NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 21, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 22, 2015, in Book No. DT530, at Page 646, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Dustin Urbach and Victoria J Griggs, conveying certain property therein described to Title and Escrow of Lawrence Co, LLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Consumer Real Estate Finance Co, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on September 15, 2020 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A tract of land in the Fourteenth Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, lying on the West side of State Route 166 or Campbellsville Pike and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin set on the West right of way line of Campbellsville Pike that is Northwardly, a distance of 164.29 feet from the center of State Route 245 or Yokley Creek Road; thence, with an old fence line (still evident in trees) the North boundary line of the property of Thomas M. Riley as recorded in Deed Book 269, Page 317, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee South 60 degrees, 01 minutes, 46 seconds West, a distance of 297.99 feet to a 16 inch Hickory; thence South 63 degrees, 32 minutes, 58 seconds West, a distance of 316.03 feet to a 12 inch walnut; thence South 59 degrees, 58 minutes, 35 seconds West, a distance of 207.90 feet to a 6 inch Walnut; thence, South 59 degrees, 55 minutes, 43 seconds West, a distance of 180.84 feet to a 11 inch hickory; thence, South 56 degrees, 09 minutes, 19 seconds West, a distance of 242.37 feet to a 15 inch hickory; thence, with a fence, the East boundary line of the property of James Cornell Gilbert as recorded in Deed Book 252, Page 721, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 05 degrees, 09 minutes, 07 seconds East, a distance of 429.93 feet to a 12 inch Hickory at a fence intersection; thence, with a fence, the East boundary line of the property of Dewy Arnold Workman and wife, Macy Joyce Workman as recorded in Deed Book 249, Page 453, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 05 degrees, 20 minutes, 32 seconds East, a distance of 676.00 feet to a 4-inch Hornbeam; thence, North 10 degrees, 34 minutes, 29 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at a distance of 361.48 feet, a total distance of 379.48 feet to a pk nail set in the center of Well Hollow Road; thence, with the center of said road North 75 degrees, 26 minutes, 31 seconds East, a distance of 47.30 feet; thence, North 81 degrees, 07 minutes, 44 seconds East, a distance of 37.82 feet; thence, South 87 degrees, 42 minutes, 29 seconds East, a distance of 27.34 feet; thence South 77 degrees, 37 minutes, 49 seconds East, a distance of 26.35 feet to a pk nail set thence, leaving the road and with the East margin of a lane, North 38 degrees, 06 minutes, 52 seconds West, passing an iron pin set a distance of 40.00 feet, crossing Factory Creek and Factory Creek Road, a total distance of 824.50 feet to a pk nail set in the lane; thence, with the South boundary line of the property of Walter T. Bates and wife, Mary Jo Bates as recorded in Deed Book 248, Page 858, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee North 71 degrees, 32 minutes, 57 seconds East, a distance of 152.24 feet to an iron pin set; thence, with the West right of way line of Campbellsville Pike South 36 degrees, 24 minutes, 48 seconds East a distance of 1617.54 feet; thence, Southwardly, a distance of 314.94 feet along the arc of a curve to the right having a radius of 3655.00 feet, a central angle of 04 degrees, 56 minutes, 13 seconds, and a chord bearing of South 33 degrees, 56 minutes, 41 seconds East with a distance of 314.84 feet to the point of beginning and containing 22.88 acres, more or less according to a survey by Cleghorn and Associates dated May 23, 1995, Job No. 95-079. The above described property is subject to the right of way of Factory Creek Road and Well Hollow Road. INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: Situated, lying and being the in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, adjacent to and West of Campbellsville Road (TN RT # 166); about 0.23 mile North of Yokley Road (TN RT #245) and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a nail set in the center of Shular Road, the West margin of Campbell Road, 1198.77 feet North of Yokley Road (TN RT #245); thence with the center and meanders of Shular Road, North 70 degrees, 32 minutes, 19 seconds West 234.76 feet and North 78 degrees, 56 minutes, 31 seconds West, 50.18 feet to a nail set in the center of Valley Road (Old Campbellsville Pike); thence with the center of Valley Road, North 34 degrees, 40 minutes, 10 seconds West, 780.73 feet to a nail set in the center of Factory Creek Road; thence with the center of Factory Creek Road, North 78 degrees, 00 minutes, 27 seconds East 163.22 feet to a nail set in the West margin of Campbellsville Road; thence with the said margin, South 34 degrees, 10 minutes, 58 seconds East 903.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.83 acres, more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 13135 Campbellsville Road, Ethridge, TN 38456
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
DUSTIN URBACH
VICTORIA J GRIGGS
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 345271
DATED August 11, 2020
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date August 19, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR MAURY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT COLUMBIA
IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD MARILYN ISABELLA LOPEZ
DATE OF BIRTH: 05/22/2009 DARLENE LOPEZ and husband, TIMOTHY CHAD PUGH Petitioners V. No. A-038-19
MARCUS V. SANTOS, Respondent
PUBLICATION ORDER
Upon request of the Plaintiff pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated ß21-1-203 and ß21-1-204, and for good cause shown, it is
HEREBY ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Respondent, Marcus V. Santos, shall be served with notice of this action by publication of this order in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper as provided by law:
TO THE ABOVE RESPONDENT:
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Cara E. Lynn, Petitioners attorney, whose address is 809 S. Main Street, Suite 200, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, an answer to the Petition for Adoption by Stepparent and Termination of Parental Rights filed with the above referenced court. The Petition seeks an entry of a Termination of Parental Rights and Final Decree of Adoption. A copy of the Petition can be obtained from the above referenced court. If you fail to responsively plead within the designated time, the Petitioners will apply for judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. The Motion for Default will be heard on the 12th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 oclock a.m. Respondent shall appear on that day before the Chancery Court for Maury County, Tennessee and defend, or otherwise the bill will be taken for confessed.
This notice will be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. The first publication date is August 19, 2020.
ENTERED this the 29th day of July 2020.
J. RUSSELL PARKES, JUDGE
CARA E. LYNN #027392
Attorney for Petitioners
809 S. Main Street, Suite 200
Columbia, TN 38401
931-398-5070 - Office
931-398-5075 - Fax
clynn@tfllaw.com
First run date August 19, 2020
Notice to Contractors
The South Central Tennessee Development District is accepting applications from qualified contractors interested in bidding on housing rehabilitation projects in Giles County. These projects are federally funded under the HOME grant program by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Contractors must have relevant experience, liability insurance, current licenses, certifications, and provide references in order to be eligible to bid on the rehabilitation/reconstruction projects. Minority and female-owned contractors are encouraged to participate. Contractor applications may be obtained by contacting Tia Lockridge, SCTDD Director of Housing at (931) 379-2957/tlockridge@sctdd.org or Kandi Higgins, SCTDD Assisted Housing Specialist at (931) 379-2904/khiggins@sctdd.org.
Run date August 19, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1777-20
ESTATE OF Audrey Wilbur Boone, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 4th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Audrey Wilbur Boone, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-4-20 Executor, Joseph Phillip Braly
8-4-20 Attorney, Alan C. Betz
8-4-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 12, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1775-20
ESTATE OF Martha Loella Huston, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 4th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Martha Loella Huston, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-4-20 Executor, William Wallace Huston, Jr.
8-4-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-4-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 12, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1778-20
ESTATE OF Mattie Lou Davis, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on August 6th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mattie Lou Davis, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-6-20 Executor, John Thomas Davis
8-6-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
8-6-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 12, 2020
