing 0.97 acres, more or less, on the East side of Smith Avenue in the 1st Civil District, (Map 179, Parcel 7.00), shown of record in Deed Book 257, Page 611, ROGCT, assessed to Bobby D. Lucky, et ux, Deborah D. Bounded generally on the North by John H. Anderson, Sr., et ux, Jo Anna B., East by Jerry M. George et ux, April, Thomas J. Lindsey, et ux, Gretta Y. & Brandon Rodgers, et ux, Sarah, South by James A. Boldin, et ux, Candice D., and West by Smith Avenue, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $1,440.21, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $963.00, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $818.00, 2018 Ardmore City taxes in the amount of $82.96 and 2019 Ardmore City taxes in the amount of $165.80. Property Address: 30868 Smith Avenue.
1. Deed of Trust of record in Trust Deed Book 302, Page 679, ROGCT, from Bobby D. Lucky and wife, Deborah D. Lucky to Billy C. Smith and wife, Carey H. Smith, dated 11.26.99 and recorded 12/20/99 @ 11:40 A.M. in the original principal amount of $14,500.00; said Deed of Trust assigned at Trust Deed Book 303, Page 538, ROGCT, to First American Bank, Ardmore, AL, dated d01/11/00 and filed 01/25/00 @ 3:38 P.M. NOTE: Release recorded in Release Book 60, Page 609 is signed by Billy Smith. A release must be obtained from First American Bank.
2. Order filed by Giles County, Tennessee and Jo Ann Townsend, Trustee of Giles County, Tennessee, dated March 28, 2014 and recorded March 28, 2014 in Lien Book 12, Page 363.
3. Order Confirming Report of Sale dated May 12, 2014 and recorded May 21, 2014 in Lien Book 12, Page 442.
4. Order dated February 14, 2020 and recorded April 1, 2020 in Lien Book 14, Page 681 filed by Giles County, Tennessee and Janice Curtis, Trustee of Giles County, Tennessee against the following delinquent tax payers as shown on the 2016 & 2017 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of Giles County, Tennessee.
5. Subject to the right of way for Smith Avenue.
6. Subject to certain conditions and restrictions of record in Deed Book 256, Page 277, ROGCT.
A tract of land on the South side of Dixon Town Road in the 1st Civil District, (Map 161, Parcel 21.00), shown of record in Deed Book 145, Page 173, ROGCT, assessed to John & Calesteen McWilliams. Bounded generally on the North by Dixon Town Road and Rural Development Group, LLC, East by Ricky Turner and Ernestine Turner, South by James Gardner and by John Gardner, et al, and West by Wilson Gardner & Betty A. Gardner, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $1,025.74, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $627.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $533.00. Property Address: 1082 Dixon Town Road.
1. Deed of Trust dated November 3, 1999 and recorded November 10, 1999 in Trust Deed Book 301, Page 569 in the original amount of $40,000.00 held by Giles County, Tennessee.
2. Oder dated February 14, 2020 and recorded April 1, 2020 in Lien Book 14, Page 681 filed by Giles County, Tennessee and Janice Curtis, Trustee of Giles County, Tennessee against The following Delinquent Tax Payers as Shown on the 2016 & 2017 Real Property Delinquent Tax and Records of Giles County, Tennessee.
3. Subject to the right of way for Dixon Town Road.
4. Subject to an exclusion of .89 acres of record in Deed Book 276, Page 637, ROGCT.
1.19 acres, more or less, on the East side of Diana Road in the 10th Civil District, (Map 64, Parcel 8.05), shown of record in Deed Book 307, Page 463, ROGCT, assessed to Jason Lance Patterson, et ux, Elizabeth Carolyn. Bounded generally on the North by James B. Stallings, et al, Gail Boyd Busbey, East and South by Trent K. Hill, et ux, April N., and West by Diana Road, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $761.84, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $384.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $326.00. Property Address: 5431 Diana Road.
1. Subject to the right of way for Diana Road.
0.88 acres, more or less, on the corner of Dog Branch Road and Beth Drive in the 6th Civil District, (Map 127, Parcel 056.02), shown of record in Deed Book 251, Page 44, ROGCT, assessed to Sam Edward Peoples. Bounded generally on the North by Joseph K. Sneed, et ux, Amanda M., East by Dog Branch Road, South by Beth Drive, and West by Donald & Dorothy C. Hagood, with unpaid 2019 County taxes in the amount of $554.09, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $496.00, and 2021 County taxes in the amount of $426.00. Property Address: 155 Dog Branch Road.
1. Deed of Trust dated December 29, 2016 and recorded January 17, 2017 in Trust Deed Book 550, Page 806 in the original amount of $40,000.00 held by SunTrust Bank.
