The City of Pulaski is requesting statements of qualifications for a consulting engineer for the preliminary project design, final project design, inspection, and other project engineering services as needed. The City of Pulaski is seeking Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant funds for improvements to the Pulaski infrastructure system. Engineering firms will be rated on the following criteria:
ï Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control;
ï Capacity of firm to perform the work within time limitations;
ï Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
ï Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit proposals by September 9th 2021 to Terry Harrison, Pulaski City Hall City Administrator
Submit to:
Terry Harrison
Pulaski City Hall
203 South 1st Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
Run date August 25, 2021
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE A GARNER
CASE NO. P-1820-20
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on July 7, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 10:02 AM AT LOCATION OF THE HOME 1341 Cut Off Road, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land located and situated in the 21st Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee and bound and described as follows:
BEGINNING in the middle of the road, west of Aspen Hill, with a cedar pointer; thence S 10 1/4 W 3 chains 36 links to a rock; thence S 85 1/2 E 3 chains 94 links to a cedar in R.H. Ragsdales west line; thence with said line, N 1 1/2 E 3 chains to a Cedar near the road; thence S 86 W 1 chain 83 links to a rock; thence N 5 E 55 links to the middle of the road, thence with the middle of said road, N 85 W 1 chain 60 links to the beginning, containing 1-1/10 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to John Garner and wife Florence W. Garner by instrument dated November 30, 1963 and recorded in Deed Book 153, page 525, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel South on First Street, take the 3rd right onto West College Street, travel 0.2 miles. Turn left on to S 7th street and travel 2 miles. Turn left onto TN 166 and travel 5 miles. Turn left onto Cut Off Road and travel 0.6 miles. House will be located on the right. Address of the home is 1341 Cut Off Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for ten (1 0) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made by noon on September 21, 2021. If the bid is raised on or before September 21, 2021 the second and final sale will be held on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at 12:00 noon on the steps of the North side of the Giles County Courthouse. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
Crystal Greene, Tracy Moore, Ellen Zhang,
Special Commissioner Administrator Division of TennCare
P 0 Box 678 P 0 Box 981 310 Great Circle Road
Pulaski, TN 38478 Columbia, TN 38402 Nashville, TN 37243
First run date August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1967-21
ESTATE OF Charles Daniel Hardy, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 17th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Daniel Hardy, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-17-21 Executor, Jacobbi Daniel Olive
8-17-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-17-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 25, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1960-21
ESTATE OF Grace Anne Meier, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-04-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 11th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Grace Anne Meier, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-11-21 Co-Executrix, Kristi Lynn Watson
8-11-21 Co-Executrix, Robin Kay Meier
8-11-21 Attorney, M. Andrew Hoover
8-11-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1949-21
ESTATE OF James Dayton Grimes, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 13th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Dayton Grimes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-13-21 Executrix, Dawn Marie Grimes
8-13-21 Attorney, Andrew Bellm
8-13-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1966-21
ESTATE OF Jo Kate Stephens Goolsby, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 17th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Jo Kate Stephens Goolsby, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-17-21 Co-Executor, Robert Stephen Goolsby
8-17-21 Co-Executor, Barbara Goolsby Harris
8-17-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-17-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 25, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1961-21
ESTATE OF Robert Edward Zumbrunn, Deceased, Date of Death: 07-16-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 12th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert Edward Zumbrunn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-12-21 Executrix, Cheryl Ann Daugherty
8-12-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
8-12-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1965-21
ESTATE OF Shirley Maxine Heard, Deceased, Date of Death: 03-27-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 13th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Shirley Maxine Heard, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-13-21 Executrix, Brenda H. Crowson
8-13-21 Attorney, J. Rhea Thomson, III
8-13-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date August 18, 2021
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Commonwealth of Virginia
VA. CODE ß 8.01-316
Case No.
JJ024114-01-00/02-00
JAMES CITY COUNTY
J & DR - JUVENILE
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court
Commonwealth of Virginia, in re GARRETT, SAMORIA
The object of this suit is to:
CUSTODY OF SAMORIA GARRETT
It is ORDERED that the defendant PATRICK LEE GARRETT appear at the above-named Court and protect his or her interests on or before 09/08/2021, 10:30 AM.
07/30/2021
Dep. Clerk Sandy Vite
First run date August 4, 2021
Public Notice
Giles County Commission will elect an attorney on Monday, September 20th, 2021 at the Regular County Commission Meeting.
If you would like to be considered for this position, please send a letter to the County Executives Office, P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, Tn 38478 by Friday, September 3rd, 2021 by 3:00 p.m.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
Run date August 25, 2021
