INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at which time they will be opened for the following:
REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL OF SLUDGE
AT WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
For additional information, please contact John Greene (931) 363-3255. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date December 21, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2178-22
ESTATE OF Patsy Franks Herndon, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-13-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patsy Franks Herndon, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Marci Herndon Smith
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Jodi Herndon Graham
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Alvin Herndon
12-20-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-20-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 28, 2022
CDBG-CV ADDRESSING FOOD INSECURITY GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Giles County, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, January 9 2023, in the Giles County Courthouse Annex to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 Addressing Food Insecurity Grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG COVID-19 Addressing Food Insecurity Grant funds. These funds can be used for the purchase of equipment and supplies needed for partner agencies to increase their capacity to distribute food to low-income communities and populations. All of the eligible activities must be implemented to meet licensure requirements, improve child care services, and/or expand child care services.
All residents or entities with potential food bank projects are encouraged to attend this meeting. Suggestions can be mailed to County Executive Graham Stowe, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478. Suggestions will be received through January 16, 2023. Emailed suggestions can be sent to [email protected] Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting Angela Jernigan at (931) 363-5300.
Graham Stowe
Giles County Executive
First run date December 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Fairview Utility District Board Meeting schedule for 2023:
JANUARY 5, 2023
APRIL 6, 2023
JULY 6, 2023
OCTOBER 5, 2023
Run date December 28, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for the removal of existing windows at Giles County High School and replacing them with new Aluminum Storefront Windows, to also include furnishing and installing new horizontal louver blinds and aluminum louvers.
Brindley Construction, LLC, the construction manager on this project, will be conducting a pre-bid walk through at the school on January 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to go over the scope of work involved and the phasing of the project.
For plans and specifications, please contact Bryan Brindley or Robbie Masucci at 931-363-4544 or by email at [email protected]
All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00 p.m. January 19, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
ìSealed Bid ñ Giles County High School Window Replacementî.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date December 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO THE CITIZENS OF
PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Pursuant to Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of Tennessee of 1974, you are hereby notified that the following City of Pulaski bodies meet in regular session as so specified.
1. Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 2nd and 4th Tuesday each month at 12:00 Noon at City Hall.
2. Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 1st and 3rd Monday each month in a work session at 4:30 P.M. at City Hall, except for the following:
January 3rd rather than January 2nd
January 17th rather than January 16th
July 31st rather than August 7th
September 5th rather than September 4th
3. Pulaski Electric System Power Board meets each month on the 4th Tuesday at 4:00 P.M. Meetings are held in the Henry Sims Board Room of the PES Office Building.
4. Pulaski Regional Planning Commission meets each month on the 4th Thursday at 12:00 Noon at City Hall, except Novembers meeting which will be held on the 22nd rather than the 23rd.
5. The City of Pulaski Historical Zoning Commission meets at the Call of the Chairman.
6. Beer Board meets at the conclusion of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings referred to in Item 1 above.
7. Any and all standing and special committees are subject to meet either before or after any Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting referred to in Item 1 above.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date December 28, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for the following renovation work at Giles County High School in Pulaski, TN:
ï Demolition
ï Asbestos Removal
ï Masonry
ï Structural and miscellaneous Steel
ï Roof patching
ï Fire stopping/Fire caulking
ï Joint Sealants
ï Metal stud framing and sheetrock
ï Acoustical Ceilings
ï Painting
ï Fire Protection
ï Plumbing
ï HVAC
ï Electrical
A pre-bid walk through will be held by Brindley Construction, LLC who is the construction manager of the project at the school at 10:00 a.m. on January 5, 2023 to go over the scope of work involved and the phasing of the project. For plans, specifications and scope of work details, please contact Bryan Brindley or Robbie Masucci at 931-363-4544 or by email at [email protected]
All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00 p.m. January 26, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened in the same order as advertised above in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. All bidders must send two (2) copies of their bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
ìSealed Bid ñ Giles County High School Building Renovationî.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date December 21, 2022
Public Meetings
Fairview Utility District
The Fairview Utility District will hold its Regular Quarterly Board Meeting Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairview Utility Districts office at: 155 North Rhodes Street.
School & Budget Committees
The School Committee will have a meeting on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following the School Committee meeting, The Budget Committee will have a Budget Committee meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Tax Bill Explanation
2) Employee Health Insurance
3) Budget Amendments
4) Setting the 23-24 Budget Calendar
5) Any other business
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Board Committee will have a meeting on Friday, January 13th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review / approve minutes
2) By-Laws
3) Park Application and Agreement
4) Grant
5) Any other business
First run date December 28, 2022