2. Subject to the right of way of Dog Branch Road.
TAX AMOUNTS SHOWN ARE PRE-PUBLICATION COST, GOVEASE COST AS PER ORDER AND OTHER ADDITIONAL COST WILL APPLY FROM THIS PUBLICATION DATE TO DATE OF SALE.
OUR OFFICE WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTING CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS FOR THE PAYMENT OF THESE TAXES THROUGH APRIL 8, 2022.
TERMS OF SALE
The sale of the above described real estate will be made for cash, subject to the right of redemption as provided by law. Purchasers required to assume taxes on the above described property for the years 2019 and thereafter.
Neither the Clerk & Master nor the Delinquent Tax Attorney makes warranties or representations as to the description or status of title to the properties being sold in said tax sale. It is the bidders responsibility to have researched the title, legal description and to have physically examined the property being sold. No survey has been performed of the property being sold and the Property Assessors tax maps are not a guarantee of the property description or amount of acreage.
The validity and finality of this sale are subject to a final determination that a proper bankruptcy case has not been filed which would stay this sale and that all notices, if required, to the Internal Revenue Service of existing federal tax liens which affect the title have been timely and properly given.
The validity and finality of this sale is subject to a final determination that no person having property being sold in this tax sale is serving in the military service on active duty, which under The Soldiers and Sailors Relief Act of 1940 and Service Members Civil Relief Act, would prohibit a tax sale. A tax sale that occurs in violation of this acts prohibition is not valid.
ALL TRACTS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR MERCHANTABILITY, HABITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE, AND SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE ZONING, RECORDED PLATS, ENCROACHMENTS, UTILITIES, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, RIGHTS OF WAY AND ROADWAYS TO OR ON THE PROPERTY AND ANY OTHER EASEMENTS OF RECORD. ALL TRACTS SOLD MAY BE SUBJECT TO FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE DAY OF SALE.
ALL SALES ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE NOTICES AND ANNOUNCEMENTS DURING A BUYER REGISTRATION, PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO REGISTER ONLINE AT: https://www.govease.com. THE GOVEASE WEBSITE [www.govease.com] WILL ALLOW BIDDERS TO SUBMIT BIDS, VIEW AND DOWNLOAD AUCTION RESULTS. BIDDER REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 31, 2022 AND BIDDER TRAINING WILL BE ONLINE AT www.govease.com/help.
NO IN-PERSON BIDS WILL BE TAKEN. AS PART OF REGISTRATION YOU MUST COMPLETE A BIDDER VERIFICATION FORM, ACCEPTING ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS, NOTICES AND TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE.
Robert C. Henry
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
DATE OF PUBLICATION: April 6, 2022
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that the City of Pulaski, Tennessee under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under B-20-Dc-47-0001. The proposed project(s) is located in the city limits in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee.
The City of Pulaski in cooperation with the Pulaski Sewer System proposes to continue to rehabilitate the municipal sewer system in the city limits. The proposed project will conduct flow monitoring and CCTV methods to identify the most deteriorated sewer lines. Approximately 50,000 L.F. of gravity sewer will be monitored upstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant as a part of the I/I correction plan. In order to reduce I/I in the sewer system, the City of Pulaski proposes to rehabilitate approximately 9,000 L.F. of deteriorating pipe utilizing bursting or open-cut methods. Additionally, approximately 30 manholes will be renovated to eliminate ground water from leaking into the sewer system.
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: Do nothing ñ The ìdo nothingî alternative would not solve the issue of infiltration and inflow within the sewer system. Do not work in areas located within the floodplain ñ This alternative would not address the priority issues of the full sewer system. By only addressing problem areas outside of the floodplain, the city would continue to experience excessive infiltration and inflow. As the project is only to correct problem areas, the work within the floodplain would have minimal impact. Only one acre of floodplain will be address at a time, reducing the disturbance in the floodplain. The project will be in compliance with state and local floodplain protection procedures.
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons: The floodplain will retain retention values. Work will be minimal in the floodplain. Work will be to an existing apparatus. Work will be at previously disturbed ground.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by the City of Pulaski, Tennessee at the following address on or before April 13th, 2022: City of Pulaski, Tennessee
203 South 1st Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478, (931) 363-2516, Attention: Pat Ford, Mayor
Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at [email protected] A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9 a.m. ñ 4 p.m. at the address above.
