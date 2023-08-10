NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2258-23
ESTATE OF DONNEL ULIVOR POSEY, Deceased, Date of Death: 05/09/2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Donnel Ulivor Posey, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
7-25-2023 Administrator, Billy G. Posey
7-25-2023 Attorney, Rhea Thompson, III
7-25-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NO. P-2260-23
ESTATE OF TERRY SMITH, Deceased, Date of Death: 01/312023
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Terry Smith, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-3-2023 Administratrix, Susan Parker
8-3-2023 Attorney, Brent Hieronymi
7-3-2023 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CASE NO. 8131
GERALD WAYNE MARTIN,
Petitioner,
Vs,
DESCENDANTS TO SOL BOYD (DOD: 1964)
AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD (DOD: 8/12/1931), AND INCLUDING FLORENCE BOYD, ANGELA BOYD, SHEENA BOYD, WILLIAM BOYD, GLENN LARRY BOYD, BESSIE BOYD, CAROLYN BOYD, And ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND REMAINDERMEN OF SOL BOYD AND WIFE, FLORENCE BOYD,
Respondents.
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the date set forth below on the Petitioner's Motion for Service by Publication. Petitioner has adequately demonstrated that service upon the Respondents should be made by publication due to Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or Respondents should be made by publication due to the Respondents' exact name(s), address(es) and/or whereabouts being unknown and unable to be ascertained by the Petitioner.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that:
1. The Clerk of this Court shall forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Giles County, Tennessee.
2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Respondents that they must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this Order and, if they do now answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may beentered against them.
ENTERED this the 26th day of July, 2023.
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
WILLIAMS LAW & MEDIATION GROUP
J. Christopher Williams (BRP #021081)
120 North 2nd Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
Phone: 931-363-6500
Fax: 931-363-8904
cwilliams@newsouthlaw.com
PC 8/9/23, 8/16/23, 8/22/23 & 8/30/23
The City of Minor Hill is hiring for a Certified Police Officer.
Job Summary
Police Officers are under the direct supervision of the Chief of Police. Police Officers are responsible for providing public safety by maintaining order, responding to emergencies, protecting people and property, enforcing criminal laws and/or city ordinances, and promoting good community relations. Officers investigate cases, including apprehension of the offender, collection of evidence, recovery of property, and preparation of the case for prosecution.
Qualifications
-POST certification priority preferred. Successful candidates must obtain certification within 6 months of employment.
-High School diploma or GED required.
-Applicants must be 21 years of age or older with no prior criminal record.
Please email minorhillpolicedept@gmail.com for full application packet and job description.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time at the usual
and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN
38478, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Kristopher D. Norwood and Tam-
my M. Norwood for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as
nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski dated January 26, 2017, of record in Book
DT551 Page 152 in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee, (“Deed
of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation
duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all
of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Giles County, Tennessee. Default in the
performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been
made, and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Other Interested Parties:
The hereinafter described real property located in Giles County will be sold to the
highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT
OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DE-
SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE WEST ROW LINE OF THE PROSPECT
ROAD, NEAL’S SE CORNER; THENCE WITH THE ROW LINE OF THE
PROSPECT ROAD S 23-1/2 W 315 FEET; THENCE S 18 W 175 FEET TO A
POST, NELSON’S NE CORNER; THENCE N 82 W 58 FEET TO A POST IN
THE L&N EAST BOUNDARY LINE; THENCE N 8 E 470 FEET ALONG THE
ROW LINE OF THE L&N RR; THENCE S 82 E 162 FEET TO THE BEGIN-
NING AND CONTAINING 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS.
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KRISTOPHER D.
NORWOOD BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JOSEPH WEEKES AND WIFE,
ANNE WEEKES OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK D370, PAGE 372, REGIS-
TER’S OFFICE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 3262 Prospect Rd.,
Pulaski, TN 38478, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property.
In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 135 042.00 000
Current owner(s) of the property: Kristopher D. Norwood
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and
unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines
that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not other-
wise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental
agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments,
encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over
the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished
by this foreclosure sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRAN-
TIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF
TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A
GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good,
but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time,
and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time,
and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of
sale.
