CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE A GARNER
CASE NO. P-1820-20
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on July 7, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 10:02 AM AT LOCATION OF THE HOME 1341 Cut Off Road, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land located and situated in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and bound and described as follows:
BEGINNING in the middle of the road, west of Aspen Hill, with a cedar pointer; thence S 10 1/4 W 3 chains 36 links to a rock; thence S 85 1/2 E 3 chains 94 links to a cedar in R.H. Ragsdales west line; thence with said line, N 1 1/2 E 3 chains to a Cedar near the road; thence S 86 W 1 chain 83 links to a rock; thence N 5 E 55 links to the middle of the road, thence with the middle of said road, N 85 W 1 chain 60 links to the beginning, containing 1-1/10 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to John Garner and wife Florence W. Garner by instrument dated November 30, 1963 and recorded in Deed Book 153, page 525, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel South on First Street, take the 3rd right onto West College Street, travel 0.2 miles. Turn left on to S 7th street and travel 2 miles. Turn left onto TN 166 and travel 5 miles. Turn left onto Cut Off Road and travel 0.6 miles. House will be located on the right. Address of the home is 1341 Cut Off Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for ten (1 0) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made by noon on September 21, 2021. If the bid is raised on or before September 21, 2021 the second and final sale will be held on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at 12:00 noon on the steps of the North side of the Giles County Courthouse. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene, Tracy Moore, Ellen Zhang,
Special Commissioner Administrator Division of TennCare
P 0 Box 678 P 0 Box 981 310 Great Circle Road
Pulaski, TN 38478 Columbia, TN 38402 Nashville, TN 37243
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 7, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 13, 2006, in Book No. DT419, at Page 759, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Roger D Dickerson and Kathy Dickerson, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Delta Funding Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the registered holders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the registered holders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1, will, on August 30, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Tract No. 1: A certain tract of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, together with any after acquired additions or improvements thereto, lying and being in the 11th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the Pulaski and Brick Church Road and bounded generally North, East and South by Mrs. Memrie Roller and West by said pike or road, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the SW corner of said tract at an iron pin and running, generally East with a fence to an iron post in the corner of fence 152 feet, the SE corner; running thence generally North with a fence 182 feet to an iron pin and fence corner; thence generally West with the fence 168 feet to the edge of said road or pike; thence South with the road 193 feet to the point of beginning.
Tract No. 2: A survey of a certain tract of land being in the 11th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, lying south of Sumac Road, and more fully described as follows: Beginning at a concrete marker in the Southeast corner of Martha Wolffs tract; thence S 49 deg. 15 min. E 49.5 ft. with a fence to a concrete marker in a fence corner; thence with a fence, S 7 deg. 45 min. W 210.0 ft. to an iron pin in said fence, thence N 51 deg. 15 min. W 172.0 ft. to an iron pin in a fence corner; the same being Wolffs Southwest corner; thence with Wolff and a fence, N 45 deg. 15 min. E 182.0 ft. to the point of beginning containing 0.46 acres, more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1189 Sumac Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
ROGER D DICKERSON; KATHY DICKERSON; MRC RECEIVABLES CORP., AS ASSIGNEE OF PROVIDIAN BANK; REPUBLIC FINANCE.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.
W&A No. 349928.
DATED July 26, 2021.
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee.
