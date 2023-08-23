IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CASE NO. 8131
GERALD WAYNE MARTIN,
Petitioner,
Vs,
DESCENDANTS TO SOL BOYD (DOD: 1964)
AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD (DOD: 8/12/1931), AND INCLUDING FLORENCE BOYD, ANGELA BOYD, SHEENA BOYD, WILLIAM BOYD, GLENN LARRY BOYD, BESSIE BOYD, CAROLYN BOYD, And ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND REMAINDERMEN OF SOL BOYD AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD,
Respondents.
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the date set forth below on the Petitioner's Motion for Service by Publication. Petitioner has adequately demonstrated that service upon the Respondents should be made by publication due to Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or Respondents should be made by publication due to the Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or whereabouts being unknown and unable to be ascertained by the Petitioner.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that:
1. The Clerk of this Court shall forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee.
2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondents that they must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this Order and, if they do now answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may beentered against them.
ENTERED this the 26th day of July, 2023.
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
WILLIAMS LAW & MEDIATION GROUP
J. Christopher Williams (BRP #021081)
120 North 2nd Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
Phone: 931-363-6500
Fax: 931-363-8904
cwilliams@newsouthlaw.com
PC 8/9/23, 8/16/23, 8/23/23 & 8/30/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2261-23
ESTATE OF STEPHANIE FOWLKES, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/11/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Stephanie Fowlkes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-14-2023 Co-Executor, Carrie Fowlkes (Brindley)
8-14-2023 Co-Executor, Catherine Lankford Fowlkes
8-14-2023 Attorney, Louisa J. Davis
8-14-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 23, 2023 and August 30, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids for an
Ambulance Remount. For specifications, please
contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486
or email at mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov. All
bids must be received in the Office of Financial
Management in the Giles County Courthouse
Annex by 9:00 am, Friday, September 1, 2023
at which time they will be publicly opened in
the basement boardroom of the Giles County
Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be
opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678,
Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222
W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and
should have the following clearly visible on the
outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Ambulance Remount”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and
all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee
and Giles County procurement laws.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on December 12, 2011 at Book DT494, Page 839; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society,
FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VIII-A, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 6934 Bunker Hill Rd, Dellrose, Tennessee 38453
Parcel Number: 138 014.04
Current Owner(s) of Property: Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L.
Douthit
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Redstone Federal Credit Union; Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial; 3D Financial.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121937
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Note dated November 1, 2021 and the Deed of Trust dated October 10, 2019, securing same, recorded October 10, 2019 in Book DT587, Page 75 and modification of Deed of Trust recorded May 4, 2022 in Book DT633, Page 555, in the Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Tanisia Khumalo, conveying as trustee for Mary B. Collier, and the undersigned, Jake Hubbell, having been appointed Successor Trustee by Mary B. Collier.
NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent for Jake Hubbell, as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee will, on AUGUST 30, 2023 on or about 10:00 a.m. at the front steps of the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder for certified funds, paid at the conclusion of the sale. The sale is free from the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate SITUATE in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a 20 inch water maple in the intersection of the west margin of Mill Street with the north margin of Reid Hollow Street, being just north of a box culvert under Mill Street, and being the SE corner of this tract; thence with the north margin of Reid Hollow Street, on the north side of a ditch, N 88 degrees 22’ W passing an iron rod in place at 18 feet, in all, 28.2 feet to a point in the end of a rock wall, thence with the rock wall on the north side of the ditch, N 78 degrees 00’ W 92.1 feet to an iron rod set, being the SW corner of this tract, and a corner with a tract of Nadine Williamson, (DB 246, PG 464); thence with the east line of Williamson, N 20 degrees 00’ E 132.0 feet to an iron set in a fence, (joining the fence at 125 feet), with the said rod being the NW corner of this tract and a corner with a tract of Jesse Underwood, (DB 157, PG 116); thence with the south line of Underwood, S 67 degrees 18’ E crossing a branch at about 95 feet, continuing on, in all, 156.1 feet to an iron rod set in the west margin of Mill Street, being the NE corner of this tract; thence with the said street margin, S 40 degrees 06’ W crossing the branch at about 30 feet, continuing on, in all, 110.0 feet to the point of beginning. The surveyed tract contains 0.37 acre, more or less. For reference see DB 303, PG 110, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Tanisia Khumalo from Mary B. Collier by Warranty Deed dated October 10, 2019 of record in Book D382, Page 427, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Map 017N, Group A, Parcel 024.00
Property Address: 219 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
Dated July 24, 2023.
Jake Hubbell
Successor Trustee
410 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
931-381-4700
PC Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for exterior athletic lighting system with LED light source located at 10610 Columbia Hwy Lynnville, TN 38472. For specifications, please contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or email at mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Thursday, September 7th, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Field Lighting.”
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
