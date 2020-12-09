NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1831-20
ESTATE OF Billy R. Rudd, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on November 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billy R. Rudd, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-23-20 Co-Personal Representative, Kathy R. Tipper
11-23-20 Co-Personal Representative, William Ray Rudd
11-23-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
11-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 2, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1834-20
ESTATE OF James Edwin McRee, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 2nd, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Edwin McRee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-2-20 Personal Representative, Vickie M. Beard
12-2-20 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-2-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
V. No. 7387
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2018 REAL PROPERTY OF
GILES COUNTY, TN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Bobby Ables; Bobby Ables et ux (Angela); James L. Adams; Charlotte Bailey; Mark Chan; William A. Craig; Chad Foster; Eric V. Franklin; Steven E. Garner, et ux Shari Lynn; Kenneth and Debbie Grable; Rocky L. Green, et ux (Debra I); Ronnie L. Griggs, et ux Donna Jo; Isaiah Harney, et ux (Vinny); Travis V. Johnson; Richard E. Jones, et ux (Roberta); Thomas Keith, et al Christopher/Madison; Raymond T. Kelley; Peggy Kendall; Dana Bowman (a/k/a Dana Landis), et vir (Scott A. Landis); Dina Odom Laroue; Richard P. Lemon, et ux (Susan); Bobby D. Lucky, et ux Deborah D.; Stefan Maron, et al Christy Morris; Oneal McCollum; Dawn Barnes McCormack et al, Tracy A. Barnes; Edward Wm. McNairy, William E. McNairy, III, Wayne Edwin McNairy, Walter Eric McNairy, Warren Evan McNairy; John and Calesteen McWilliams; Tommy Dallas Merrell; Moby Enterprises; John G. Myers, et ux Rebecca; Mose Nelson; Toy Nelson Estate; Donald R. OGrady; Jemima Seaton; Mauvelene Sherrill; Laird Frye Wagstaff; and Brenda Whitaker
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2018.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before January 11, 2021 and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 13th day of November, 2020.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
Public Meetings
Giles County E-911
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors will have a 911 Board Meeting December 15th 2020 at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held at the EMA Office at 211 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski TN 38478.
Law Enforcement Committee
The Law Enforcement Committee will have a meeting on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Presentation of Findings from Bob Bass
2) Any other business
Run date December 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.