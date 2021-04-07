CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
SHARON ELONA BRADLEY GLENN
Plaintiffs
vs. No. 7412
ELLEN SIMMONS GRIFFIN, ANNIE MARGARET SIMMONS, SHERREE ETHERIS BRADLEY, MCCLAIN, STARJEFFRECA FORD, MONICA L. RAMEY, DANTE BRADLEY, JEFFREY BRADLEY, JR. JOSHUA BULLOCK, PRINCE CRITTENDEN, AARON CRITTENDEN, CHRISTER CRITTENDEN, SHANTEALA HARRIS, GALEN TROY CRITTENDEN, ALIYAH CRITTENDEN, FLORENCE E SIMMONS, THOMAS ALBOTT SIMMONS, JAMES WILLIAM SIMMONS, JR. JANICE ANITA SIMMONS, SARAH MERRELL HARRIS, BERNARD G. MERRELL, SONYA MERRELL, WILLIAM DANDRIDGE MERRELL, CHRISTIAN MERRELL, CHRISTINE GREATHOUSE, GERALDINE GREATHOUSE
Defendants
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on February 3rd, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at 10:04 AM AT 1015 CLEAR CREEK ROAD, PULASKI, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
Tract No. 1:
A certain tract of land lying in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and described as follows:
Beginning at a stake in the new road, the SE corners of Lot No. 1 conveyed to Foster Bills by T.K. Gordon; thence with said road S 66 _ E 5 chains and 37 links to a stake, Bufords WB line; thence with said line and road S 87 _ E 4 chains and 55 links to the SW corner of No. 3; thence with the WB line of No. 3, N 7 _ E passing the SW corner of No. 4 at 21 chains, in all 40 chains and 75 links to a stake in Robinsons SE; thence with the same N 78 _ W 12 chains and 36 links to the NE corner of No. 1; thence with the EB of No. 1 S 3 W 34 chains and 83 links to the beginning, containing 41.75 acres.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 119, page 279, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Tract No. 2:
A certain tract of land lying and being in the 13th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded generally North by Robinson, East by Puryear, South by Martin and West by Simmons, formally Tolliver Place (and known as the Foster Bills Place), containing 25 acres, more or less.
There is also hereby conveyed the right of way as set out and described is the instrument of record in ROGCT in Deed Book 111, Page 388.
And being the same property acquired by Lucy Bills Simmons by deed of record in Deed Book 137, page 370, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Map 40, Parcel 16.00
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel north on 1st street/US-31 N toward E Jefferson St Continue to follow US-31 N for 8.7 miles, Turn right onto Clear Creek Road and travel 0.9 miles.
TERMS OF SALE
As stated in and Agreed Order entered on February 25, 2021 the bid will not be reopened. This property will sell as an absolute auction by Garner Auctions, Inc. Company on May 1, 2021 at 10:04AM.
ï The property will be offered individually, in combinations and then all back together as whole with the highest bid price determining the sale.
ï The property, real and personal, will be offered in ìAs Is, Where Isî condition with no warranties expressed or implied.
ï The sale of the property is not contingent upon purchasers ability to obtain financing.
ï The successful bidder(s) will sign a sales contract on the real property detailing the condition of the auction and be required to pay a non-refundable ten percent (10%) down payment auction day.
ï Purchasers of the real property will be required to pay the balance and close on within 30 days.
ï If purchasers desire title opinion or title insurance, that will be at purchasers expense.
ï Attorneys closing fees will be paid by purchasers.
ï Seller will convey a warranty deed to purchasers.
ï Property taxes will be prorated as of date of closing.
ï If Personal Property is sold it must be paid for in full on auction day.
ï The auctioneer will go over the terms and conditions in his opening announcements and answer any questions, prior to opening the bidding process.
If you have any questions please contact Crystal Greene, Special Commissioner at (931) 363-2620 or Garner Auctions at (256) 233-5699.
Crystal G. Greene
P O Box 678
Special Master
Pulaski, TN 38478
Robert C. Henry,
Timothy P Underwood,
Attorney for Plaintiff
119 S First St.
Pulaski, TN 38478
Teresa M. Morgan
Attorney for Plaintiff
P O Box 60711
Nashville, TN 37206
Joe Fowlkes
Attorney for Bernard Glenn Merrell, Annie M. Simmons, Thomas Albert Simmons, Ellen Pearl Griffin
109 W Madison Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
First run date April 7, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1891-21
ESTATE OF Barbara C. Wray, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barbara C. Wray, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-21 Executor, James S. Wray
3-24-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-24-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 31, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1894-21
ESTATE OF Carl E. Robinson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Carl E. Robinson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-30-21 Executrix, Judith Carolyn Dunnavant
3-30-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date April 7, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1892-21
ESTATE OF Phyllis Ann Hamrick, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on March 24th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Phyllis Ann Hamrick, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
3-24-21 Executrix, Stephanie Lynn Hamrick
3-24-21 Attorney, Joseph Fowlkes
3-24-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date March 31, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
To: Prospective Bidders.
From: Giles County Highway Department, Pulaski, TN
RE: Bid Announcement for Bridge Replacement
Sealed bids for the construction of the project described herein will be received by the Giles County Finance Director, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478 until 9:00 am, Monday, April 12, 2021, when bid packages will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work necessary for the removal and replacement of the bridge on Waters Smith Road over Big Creek (28-A068-0.13) in Giles County. All bidders must be licensed general contractors to perform the type construction herein described. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Plans, and other contract documents may be examined at the Giles County Highway Dept. and at Snyder Engineering, PLLC, 228 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN, 37210, phone (615) 383-1699. Copies may be obtained at the office of Snyder Engineering, PLLC upon payment of $75.00 for each set (non-refundable). The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
First run date March 31, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 199-foot Monopole Telecommunications Tower located at 7730 Columbia Hwy, Pulaski, Giles County, TN 38478 (35∞ 17 51.17î North, 87∞ 01 19.13î West). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to J. Ivey, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; joann.ivey@terracon.com. Reference Terracon Project No. 49217171.
Run Date April 7, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for copier leasing for all schools and offices effective July 1, 2021. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, April 26, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Proposals should be marked Proposal - Copier Leasing. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of proposal.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for wastewater structure lining located at Richland High School, 10610 Columbia Highway, Lynnville, TN 38472. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescofinance.com. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 pm, April 15, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Bids should be marked "Bid — Wastewater Lining." Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date March 31, 2021
Public Meetings
School Committee / Budget Committee
The School Committee will have a meeting on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following School Committee Meeting- the Budget Committee will have a meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Building Inspector
3) Any other business
Run date April 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.