NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES SALE
WHEREAS, Bradley Allen Jones, an unmarried individual, by Deed of Trust dated August 21, 2018 (the "Deed of Trust") of record in Book DT571, Page 373, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Hagan Lamar, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of an indebtedness evidenced by a Consumer Note (the "Note") described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to CB&S Bank;
WHEREAS, said Hagan Lamar, Trustee, is unable to act as Trustee under the Deed of Trust and I have been appointed Successor Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note, CB&S Bank, by an instrument of record in Book DT599, Page 133, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee;
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Glen C. Watson, III, Successor Trustee, or my authorized agent, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon the Trustee in the Deed of Trust and applicable law, will on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., prevailing time, at the Front Door of the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash and free from all legal, equitable and statutory right of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Legal Description Reference: The real property is described in the Deed of Trust dated August 21, 2018 of record in Book DT571, Page 373, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Giles County Property Tax ID: 069-020.07
Common Description: The real property has a street address of 120 Strip Mine Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478; however, such information is provided for convenience only. The herein described sale will be transferring the property as described in the Deed of Trust, and any discrepancies between the Deed of Trust and the property address/property identification will be governed by the Deed of Trust.
THIS PROPERTY IS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS AND WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, WHETHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AND SUBJECT TO ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, IF ANY. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOINMENT OR THE LIKE AND WITHOUT ANY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, CONDITION, QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.
As to all or any part of the property, the right is reserved to (i) delay, continue or adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay, continuance or adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent delayed, continued or adjourned day and time and place of sale; (ii) sell at the time fixed by this Notice or the date and time of the last delay, continuance or adjournment or to give new notice of sale; (iii) sell in such lots, parcels, segments, or separate estates as Successor Trustee may choose; (iv) sell any part and delay, continue, adjourn, cancel, or postpone the sale of any part of the property; (v) sell in whole and then sell in parts and consummate the sale in whichever manner produces the highest sale price; and/or (vi) to sell to the next highest bidder in the event any high bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Successor Trustee will make no covenant of seisin, marketability of title or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Trustees Quitclaim Deed as Successor Trustee only.
This sale is subject to any unpaid city, county or state taxes and assessments (plus penalties, interest, and costs) which may exist as a lien against said property; and any other matters on a recorded plan, restrictions, easements or setback lines or matters against or affecting the property; any rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, claims, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. This sale is also subject to any matter that an inspection and accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The sale of the property shall be conducted for cash, or credit upon the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser, to be tendered upon the conclusion of the bidding, provided, however, that prior to the sale of the property, the Successor Trustee, acting on his own behalf or by and through one or more agents or representatives, may announce different or additional terms pursuant to which the sale of the property shall be conducted.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 23rd day of July, 2020.
Successor Trustee:
Glen C. Watson, III,
Watson Law Group PLLC
P.O. Box 121950 Nashville, Tennessee 37212
Other interested parties: Estate/Heirs of Bradley Allen Jones
Insertion Dates: July 29, 2020; August 5, 2020; August 12, 2020.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Trenton L. Fralix and Dorothy Fralix executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, Lender and Realty Title & Escrow Company, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated April 27, 2017, and recorded on May 1, 2017 in Book DT554, Page 317, in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 25, 2020, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Giles County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 15, on the Plan of Fieldstone Subdivision, of record in Plat Book PC2, Page 34A (erroneously referenced in prior deed as Plat Cabinet 2, Envelope 34-A), Registers Office for said County, to which plan reference is hereby male for a more complete description.
Being the same property conveyed to Rachel Glann by deed from Jodi Herndon Graham, formerly known as Jodi Herndon, dated August 16, 2002, recorded August 20,2002, of record in Book D306, Page 591, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee.
Further being the same property conveyed to Rachel Greenfield FKA Rachel Glann, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Trenton L Fralix and wife, Dorothy Fralix, dated April 27, 2017, Registers Office for Maury County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 059O A 015.00
Address/Description: 212 ALEX DRIVE, Columbia, TN 38401.
Current Owner(s): Trenton L. Fralix and Dorothy Fralix.
Other Interested Party(ies): TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 20-05327 FC01
First run date July 29, 2020
Giles County Non-Profit Appropriation
Additional $145,000 — Giles County Rescue Squad
First run date July 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
ALLEN C. BRIGGS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ELAINE RODGERS, DECEASED Plaintiffs v. No. 7029
JAMES DAVIS RODGERS, JAMES ALLEN BRIGGS, TEESAH LOPER, KENDRA PRATT-BRIGGS, HUNTER PRATT-BRIGGS, DAKOTA PRATT-BRIGGS, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA (FNBA), GILES TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, LLC, AND DONNA S. SULLIVAN, Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: James Allen Briggs
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees, including any infants or persons of unsound mind, of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest through the above parties.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
It is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/ Giles Free Press a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the Complaint in this cause with the Court at the courthouse in Pulaski Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with the Plaintiffs attorney, Joe W. Henry, Jr., of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before September 4, 2020 and if you fail to do so, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 10th day of July 2020.
Robert C. Henry , Reg No.5030
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
(931) 363-4571
Crystal Greene
Clerk & Master
First run date July 15, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
IN RE: ADOPTION OF BRYSON SCOTT ALLEN DOB: 03-31-2014 ROBERT BRINDLEY, JR. and BELINDA BRINDLEY ADDRESS: Petitioners Maternal Grandparents AND
ROBYN BLAIRE BRINDLEY YOUNG (Biological mother of the minor child) Respondent V. No. 296
ZACHARIAH WESLEY ALLEN (Biological Father of the minor child) Respondent
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Zachariah Wesley Allen
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees, including any infants or persons of unsound mind, of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest through the above parties.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
It is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/ Giles Free Press a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the Petition by Maternal Grandparents of the Minor Child for Adoption With Voluntary Termination of Parents Rights By Each Biological Parent and for Related Relief in this cause with the Court at the courthouse in Pulaski Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with the Plaintiffs attorney, Joe W. Henry, Jr., of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before September 4, 2020 and if you fail to do so, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 10th day of July 2020.
Joe W. Henry, Jr., Reg No. 2613
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
(931) 363-4571
Crystal Greene
Clerk & Master
First run date July 15, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1774-20
ESTATE OF Fredda Sue Kirk, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on July 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Fredda Sue Kirk, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-23-20 Executor, Tim Kirk
7-23-20 Attorney, Mary A Gabbett
7-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 29, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1773-20
ESTATE OF Nancy Arlene Steele, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on July 20th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Nancy Arlene Steele, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-18-20 Executor, William J. Robins, Jr.
7-19-20 Attorney, Lawrence D. Sands
7-20-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date July 29, 2020
Public Meeting
Budget Committee
The Budget Committee will have a meeting on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Run date August 5, 2020
Seeking Title
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS Sedan, gold in color, VIN# 1G1NE52JO2M656603.to contact Trevan Rose by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (August 5, 2020).
Trevan Rose
2630 Little Texas Road
Goodspring, TN 38460
Run date August 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.