COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The City of Minor Hill will hold a public meeting at 4:00 pm., Tuesday, January 4th, 2021, in the Minor Hill City Hall to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. 2022 CDBG funds can be used for water system improvements, sewer system improvements, and housing rehabilitation. Additionally, community development projects are eligible including public health and safety (ambulances, fire trucks, clinics, EMS stations); community infrastructure (streets, drainage, flood mitigation); and community revitalization (community centers, daycares, etc.).
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to City Recorder, Ashley Stogner, P.O. Box 69, Minor Hill, TN 38473. Suggestions will be received through December 30, 2021. Emailed suggestions can be sent to ashley.minorhill@gmail.com. The City of Minor Hill does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the City Recorders office at (931) 565-3113.
Tracy Wilburn
Mayor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2013-21
ESTATE OF Terry T. Rozell, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-04-2021
Notice is hereby given that on December 7th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Terry T. Rozell, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-7-21 Administratrix, Connie E. Decaussin
12-7-21 Attorney, Robert W. Curtis, III
12-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2012-21
ESTATE OF William John Marshall, Deceased, Date of Death: 04-18-2021
Notice is hereby given that on December 7th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of William John Marshall, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-7-21 Administratrix, Kathleen Nighland
12-7-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
12-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR FIRE ENGINEER
The City of Pulaski Fire Department is accepting applications for a Fire Engineer for the Fire Department.
Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2021. For further information, please contact Chief Don Collins. Phone: 931-363-1515.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for seventy-five (75) personal computers for student PC labs. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
"Sealed Bid — Personal Computers."
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
Public Meeting
Giles County Emergency Communications District
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board Regular Quarterly Meeting Friday December 17th 2021 at 9:00 AM. Location will be at the EMA Office at 211 S. Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478.
All board members make sure to notify E911 Director Gwen Gracy or Chairman Jeremy Holley if you can or cannot attend.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Review of Previous Meeting Minutes
2. Financial Report
3. Pest Control Contract
4. Upgrades at 911 Center
5. Old Business
6. New Business
Public Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all citizens and persons interested that an election will be held at the January Regular Meeting of the County Legislative Body of Giles County, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 commencing the hour of 9:00 a.m. at the Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, said election being for the purpose of electing one School Board Member from DISTRICT 4 of Giles County, Tennessee, with said official so elected to serve in the seat vacated by Katie Journey.
All qualified citizens desiring to be candidates and whose primary residence is located within the boundaries of County School Board District 4, except those prohibited by the Constitution and Laws of the State of Tennessee are hereby notified of this election to be determined by a majority vote of the County Legislative Body of Giles County. Anyone desiring to be nominated for the position of Giles County School Board, District 4, should please call the County Executives Office at 931-363-5300, no later than, Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in order to give sufficient notice to the Giles County Commission for consideration. This will in no way prohibit anyone residing in District 4 from requesting that his/her name be placed in nomination from the gallery of the Courtroom on Tuesday, January 18th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Those desiring to be candidates should be present and have their names offered as candidates and be immediately sworn in.
Melissa Greene
County Executive
Carol Wade
County Clerk
This 9th Day of December, 2021
