NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2253-23
ESTATE OF ETTA MARZEE THOMAS, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/30/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Etta Marzee Thomas, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-17-2023 Co-Executor, Mack Thomas
7-17-2023 Co-Executor, Shirley Smith
7-17-2023 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
7-17-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
July 26, 2023 and August 2, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2258-23
ESTATE OF DONNEL ULIVOR POSEY, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/09/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Donnel Ulivor Posey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-25-2023 Administrator, Billy G. Posey
7-25-2023 Attorney, Rhea Thompson, III
7-25-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023
Advertisement for Professional Services
Fairview Utility District is requesting statements of qualifications for a consulting
engineer to assist in the implement of an American Rescue Program project for the
life of the project. A consulting engineer is needed for the preliminary project design,
final project design, testing, inspection, and other project engineering services as
needed for the length of the project. Fairview Utility District in cooperation with Giles
County has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
for Non-Competitive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for
water system improvement projects. Engineers will be rated on the following criteria,
each bullet point with a relative importance of 25%:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by August 18, 2023, by email to
fairviewutility@energize.net or by regular mail to Attn: Mark Hayes, Fairview Utility
District, 155 North Rhodes Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Fairview Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate
on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the
admission or access to or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs
or activities.
Public Notice
There will be a brief Environmental Committee meeting on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m Annex
board room.
ASBESTOS YEARLY NOTICE TO PAPER
AUGUST 2023
RE: Yearly Notification Regarding Asbestos Containing Materials
School Year: 2023-2024
As you may be aware, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has regulations regarding
asbestos materials in schools. These regulations require all schools to conduct specific, periodic surveys to identify the presence of asbestos in their building, develop a site specific asbestos management plan and implement appropriate response actions, as necessary.
An additional requirement is for all parents, teaches and employees to be informed at least once a year about inspections, response actions and post response actions that are planned or are in progress.
You are invited to review the Asbestos Management Plan and Yearly Progress Report which are available at the school’s administrative office, and at the main Giles County Board of Education office at 270 Richland Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Contact Information: Mike Watson, Maintenance Supervisor; 931-363-0402
PUBLIC NOTICE
Legislative Committee Meeting will be held Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the
Giles County Annex Basement Boardroom.
Advertisement for Professional Services
Giles County is requesting statements of qualifications for a consulting grant administrator to assist in grant implementation and compliance for their American Rescue Program project during the life of the project. Giles County in cooperation with the Fairview Utility District, Tarpley Shop Utility District, South Giles Utility District, and Minor Hill Utility District has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Non-Competitive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for water system improvement projects for each utility district. Administrators will be rated on the following criteria:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by August 18, 2023, to County Executive Graham Stowe, Giles County Annex Building, 222 W. Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Giles County is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.
Advertisement for Professional Services
Minor Hill Utility District is requesting statements of qualifications for a consulting engineer to assist in the implement of an American Rescue Program project for the life of the project. A consulting engineer is needed for the preliminary project design, final project design, testing, inspection, and other project engineering services as needed for the length of the project.
Minor Hill Utility District in cooperation with Giles County has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Non-Competitive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for water system improvement projects. Engineers will be rated on the following criteria:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by August 18, 2023, to General Manager, Minor Hill Utility District, 12950 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Minor Hill Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2023 at 11:00AM local
time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski,
Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Jodie Allen Wade and
Cooper E. Hollandsworth aka Cooper Elizabeth Hollandsworth, to Megan K.
Trott, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on July 15, 2021 at Book
DT617, Page 981, Instrument No. 21133483; conducted by LLG Trustee TN
LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in
the Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance
of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire
indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mort-
gage Servicing, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the
said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the
said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the
public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral prop-
erty is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant
is intended.
