NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Bruce P. Noinala and Wife, Anong Noinala, as Tenants by the Entirety, their Heirs and Assigns, in Fee Simple by Deed of Trust (the ìDeed of Trustî), dated December 17, 2019 and of record in Book DT590 Pages 289-300, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Frank Alvstad, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the ìNoteî) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to, The Federal Saving Bank which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated July 28, 2020 and recorded on August 3, 2020 in Book DT599 Page 816 and;
WHEREAS, Kent McPhail and Associates, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note by instrument recorded in Book DT606 Page 383, Giles County, Tennessee
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Kent D. McPhail, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
The following described real estate:
Tract No. 1: A certain tract of land lying in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the East prong of Rocky Road, described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the West margin of the road, Powells Corner; thence with Powell S 46 Degrees 20 Minutes W 280 Ft., an iron pin; thence N 34 Degrees 30 Minutes W 200 Ft., a point in Elliots Line; thence with Elliott N 63 Degrees E 210 Ft., an iron pin in the West margin of the road; thence with said margin S 62 Degrees E 150 Ft., more or less to the beginning and containing 0.98 acres more or less.
Tract No. 2: A certain lot or parcel of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as being Lot No. 8 of the Bell Subdivision as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, Page 66-67, ROGCT, to which reference is here made for a specific description.
Tract No. 3: Certain lots of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
Being Lots 4, 5 and 6 as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, Pages 66-67 of the Bell Subdivision, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made.
This conveyance is subject to a restrictive covenant which appears of record in Deed Book 168, Page 6, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
Deed Type: General Warranty Deed between Harold Dean Elliott and wife, Sarah Howard Elliott (A/K/A Sara Elliott) and Bruce P. Noinala and wife, Anong Noinala, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns, in fee simple dated: 11/29/2013, Recorded Date: 12/6/2013 in Book: D357, Page 489.
Consideration: $65,000.00
Parcel ID: 087K A 017.00
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 942 Rocky Road Pulaski, TN 38478 but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Owners of Property: Bruce P. Noinala & Wife, Anong Noinala, as Tenants by the Entirety, their Heirs and Assigns, in Fee Simple
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
Publication Dates: December 23, 2020, December 30, 2020, and January 6, 2020.
Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1838-20
ESTATE OF Donald Jack Singleton, Sr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 22nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Donald Jack Singleton, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-22-20 Executor, Donald Jack Singleton, Jr.
12-22-20 Attorney, Billy W. Ostermann
12-22-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1839-20
ESTATE OF Lillian Marie Cox, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Lillian Marie Cox, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-23-20 Executrix, Joyce A. Jenkins
12-23-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
12-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 30, 2020
