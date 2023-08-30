IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CASE NO. 8131
GERALD WAYNE MARTIN,
Petitioner,
Vs,
DESCENDANTS TO SOL BOYD (DOD: 1964)
AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD (DOD: 8/12/1931), AND INCLUDING FLORENCE BOYD, ANGELA BOYD, SHEENA BOYD, WILLIAM BOYD, GLENN LARRY BOYD, BESSIE BOYD, CAROLYN BOYD, And ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND REMAINDERMEN OF SOL BOYD AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD,
Respondents.
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the date set forth below on the Petitioner's Motion for Service by Publication. Petitioner has adequately demonstrated that service upon the Respondents should be made by publication due to Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or Respondents should be made by publication due to the Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or whereabouts being unknown and unable to be ascertained by the Petitioner.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that:
1. The Clerk of this Court shall forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee.
2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondents that they must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this Order and, if they do now answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may beentered against them.
ENTERED this the 26th day of July, 2023.
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
WILLIAMS LAW & MEDIATION GROUP
J. Christopher Williams (BRP #021081)
120 North 2nd Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
Phone: 931-363-6500
Fax: 931-363-8904
cwilliams@newsouthlaw.com
PC 8/9/23, 8/16/23, 8/22/23 & 8/30/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2261-23
ESTATE OF STEPHANIE FOWLKES, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/11/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Stephanie Fowlkes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-14-2023 Co-Executor, Carrie Fowlkes (Brindley)
8-14-2023 Co-Executor, Catherine Lankford Fowlkes
8-14-2023 Attorney, Louisa J. Davis
8-14-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 23, 2023 and August 30, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2262-23
ESTATE OF EDWIN FOSTER HARLOW, Deceased, Date of Death: 06/25/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Edwin Foster Harlow, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-21-2023 Executrix, Summer Brooke Harlow
8-21-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-21-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2263-23
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN WHEELER, Deceased, Date of Death: 07/03/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patricia Ann Wheeler, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-25-2023 Executor, John W. Wheeler, Jr.
8-25-2023 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
8-25-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
No. 8004
CRYSTAL G. GREENE, ADMINISTRATRIX C.T.A. OF THE ESTATE OF EDNA FITZGERALD,
Plaintiff
vs.
HAZEL TEAGUE, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR DAVID TEAGUE, DAVID TEAGUE, the unknown heirs of DAVID TEAGUE, including but not limited to SAVANNAH TEAGUE AND KELLIE TEAGUE, the unknown heirs of JIMMY COTHREN, deceased, including but not limited to ANITA COTHREN, PRISCILLA DARLEN MERZ, the unknown heirs of JIMMY EARL COTHREN, JR., deceased, including but not limited to BRANDI DAWN RIPPEY COTHREN, CHRISTOPHER LEE COTHREN, BRAYDON COTHREN, and HAYVEN COTHREN, the unknown heirs of PRESTON COLE COTHREN, deceased, AND KATHY COTHREN (n/k/a Kathy Allen),
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Hazel Teague, Attorney-in-Fact for David Teague, David Teague, Savannah Teague, Kellie Teague, the unknown heirs of David Teague, the unknown heirs of Jimmy Cothren, deceased, Anita Cothren, the unknown heirs of Jimmy Earl Cothren, Jr., deceased, Christopher Lee Cothren, the unknown heirs of Preston Cole Cothren, deceased, and Kathy Cothren (now known as Kathy Allen)
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest through the above parties.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. §21-1-203 and T.C.A. §21-1-204, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with Plaintiff’s attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before October 20, 2023, and if you fail to do so, the Plaintiffs will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 24th day of August, 2023.
Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry, Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
PC 8/30/23, 9/6/23, 9/13/23 & 9/20/23
Public Notice
The Giles County Commission is soliciting candidates for County Attorney. The responsibilities of the County Attorney include: (a) Rendering legal aid and advice to any county official in matters relating to their official work and official duties; (b)
Transact the legal business of the county, in court or otherwise; (c) Meet with the County Commission at its sessions and give legal advice and render legal services to the County Commission, its committees, and its members; (d) Appear for and on behalf of the county in all litigation affecting the county or its interests.
Applicants may submit a letter of interest with qualifications/experience to the County Executive by September 8th at 4pm. Letters may be mailed to County Executive, PO Box 678, Pulaski TN 38478 or emailed to gstowe@gilescountytn.gov.
Additional Nonprofits
Contributions - Senior Citizens 20,000.00
Contributions - Chamber of Tourism & Commerce 24,710.00
Boys & Girls Club of Maury County 2,500.00
Community Development Center 2,500.00
Giles County Veterans Alliance 2,500.00
Decisions, Choices, and Options 2,000.00
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for exterior athletic lighting system with LED light source located at 10610 Columbia Hwy Lynnville, TN 38472. For specifications, please contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or email at mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 9:00 am, Thursday, September 7th, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
“Sealed Bid – Field Lighting”.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2023 at 11:00AM local
time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski,
Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Christopher M. Douthit
and Rachel L. Douthit, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage
Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mort-
gage, Inc. on December 12, 2011 at Book DT494, Page 839; conducted by
LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trust-
ee, all of record in the Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred
in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of
Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society,
FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VIII-A,
its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the
said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the
said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the
public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral prop-
erty is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant
is intended.
Street Address: 6934 Bunker Hill Rd, Dellrose, Tennessee 38453
Parcel Number: 138 014.04
Current Owner(s) of Property: Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L.
Douthit
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any appli-
cable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements,
or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of
any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbranc-
es including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’
association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of
record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that
an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced prop-
erty to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder
with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming
by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substi-
tute Trustee may include: Redstone Federal Credit Union; Harpeth Financial
Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial; 3D Financial.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of
homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable,
and the rights of Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, and those
claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead
are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is be-
lieved to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute
Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time,
and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the
foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the
conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made
payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks
will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid
the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accept-
ed. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to
the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is
subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded
only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds
the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid
towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the pur-
chaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale
final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will
be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind,
express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition
of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a
debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121937
Public Meeting
Property Committee Meeting Monday, September 11th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Annex – Basement Boardroom.
Advertisement for Professional Services
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifications for a con-
sulting grant administrator to assist in the implementation of an American Rescue
Program project for the life of the project. The City of Pulaski is applying for the
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Non-Competitive State
Water Infrastructure Grants Program grant funds for improvements to its wastewater
systems. Administrators will be rated on the following criteria:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity of the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and • Specialized
experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit information by September 18, 2023 to City Administrator, Terry Harrison, 203 South First Street, P.O. Box 633 Pulaski, TN 38478.
Advertisement for Professional Services
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifications for a consult-
ing engineer for resident inspection, construction administration, and other project
engineering services as needed for the implementation of a construction project. The
City of Pulaski is applying for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Con-
servation Non-Competitive State Water Infrastructure Grants Program (through the
American Rescue Program) grant funds for improvements to its wastewater system.
Engineering firms will be rated on the following criteria:
• Past work performance including quality of work, timeliness, and cost control.
• Capacity of the firm to perform the work within time limitations.
• Familiarity with the firm with the problems applicable to the project; and
• Specialized experience or technical expertise of the firm with this type of project.
Qualified firms should submit information by September 18, 2023 to City Administrator, Terry Harrison, 203 South First Street, P.O. Box 633 Pulaski, TN 38478.
Public Meeting
School Committee Meeting followed by Budget Committee Meeting Friday, September 8th, 2023, 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Annex – Basement Boardroom.