Street Address: 814 Miles Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 096H A 011.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Jodie Allen Wade and Cooper E. Holland-
sworth
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any appli-
cable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements,
or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of
any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances
including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’
association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of
record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that
an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced
property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien hold-
er with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming
by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substi-
tute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of
homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable,
and the rights of Jodie Allen Wade and Cooper E. Hollandsworth aka Cooper
Elizabeth Hollandsworth, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and home-
stead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the
title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as
Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and
place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the
foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the
conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made
payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks
will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid
the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accept-
ed. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to
the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is
subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded
only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds
the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid
towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the pur-
chaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale
final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property
will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any
kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding
condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt
and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123675
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski,
Tennessee until 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at which time they will be opened for the
following:
TRAILER TYPE VALVE
MANIPULATOR/VACUUM EXCAVATOR
Specifications are available and on file at City Hall, 203 South First Street. For additional information, please contact Natural Gas Supervisor, Drew McMasters at (931) 363-1752.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time at the usual
and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN
38478, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Kristopher D. Norwood and Tam-
my M. Norwood for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as
nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski dated January 26, 2017, of record in Book
DT551 Page 152 in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee, (“Deed
of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation
duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all
of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee. Default in the
performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been
made, and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Other Interested Parties:
The hereinafter described real property located in Giles County will be sold to the
highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT
OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DE-
SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE WEST ROW LINE OF THE PROSPECT
ROAD, NEAL’S SE CORNER; THENCE WITH THE ROW LINE OF THE
PROSPECT ROAD S 23-1/2 W 315 FEET; THENCE S 18 W 175 FEET TO A
POST, NELSON’S NE CORNER; THENCE N 82 W 58 FEET TO A POST IN
THE L&N EAST BOUNDARY LINE; THENCE N 8 E 470 FEET ALONG THE
ROW LINE OF THE L&N RR; THENCE S 82 E 162 FEET TO THE BEGIN-
NING AND CONTAINING 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KRISTOPHER D.
NORWOOD BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JOSEPH WEEKES AND WIFE,
ANNE WEEKES OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK D370, PAGE 372, REGIS-
TER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 3262 Prospect Rd.,
Pulaski, TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property.
In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 135 042.00 000
Current owner(s) of the property: Kristopher D. Norwood
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and
unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines
that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not other-
wise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental
agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments,
encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over
the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished
by this foreclosure sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRAN-
TIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF
TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A
GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good,
but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time,
and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time,
and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of
sale.
If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and
payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable
to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accept-
ed. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other
bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the
winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosuredeed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to
confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OB-
TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee
401 Commerce Street, Suite 150
Nashville, TN 37219
PH: (615) 265-0835
FX: (615) 265-0836
File No.: 23-006778
SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed bids for New Tennis Courts, will be received by: City of Pulas-
ki; 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478 until 12:00 pm (local time) on Au-
gust 22nd, 2023 and then at said time will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project generally consists of construction of New Tennis Courts. The Proj-
ect includes the following types of work:
1. Asphalt
2. Concrete
3. Fencing
4. Earthwork
5. Coating
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301
• Dodge Data & Analytics, dodge.docs@construction.com
• West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301
Copies of the documents must be obtained by depositing $ 150 with TLM Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.
Date: July 27, 2023
Owner: J.J. Brindley, Mayor
SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed bids for Magazine Road Tennis Court Rehabilitation, will
be received by: City of Pulaski; 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
until 12:00 pm (local time) on August 22nd, 2023 and then at said time will be
publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project generally consists of construction of Tennis Court Rehabilitation.
The Project includes the following types of work:
1. Asphalt
2. Concrete
3. Fencing
4. Earthwork
5. Coating
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Speci-
fications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other
contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301
• Dodge Data & Analytics, dodge.docs@construction.com
• West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301
Copies of the documents must be obtained by depositing $150 with TLM
Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for
Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.
Date: July 27, 2023
Owner: J.J. Brindley, Mayor
Advertisement for Professional Services
South Giles Utility District is requesting statements of qualifications for a consulting engineer to assist in the implement of an American Rescue Program project for the life of the project. A consulting engineer is needed for the preliminary project design, final project design, testing, inspection, and other project engineering services as needed for the length of the project. South Giles Utility District in cooperation with Giles County has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Non-Competitive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for water system improvement projects. Engineers will be rated on the following criteria:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by August 18, 2023, to General Manager Bobby Page, South Giles Utility District, 8114 Elkton Pike, Prospect, TN 38477.
South Giles Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities.
Advertisement for Professional Services
Tarpley Shop Utility District is requesting statements of qualifications for a
consulting engineer to assist in the implement of an American Rescue Pro-
gram project for the life of the project. A consulting engineer is needed for the
preliminary project design, final project design, testing, inspection, and other
project engineering services as needed for the length of the project. Tarp-
ley Shop Utility District in cooperation with Giles County has applied to the
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Non-Competi-
tive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for water system
improvement projects. Engineers will be rated on the following criteria, each
bullet point having a relative importance of 25% :
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by August 18, 2023, by email to
bbyrd@smwb.net or by regular mail to Tarpley Shop Utility District, 517 South
First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Tarpley Shop Utility District is an equal opportunity employee and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or
disability status in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in
its federally assisted programs or activities.
NOTICE
GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the14th day of August, 2023 at 8:00 AM in the basement board room of the Giles County Courthouse Annex located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee to hear and consider the following application for a permit to sell beer:
Miguel Gomez for a permit to sell beer for on and off premises consumption at La Victoria 2, 8998 Lewisburg Hwy, Cornersville,, Tennessee 37047.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
