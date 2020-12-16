SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed proposals for Pulaski City Splash Pad, will be received by: The City of Pulaski until 12:00 p.m. (local time) January 12, 2021 at the City of Pulaski, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478; Attn: Terry Harrison. Bids will be opened at the City Council Meeting on the same day.
The Project includes the following types of work:
1. Splash Pad Equipment and Controls Installation
2. Concrete
3. Plumbing
4. Electrical & Lighting
5. Utility Connection
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:
• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301
• McGraw-Hill Dodge Plan Room;www.mcgraw-hill.com
Copies of the documents may be obtained by depositing $200 for a hard copy and $50 for digital copies with TLM Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded. Work must be completed within 150 days of notice to proceed.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all proposals.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. The City of Pulaski in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, USC 2000d to 2000d-4 hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this project, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this project and will not discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of a bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA 12-12-106 ñ the ìIran Divestment Actî.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
December 8, 2020 Pat Ford, Mayor
Date Owner
Run date December 16, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Project No. 1006-36
Pulaski, TN (Owner)
Separate sealed bids for the construction of North 1st Street Improvements (SR-7 from Thomas Street to Highway 31A) will be received by the City of Pulaski at the office of Pulaski City Hall, 203 South First Street. Pulaski, TN 38478 until 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021, and then at said office, publicly opened and read aloud.
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:
Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. (Brentwood, TN)
Pulaski City Hall
Electronic copies of the drawings and specifications, provided on CD, may be obtained at the office of Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. located at 278 Franklin Road, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN
37027 upon payment of $50.00 (non-refundable).
The owner reserves the right to reject any bidder if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the owner that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the work contemplated therein.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.
The City of Pulaski in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, USC 2000d to 2000d-4 hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this project, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this project and will not discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of a bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the
list created pursuant to TCA 12-12-106 ñ the ìIran Divestment Actî.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Run date December 16, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed proposals for 180 refurbished laptops. For specifications, please contact the Office of Financial Management at 931-363-5486 or Terry Harwell at tharwell@gilescofinance.com. All proposals must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 1:30 PM, January 08th, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened in the conference room of the Giles County Annex. Any proposal received after this time will not be opened. Must send two copies of proposals. Must wear mask to sit in on bid opening.
Giles County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. All bids or proposals must comply with all State of Tennessee and Giles County Procurement Laws.
First run date December 16, 2020
INITIAL RESOLUTION
AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE, TO BORROW FUNDS AND INCUR INDEBTEDNESS IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $12,000,000 BY OBTAINING A LOAN FROM THE PUBLIC BUILDING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, PURSUANT TO A LOAN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS, AND TO FUND THE INCIDENTAL AND NECESSARY EXPENSES RELATED THERETO
WHEREAS, it is necessary and in the public interest of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee (the ìMunicipalityî or the ìCityî), to incur indebtedness (the ìlndebtednessî), through the execution with The Public Building Authority of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee (the ìAuthorityî), of a loan agreement (a ìLoan Agreementî), for the purpose of financing certain public works projects, as hereinafter more fully described.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, as follows:
SECTION I. For the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs of certain public works projects, consisting of a portion of the costs of the extension, construction, improvement, and equipping of the water and wastewater treatment systems of the City, including but not necessarily limited to, upsizing water lines and work on inflow and infiltration, and repainting water tanks, the acquisition of all other property real and personal appurtenant thereto and connected with such work, and to pay all legal, fiscal, administrative, planning, and engineering costs incident thereto, and to pay costs incident to incurring the Indebtedness (collectively, the ìProjectî), the Municipality is hereby authorized to incur Indebtedness in the amount of not to exceed Twelve Million Dollars ($12,000,000), for the financing of the Project through the execution of a Loan Agreement with the Authority. The rate of interest payable pursuant to the provisions of a Loan Agreement shall be a fixed rate, which rate shall not exceed the maximum rate of interest permitted under the laws of the State of Tennessee.
SECTION 2. The indebtedness evidenced by the Loan Agreement shall be payable from funds of the Municipality legally available therefor and to the extent necessary from ad valorem taxes to be levied for such purpose on all taxable property within the corporate limits of the Municipality, without limitation as to time, rate, and amount and for the punctual payment of said principal of, premium, if any, and interest on such Loan Agreement, the full faith and credit of the Municipality will be irrevocably pledged. The indebtedness evidenced by the Loan Agreement shall be payable from, but not secured by, the revenues of the water and wastewater systems, subject only to the payment of reasonable and necessary costs of operating, maintaining, repairing, and insuring such water and wastewater systems and to a prior pledge of such revenues in favor of other obligations of the City payable from revenues of the water and wastewater systems.
SECTION 3. The indebtedness evidenced by the Loan Agreement shall be incurred pursuant to the provisions of Title 9, Chapter 21, Tennessee Code Annotated, as amended (the ìActî), and Title 12, Chapter 10, Tennessee Code Annotated, as amended.
SECTION 4. After the adoption of this Resolution, the City Recorder is directed to cause this Resolution, with the notice prescribed by the Act, to be published in full once in a newspaper published and having general circulation in the Municipality.
SECTION 5. This Resolution shall take effect from and after its adoption, the welfare of the Municipality requiring it.
Adopted and approved this 8th day of December, 2020.
ATTEST:
Terry Harrison
CITY RECORDER
APPROVED AS TO FORM:
Andrew Hoover
CITY ATTORNEY
Patrick L. Ford
MAYOR
NOTICE
The foregoing Resolution has been adopted. Unless within twenty (20) days from the date of publication hereof a petition, signed by at least ten percent ( 10%) of the registered voters of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, shall have been filed with the City Recorder of the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, protesting the incurrence of the Indebtedness by the execution of the Loan Agreement, the Loan Agreement will be executed, as proposed.
Run date December 16, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1834-20
ESTATE OF James Edwin McRee, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 2nd, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Edwin McRee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-2-20 Personal Representative, Vickie M. Beard
12-2-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 9, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1836-20
ESTATE OF Una Jean Manning, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 10th, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Una Jean Manning, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-10-20 Personal Representative, Gregory Vann Manning
12-10-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-10-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 16, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1837-20
ESTATE OF William Seybourne Hipps, Jr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 11th, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of William Seybourne Hipps, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-11-20 Administrator, Gigi Ramirez
12-11-20 Attorney, Alan C. Betz
12-11-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 16, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO THE CITIZENS OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Pursuant to Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of Tennessee of 1974, you are hereby notified that the following City of Pulaski bodies meet in regular session as so specified.
1. Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 2nd and 4th Tuesday each month at 12:00 Noon at City Hall.
2. Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 1st and 3rd Monday each month in a work session at 4:30 P.M. at City Hall, except for the following:
January 19th rather than January 18th
June 1st rather than June 7th
June 14th rather than June 21st
September 7th rather than September 6th
3. Pulaski Electric System Power Board meets each month on the 4th Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. at the Electric System Building.
4. Pulaski Regional Planning Commission meets each month on the 4th Thursday at 12:00 Noon at City Hall, except Novembers meeting which will be held on the 24th rather than the 25th.
5. The City of Pulaski Historical Zoning Commission meets at the Call of the Chairman.
6. Beer Board meets at the conclusion of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings referred to in Item 1 above.
7. Any and all standing and special committees are subject to meet either before or after any Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting referred to in Item 1 above.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date December 16, 2020
