NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Laborn C. Malone, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to James B. Nutter & Company, Lender and Glenn Baletto, Trustee(s), which was dated April 17, 2020, and recorded on May 19, 2020, in Book DT596, at Page 113 in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, James B. Nutter & Company, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land lying in the 4th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the East side of Jackson Clinic Road and being more fully described as follows:
BEGINNING at an iron rod in the East margin of Jackson Clinic Road, the said rod being the Northwest corner of Glen King (DB 334 Pg 172) and being the Northeast corner of the said tract; thence leaving the said rod with King, South 16∞4934î East 450.50 feet to an iron rod in an existing fence on the South side of an old road bed, the said rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract; thence leaving the said rod, South 75∞5934î West 389.40 feet to a point in the East margin of Jackson Clinic Road, the said rod being a corner with Jimmy Smith and being the Southwest corner of the said tract; thence leaving the said rod with the East margin of Jackson Clinic Road, North 32∞4938î East 104.87 feet, North 29∞4255î East 114.13 feet, North 24∞3814î East 81.66 feet, North 20∞4416î East 282.28 feet to the point of BEGINNING and containing 1.85 acres more or less.
Being that same property conveyed to Laborn C. Malone, Jr., a married person by Deed from James Lawhorne, Sr., a single person and Jewel Battle, a single person dated August 30, 2013 and recorded August 30, 2013 in Book 356, Page 418 in the Office of the Register of Deeds in and for Giles County, Tennessee.
Commonly Known As: 1439 Jackson Clinic Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473
Parcel ID: 187/10.00
Parcel ID Number:187 010Address/Description:1439 Jackson Clinic Rd, Minor Hill, TN 38473 Current Owner(s):Robin Gregory Malone, Trustee of the Laborn C. Malone, Jr. Living Trust Dated October 26, 2022, Rodney Smtih, James E. Smith Other Interested Party(ies):Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Bank of America, N.A. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-17165 FC01
First run date December 7, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 19, 2021, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 24, 2021, in Book No. DT624, at Page 967, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Ryleigh D Francoeur and Jacob L Francoeur, conveying certain property therein described to Rudy Title, LLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on January 9, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 3rd Civil District of Giles County, and particularly described to-wit: A certain lot of land, with all improvements thereon, bounded generally north by Cosby, South by Howard, East by Howard, and West by Shoal Creek Road, containing 3 acres, more or less.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 2478 Edmundson Road, Prospect, TN 38477
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
RYLEIGH D FRANCOEUR JACOB L FRANCOEUR TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to
interested parties of record. W&A No. 354272
DATED November 28, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date December 7, 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 12, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 15, 2009, in Book No. DT469, at Page 929, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Robbie F Taber, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C. Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on January 9, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Situated, lying and being in the 14th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and being further described as follows:
Tract One (Lot 8):
Beginning at a point in the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road at the northwest corner of the lot herein described, said point being 1120.25 feet from a p.k. nail at the intersection of the centerline of Powell Chapel Road with the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road as measured along the centerline of Johns Cemetery Road; thence with the centerline of said Johns Cemetery Road, N 80 degrees 36 minutes 23 seconds E 47.60 feet to a p.k. nail (set); thence N 85 degrees 51 minutes 03 seconds B 25.01 feet to a p.k. nail (set); thence S 89 degrees 40 minutes 29 seconds B 27.73 feet to a p.k. nail (set); thence S 84 degrees 45 minutes 51 seconds E 35.74 feet to a p.k. nail (set); thence S 81 degrees 54 minutes 34 seconds B 41.33 feet to a point at the northeast comer of the lot herein described; thence leaving the road, S 06 degrees 42 minutes 19 seconds W 25.01 feet to a metal pin (set); thence S 06 degrees 42 minutes 19 seconds W 181.17 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southeast corner of the lot herein described; thence N 85 degrees 03 minutes 09 seconds W 113.55 feet to a metal pin (set); thence S 82 degrees 40 minutes 24 seconds W 17.17 feet to a metal pin (set) at the southwest corner of the lot herein described; thence N 06 degrees 21 minutes 14 seconds W 172.99 feet to a metal pin (set); thence N 06 degrees 21 minutes 14 seconds W 25.06 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.73 acres, more or less, and being a portion of Deed Book 322; Page 745 in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Property being subject to any legal rights-of-way for Johns Cemetery Road. Subject to Fairview Utility District for Deed of Easement for Maintenance of Waterlines as setout in Deed Book 332, Page 75, ROGCT.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 274 Johns Cemetery Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
ROBBIE F TABER TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354403
DATED December 1, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date December 7, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Thompson Machinery will hold a public sale for a used Denis Cimaf DAF180D Forestry Mulcher Head serial number 1506FD158 to be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash. Sold as is.
Date: December 28, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.
At: Thompson Machinery,
1245 Bridgestone Blvd. LaVergne, TN 37086
You may submit your bid via mail at the address above or email to: [email protected]
Firs run date December 14, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE
Water Laborer- Minor Hill Water Utility District
The Minor Hill Water Utility District is hiring a full time Water Laborer to perform skilled maintenance work in the replacement, installation, repair, testing, and maintenance of water meters and appurtenances. This professional investigates possible water leaks and locates Service Boxes or Gate Valves used to perform such work. This individual aids in the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy under the direction of the superintendent.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES INCLUDE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING
ï Installs, maintains, repairs and/or replaces Commercial, Industrial, and Residential water meters as adopted by the Water Department.
ï Verifies installation completion status of meters using various reports and systems, identifies non- communicating meters, and identifies/resolves discrepancies.
ï Aids with the implementation of the Water Shut-Off Policy and maintains a professional level of customer service.
ï Checks water pressure in dwellings and performs flow tests to determine possible restrictions.
ï Inspects water service for leaks, faulty register, damaged meters, cross connections, and illegal connections relating to the meter and/or water service installation.
ï Must be available for emergency work in the event of a water main failure (nights and weekends). May be required to work Emergency Stand-By duty.
ï Performs all related duties as directed by the state or other supervising authority.
ï Completes and complies with all state & TAUD requirements and reporting.
QUALIFICATIONS
To be minimally qualified for this position, one must meet the following criteria:
ï Class A drivers license required.
ï High school diploma or GED required.
ï Tennessee Distribution License Grade II is beneficial, but not required.
ï Experience in the operation of heavy equipment is helpful.
Applications and resumes will be accepted at the Minor Hill Utility District office located at 12950 Minor Hill Hwy Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Minor Hill Utility District is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
First run date November 23, 2022
POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for the following:
• Mechanic/Maintenance
• Truck driver/Laborer
The successful applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
Complete job descriptions are available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2022. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date December 14, 2022
Public Meetings
E-911
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board will have a meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00am. The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the Courthouse Annex, located at 222 W Madison St. Pulaski TN.
Run date December 14, 2022