First run date August 4, 2021
Additional Giles County Nonprofit/Charitable Organization for 21-22
Giles County Rescue Squad $15,000
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1953-21
ESTATE OF Annie Louise Drake, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-23-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 27th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Annie Louise Drake, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-27-21 Personal Representative, Jerome C. Drake
7-20-21 Martha Drake Gunning, Personal Representative
7-26-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
7-27-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 4, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1958-21
ESTATE OF Charles Edward Jett, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-08-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 5th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Edward Jett, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-5-21 Co-Executor, Brooke Jett Vanderpool
8-5-21 Co-Executor, Lindsey A. Jett
8-5-21 Attorney, Patrick Carter
8-5-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1938-21
ESTATE OF Donald Eugene Eaton, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-02-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Donald Eugene Eaton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-22-21 Administrator, Crystal Greene
7-22-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
7-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1957-21
ESTATE OF Terry Lane Dale, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 3rd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Terry Lane Dale, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-3-21 Executrix, Mary Ann Wilson
8-3-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-3-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1955-21
ESTATE OF Thomas Christopher Vickers, Deceased, Date of Death: 05-12-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Christopher Vickers, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-30-21 Executor, Tina Renee Griffin Thomas
7-29-21 Attorney, Stanley K. Pierchoski
7-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 4, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1956-21
ESTATE OF Winston R. (Rod) Wells, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-4-2021
Notice is hereby given that on July 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Winston R. (Rod) Wells, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-30-21 Executrix, Sonja Wells Blanton
7-30-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
7-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 4, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT PULASKI
Docket No. 7669
VERONICA JAN BROWN AND
SHEILA R. SMITH
SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO
CLIFFORD BROWN, DECEASED
Plaintiffs,
v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LELA BROWN
&
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LULA BROWN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The following has been ORDERED by the Court and is to be published by the Pulaski Citizen:
In the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee.
CASE No. 7669 styled as: Veronica Jan Brown and Sheila R. Smith
Successors in Interest to Clifford Brown, Deceased
v.
The Unknown Heirs of Lela Brown & Lula Brown Defendants
TO:
The Unknown Heirs of Lela Brown & Lula Brown
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Giles County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-203 through Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-205, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you appear and defend this action within 30 days after August 11, 2021, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 14 day of July, 2021.
CRYSTAL G. GREENE,
CLERK & MASTER
This the 14th day of July 2021.
Crystal G. Greene, Clerk and Master
First run date July 21, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT PULASKI
Docket No. 7670
VERONICA JAN BROWN AND
SHEILA R. SMITH
SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST TO
CLIFFORD BROWN, DECEASED
Plaintiffs,
v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM T. BROWN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The following has been ORDERED by the Court and is to be published by the Pulaski Citizen:
In the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee.
CASE No. 7670 styled as: Veronica Jan Brown and Sheila R. Smith
Successors in Interest to Clifford Brown, Deceased
v.
The Unknown Heirs of William T. Brown, Defendants
TO:
The Unknown Heirs of William T. Brown
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Giles County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-203 through Tenn. Code Ann. ß21-1-205, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you appear and defend this action within 30 days after August 11, 2021, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This 14 day of July, 2021.
CRYSTAL G. GREENE,
CLERK & MASTER
This the 14th day of July 2021.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk and Master
First run date July 21, 2021
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Commonwealth of Virginia
VA. CODE ß 8.01-316
Case No.
JJ024114-01-00/02-00
JAMES CITY COUNTY
J & DR - JUVENILE
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court
Commonwealth of Virginia, in re GARRETT, SAMORIA
The object of this suit is to:
CUSTODY OF SAMORIA GARRETT
It is ORDERED that the defendant PATRICK LEE GARRETT appear at the above-named Court and protect his or her interests on or before 09/08/2021, 10:30 AM.
07/30/2021
Dep. Clerk Sandy Vite
First run date August 4, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
POLICE/PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER
The City of Pulaski Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police/Public Safety Officer. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age; must possess a valid Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must meet the Tennessee P.O.S.T. requirements.
A complete job description is available at the Police Department, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. TUESDAY, August 31, 2021. For further information, please contact John Dickey, Police Chief. Phone: 931-424-4404.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date August 4, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Ambulance Service is accepting sealed bids for restructuring and repaving the parking lot at the main station (639 E Madison St, Pulaski, TN 38478). For specifications and to set up an appointment to view drawings, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
ìSealed Bid ñ EMS Parking Lotî.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date August 11, 2021
Public Meeting
Pulaski Electric System
The Pulaski Electric System Power Board will reconvene its meeting of July 27 on Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 AM in the War Room (basement) of the PES Office Building at 128 South 1st Street. The purpose of the meeting is to continue discussions regarding the open CEO position.
Run date August 11, 2021