Date: April 6th, 2022
Name of Certifying Officer: Pat Ford
Title of Certifying Officer: Mayor
Run date April 6, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 6, 2022, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the north door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Eugene Coleman and Carrie Coleman, husband and wife, to Denise Haraseviat, as Trustee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation dated October 22, 1999, and recorded on October 27, 1999, in Book DT301, Page 96, and modified on June 20, 2016, in Book DT543, Page 443, Instrument No. 16107943, and on March 13, 2019, in Book DT578, Page 572, Instrument No. 19120845 in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee (ìDeed of Trustî), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Other interested parties: The Unknown Spouse of Eugene Coleman; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Carrie Coleman
The hereinafter described real property located in Giles County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record:
Legal Description: SITUATE in the SEVENTH (7TH) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:
Being Lot NO. 3 in the subdivision of the lands of Marietta Jones, deceased, which was sold in the cause of C.P. Jones vs. R.H. Abernathy, et al in the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee and fronting on Caroline Street (now Woodring street) 93-1/2 feet and running back south to an alley, between parallel lines, 165 feet. Said lot is bounded on the north by Carolina Street (now Woodring Street); east by Ben Clark (now Vernon); south by an alley; west by J.L. Payne (now Russell).
Being the same property conveyed to Eugene Coleman by instrument of record in Book 294 at page 46 in the Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds office.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 419 East Woodring Street, Pulaski, TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 086P 097A 004.00
Current owner(s) of Record: Eugene Coleman
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.
If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
PLG# 18-003143-3
First run date April 6, 2022
Additional Giles County Nonprofit/Charitable
Organization for 21-22
Senior Citizens $5,000
First run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
April 6th, 2022
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee
203 South 1st Street,
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
(931) 363-2516
Attention: Pat Ford, Mayor
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about April 15th, 2022 the City of Pulaski, Tennessee will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant Funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as 2021 Pulaski CDBG Sewer Rehabilitation for the purpose of rehabilitation of the Pulaski Sewer system located in the Pulaski City limits to reduce inflow and infiltration. The proposed project will conduct flow monitoring and CCTV methods to identify the most deteriorated sewer lines. Approximately 50,000 L.F. of gravity sewer will be monitored upstream of the Wastewater Treatment Plant as a part of the I/I correction plan. In order to reduce I/I in the sewer system, the City of Pulaski proposes to rehabilitate approximately 9,000 L.F. of deteriorating pipe utilizing bursting or open-cut methods. Additionally, approximately 30 manholes will be renovated to eliminate ground water from leaking into the sewer system. The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act requirements was published on March 16th, 2022. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at Pulaski Mayors Office, 203 South 1st Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pulaski, Tennessee. All Comments received by April 13th, 2022 will be considered by the City of Pulaski, Tennessee prior to authorizing submission of a request of release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee certifies to the certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Pat Ford in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Communitys approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pulaski, Tennessee to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pulaski, Tennessee certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee; (b) the City of Pulaski, Tennessee has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Community and Rural Development, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243- 1102. Potential objectors should contact Community and Rural Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Date: April 6th, 2022
Name of Certifying Officer: Pat Ford
Title of Certifying Officer: Mayor
Run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2071-22
ESTATE OF Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-20-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 31st, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A., in respect of the Estate of Barry Michael Snyder, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-31-22 Administratrix C.T.A., Crystal G. Greene
3-31-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
3-31-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2066-22
ESTATE OF Claudette K. Goode, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-25-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 22nd, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Claudette K. Goode, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-22-22 Personal Representative, Michael Leslie Goode
3-22-22 Attorney, Timoty P. Underwood
3-22-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2054-22
ESTATE OF Jefferson Lamar Whitfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 31st, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Jefferson Lamar Whitfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-31-22 Administratrix, Megan A Whitfield
3-31-22 Attorney, Mary Gabbett
3-31-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P-2070-22
ESTATE OF Lillian White Jones, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-16-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 30th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Lillian White Jones, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-30-22 Executor, Stanley Ross Jones
3-30-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
3-30-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 6, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2068-22
ESTATE OF Phyllis A. Allen, Deceased, Date of Death: 2-2-2022
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Phyllis A. Allen, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-22 Administrator, Crystal G. Greene
3-23-22 Attorney, Mary Gabbett
3-24-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 30, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for a Special Meeting
A meeting of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, Tennessee will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Pulaski City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:
1. Approve Minutes from December 3, 2021, Meeting
2. Approve Financials
3. Integrity Request for transfer of land from IDB
4. Presentation on Industrial Property by David Hamilton
5. Other Business
Run date April 6, 2022
Public Meetings
Agri-Park Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Walking Trail
2) Dumpster
3) Cameras
4) Any other business
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting on Monday, April 11th 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Bodenham Community Club
2) Fire and Rescue
3) Courthouse Study Update
4) Any other business
Run date April 6, 2022
