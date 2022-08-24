DBA NOTICE
I May-Shrum, Carrie-Marie will be doing business as RILEY JOY BUTERBAUGH registered assumed name file #1325318000021 Minnesota Secretary of State Statues Chapter 333 Principal place of business 1671 Ella West Cir Lynnville, TN 38472.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 5, 2018, executed by SAMUEL A MILLER conveying certain real property therein described to MARK A HAYES AND/OR/ DONALD A. HANEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded January 5, 2018, in Deed Book DT562, Page 941; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM At the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF MCKIBBON LAND AND BEING LOT 1 OF MCKIBBON LAND SUBDIVISION (ENVELOPE 195-B) AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY FOUND OF TAX MAP 86-O, GROUP A, PARCEL 1 AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MCKIBBON LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID MCKIBBON LANE, NORTH 13 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 118.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 2 OF MCKIBBON LANE SUBDIVISION (ENVELOPE 195-B) AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH, THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 76 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 206.79 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF A 20 FOOT WIDE DRAINAGE DITCH, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2 AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT: THENCE LEAVING SAID PIN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID DRAINAGE DITCH, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 118.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN SAID DRAINAGE DITCH IN A FENCE LINE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT; THENCE WITH SAID FENCE LINE NORTH 76 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 207.17 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.56 ACRES MORE OR LESS AS PER SURVEY MADE BY JAMES E. SANDERS URLS #31, DATED SEPTEMBER 18, 1995. SUBJECT TO BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS, ETC., ON PLAT OF MCKIBBON LANE SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET 1, ENVELOPE 195B, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS AS SET OUT IN DEED BOOK 266, PAGE 753, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 086O-A-001.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 325 MCKIBBON LANE, PULASKI, TN 38478. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): SAMUEL A MILLER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
Giles County 22-23 Additional Non-Profit/Charitable
Boys & Girls Club $5,000
Trail of Tears $10,000
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2150-22
ESTATE OF Barry Clayton Medley, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-28-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Barry Clayton Medley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-18-22 Executrix, Sharon Newton Medley
8-18-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
8-18-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2146-22
ESTATE OF Fannie Sue Thornton, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-27-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Fannie Sue Thornton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-12-22 Executor, Charlie Will Thornton
8-12-22 Attorney, Charles Holt
8-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2147-22
ESTATE OF Jacquelyn G. Moore, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-17-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jacquelyn G. Moore, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-9-22 Executor, Carter G. Moore
8-9-22 Attorney, Michael T. Paine
8-9-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2143-22
ESTATE OF John Thomas Yokley, Jr., Deceased, Date of Death: 7-12-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John Thomas Yokley, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-10-22 Co-Executor, Jack Hershel Yokley
8-10-22 Co-Executor, Karen Yokley Farley
8-10-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-10-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2152-22
ESTATE OF Lorrene Stroud, Deceased, Date of Death: 7-31-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of August, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Lorrene Stroud, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-22-22 Executor, Roger Lee Devore
8-22-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-22-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2142-22
ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Foust, Deceased, Date of Death: 3-3-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Wayne Foust, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-10-22 Administrator, Anthony Foust
8-10-22 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-10-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
POSITION AVAILABLE
POLICE/PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER
The City of Pulaski Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police/Public Safety Officer. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age; must possess a valid Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must meet the Tennessee P.O.S.T. requirements.
A complete job description is available at the Police Department, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. FRIDAY, September 2, 2022. For further information, please contact John Dickey, Police Chief. Phone: 931-424-4404.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Public Notice
Giles County Commission will elect an attorney on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Regular County Commission Meeting.
If you would like to be considered for this position, please send a letter to the County Executives Office at P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 by Friday, September 9th, 2022 by 3:00 p.m.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