If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and
payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable
to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accept-
ed. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other
bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the
winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure
deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confir-
mation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OB-
TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee
401 Commerce Street, Suite 150
Nashville, TN 37219
PH: (615) 265-0835
FX: (615) 265-0836
File No.: 23-006778
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2023 at 11:00AM local
time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski,
Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Jodie Allen Wade and
Cooper E. Hollandsworth aka Cooper Elizabeth Hollandsworth, to Megan K.
Trott, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on July 15, 2021 at Book
DT617, Page 981, Instrument No. 21133483; conducted by LLG Trustee TN
LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in
the Giles County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance
of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire
indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mort-
gage Servicing, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the
said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the
said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the
public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral prop-
erty is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant
is intended.
Street Address: 814 Miles Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 096H A 011.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Jodie Allen Wade and Cooper E. Holland-
sworth
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any appli-
cable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements,
or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of
any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances
including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’
association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of
record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that
an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced
property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien hold-
er with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming
by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substi-
tute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of
homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable,
and the rights of Jodie Allen Wade and Cooper E. Hollandsworth aka Cooper
Elizabeth Hollandsworth, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and home-
stead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the
title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as
Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and
place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time
and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the
foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the
conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made
payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks
will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid
the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accept-
ed. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to
the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is
subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded
only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds
the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid
towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the pur-
chaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale
final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property
will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any
kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding
condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt
and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123675
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and
conditions of a Note dated November 1, 2021 and the Deed of Trust dated October 10, 2019,
securing same, recorded October 10, 2019 in Book DT587, Page 75 and modification of Deed of
Trust recorded May 4, 2022 in Book DT633, Page 555, in the Register’s Office of Giles County,
Tennessee, executed by Tanisia Khumalo, conveying as trustee for Mary B. Collier, and the
undersigned, Jake Hubbell, having been appointed Successor Trustee by Mary B. Collier.
NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been
declared due and payable; and that an agent for Jake Hubbell, as Successor Trustee, by virtue of
the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee will, on
AUGUST 30, 2023 on or about 10:00 a.m. at the front steps of the Giles County Courthouse
in Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder
for certified funds, paid at the conclusion of the sale. The sale is free from the statutory
right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions which are expressly waived in
the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate SITUATE in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil
District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a 20 inch water maple in the intersection of the west margin
of Mill Street with the north margin of Reid Hollow Street, being
just north of a box culvert under Mill Street, and being the SE corner of
this tract; thence with the north margin of Reid Hollow Street, on the
north side of a ditch, N 88 degrees 22’ W passing an iron rod in place at 18
feet, in all, 28.2 feet to a point in the end of a rock wall, thence with the
rock wall on the north side of the ditch, N 78 degrees 00’ W 92.1 feet to an
iron rod set, being the SW corner of this tract, and a corner with a tract
of Nadine Williamson, (DB 246, PG 464); thence with the east line of
Williamson, N 20 degrees 00’ E 132.0 feet to an iron set in a fence,
(joining the fence at 125 feet), with the said rod being the NW
corner of this tract and a corner with a tract of Jesse Underwood, (DB
157, PG 116); thence with the south line of Underwood, S 67 degrees
18’ E crossing a branch at about 95 feet, continuing on, in all, 156.1
feet to an iron rod set in the west margin of Mill Street, being the NE
corner of this tract; thence with the said street margin, S 40 degrees 06’ W
crossing the branch at about 30 feet, continuing on, in all, 110.0 feet to
the point of beginning. The surveyed tract contains 0.37 acre, more
or less. For reference see DB 303, PG 110, Register’s Office of Giles
County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Tanisia Khumalo from Mary
B. Collier by Warranty Deed dated October 10, 2019 of record in
Book D382, Page 427, Register’s Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Map 017N, Group A, Parcel 024.00
Property Address: 219 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any
unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be
applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal;
any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to
any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following
parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any
time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain
without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set
forth above.
Dated July 24, 2023.
Jake Hubbell
Successor Trustee
410 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
931-381-4700
PC Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23
Giles County Non-Profit Contributions
$6800 New Canaan Ranch
$5000 Kid’s Place
