CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
ROSEMARY POTTER, individually and
On behalf of DEBORAH MORRIS,
MICHAEL MORRIS, STEVEN MORRIS
ROGER MORRIS, MARCUS SLATER,
KEITH SLATER, KEVIN SLATER,
LARRY HAYES, LISA HORTON
Plaintiffs No. 7409
vs.
CHAWNDALE ALEXANDER
VALENTIA MORRIS, and LEMARR SLATER
Defendants
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on October 7, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, December 12th, 2020, at 10:00 AM AT THE LOCATION OF THE HOME, 109 Mitchell Street, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, corporate limits of the town of Pulaski, and particularly described, to-wit.
MAP 086I, Group B, Parcel 009.00
1. Being Lot ìCî of the Mitchell Addition #2, as same appears of record in Plat Book 2, page 72, ROGCT, and to which reference is hereby made for a metes and bounds description of said lot.
2. A small lot adjoining Lot ìCî above described, the same fronting 20 ft. on Mitchell Street and running back between parallel lines 63 ft. Said lot is bounded generally N by Mitchell Street, South by Patrick, East by Morris and West by Lot C, above described.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel 0.7 miles North on First Street. Turn right onto Mitchell Street. Travel 150 ft on Mitchell Street. Destination will be on the right at 109 Mitchell Street.
TERMS OF SALE
The property shall be sold on the terms that the highest bidder shall make a deposit of 10% of the sale price on the day of the sale, and without further order of the Court authorizing the re-opening of the bids, that the bidding will remain open for a period of at least five (5) days for an advance bid of a minimum of ten percent (10%) of the original bid, and if an advance bid is made, then the Special Commissioner shall advance the bid and reopen the bidding to receive additional bids and to hold the sale open for advance bids to some day certain designated by the Special Commissioner and shall give the purchaser and the parties, or their attorneys of record, notice of the re-opening of the bidding; and shall report this action to the Court for confirmation and when made and confirmed by the Court no right of redemption or repurchase shall exist in the defendants, or any of their creditors, but the title of the purchaser shall be absolute.
Crystal G. Greene Charlie W. Holt, Jr. Robert C. Henry
Special Master Attorney for Plaintiffs Attorney for Defendants
P.O. Box 678 P.O. Box 357 119 S. First Street
Pulaski, TN 38478 Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Pulaski, TN 38478
First run date November 18, 2020
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at which time they will be opened for the following:
(4) NEW POLICE CRUISERS
Specifications are available and on file at the Pulaski Police Department. For additional information, please contact Chief of Police John Dickey at (931) 424-4404.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date December 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1831-20
ESTATE OF Billy R. Rudd, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billy R. Rudd, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-23-20 Co-Personal Representative, Kathy R. Tipper
11-23-20 Co-Personal Representative, William Ray Rudd
11-23-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
11-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 2, 2020
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AT PULAKSI
Michael Shiver
vs. Docket No. CV-7505
Margaret E. Gilbert, and Price Gilbert,
To: Margaret E. Gilbert and Price Gilbert, Defendants.
IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE: You are hereby summoned to appear within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this summons, to wit within 30 days after December 2, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Michael Shiver, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gore & Reynolds, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of court. This Summons is issued and arises out of a suit to quiet title for that certain real property located at 0 Stella Church Road, Prospect, Tennessee 38477, on the grounds of a tax sale, as more particularly alleged in the plaintiffs complaint. This Summons is served upon you by order of the Honorable Christopher V. Sockwell, Chancellor of the above-entitled Court, made and entered the 4th day of November, 2020. Attorneys for Plaintiff: Gore & Reynolds, PLLC, 121 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Franklin, Tennessee 37064, (615) 784-3969. Initial publication on November 11, 2020.
First run date November 11, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
V. No. 7387
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2018 REAL PROPERTY OF
GILES COUNTY, TN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Bobby Ables; Bobby Ables et ux (Angela); James L. Adams; Charlotte Bailey; Mark Chan; William A. Craig; Chad Foster; Eric V. Franklin; Steven E. Garner, et ux Shari Lynn; Kenneth and Debbie Grable; Rocky L. Green, et ux (Debra I); Ronnie L. Griggs, et ux Donna Jo; Isaiah Harney, et ux (Vinny); Travis V. Johnson; Richard E. Jones, et ux (Roberta); Thomas Keith, et al Christopher/Madison; Raymond T. Kelley; Peggy Kendall; Dana Bowman (a/k/a Dana Landis), et vir (Scott A. Landis); Dina Odom Laroue; Richard P. Lemon, et ux (Susan); Bobby D. Lucky, et ux Deborah D.; Stefan Maron, et al Christy Morris; Oneal McCollum; Dawn Barnes McCormack et al, Tracy A. Barnes; Edward Wm. McNairy, William E. McNairy, III, Wayne Edwin McNairy, Walter Eric McNairy, Warren Evan McNairy; John and Calesteen McWilliams; Tommy Dallas Merrell; Moby Enterprises; John G. Myers, et ux Rebecca; Mose Nelson; Toy Nelson Estate; Donald R. OGrady; Jemima Seaton; Mauvelene Sherrill; Laird Frye Wagstaff; and Brenda Whitaker
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2018.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before January 11, 2021 and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 13th day of November, 2020.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
