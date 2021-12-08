POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department is accepting applications for a Utility Worker. The successful applicant must have the ability to work in maintenance, repair and installation of distribution and collection system; must possess a Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021. For further information, please contact Roger Hayes, Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931) 363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date December 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2004-21
ESTATE OF Billie Donald Parr, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 23rd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billie Donald Parr, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-19-21 Executrix, Sharon Parr Downs
11-19-21 Attorney, David H. Mayer
11-23-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 1, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education invites qualified Construction Managers to submit responses to its Request for Qualifications to manage the construction of system wide renovations/alterations to existing schools. For RFQ package, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date December 1, 2021
