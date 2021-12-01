NOTICE
GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 17th day of December, 2021 at 9 o'clock AM in the basement board room of the Giles County Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the following applications for a permit to sell beer:
Cornersville Food and Beverage, LLC for a permit to sell beer for on premise consumption located at 9000 Lewisburg Hwy, Cornersville, TN 37047.
Following this meeting there will be a hearing concerning the beer permit of Elaine Girish Patel at Shelbys Exxon, 2471 Hwy 64, Pulaski, TN 38478
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County
Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date December 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2004-21
ESTATE OF Billie Donald Parr, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 23rd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Billie Donald Parr, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-19-21 Executrix, Sharon Parr Downs
11-19-21 Attorney, David H. Mayer
11-23-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2005-21
ESTATE OF Bobbie Jean Barshears, Deceased,
Date of Death: 10-30-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Bobbie Jean Barshears, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-16-21 Co-Executor, Joy Parker McMasters
11-16-21 Co-Executor, Paula Parker Casteel
11-16-21 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2008-21
ESTATE OF James Stewart Thompson, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on October 11th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of James Stewart Thompson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-1-21 Co-Administratrix, Ginger Witt
11-9-21 Co-Administratrix, Rebecca Thompson
11-9-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-18-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2006-21
ESTATE OF John K. Rayburn, Jr., Deceased,
Date of Death: 10-17-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John K. Rayburn, Jr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-16-21 Personal Representative, Paula Gayle Rayburn
11-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2007-21
ESTATE OF Susan Boyd Beasley, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 16th, 2021, Letters of Administration C.T.A., in respect of the Estate of Susan Boyd Beasley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-15-21 Administrator C.T.A., David B. Boyd
11-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
11-16-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2009-21
ESTATE OF Sylvia D. Ables, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-10-2021
Notice is hereby given that on November 19th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sylvia D. Ables, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
11-19-21 Co-Executor, Betty T. Parker
11-19-21 Co-Executor, Janet Vanzant
11-19-21 Attorney, J. Christopher Williams
11-19-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date November 24, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR GILES COUNTY FOR THE TWENTY-FIFTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
No. 7634
IN RE: VALARIE FITZPATRICK NELSON
Plaintiff,
Vs.
CLEARCHUS W. FITZPATRICK III, AND ANGELIQUE FITZPATRICK, AND WILLIAM EDDIE FITZPATRICK, AND PEGGY FITZPATRICK, AND VALARIE FITZPATRICK, AND SOLONIA FITZPATRICK, AND MARCUS FITZPATRICK, AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA LUTE MAXWELL FITZPATRICK
Defendants.
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court based on the COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE as filed by the Plaintiff, Valarie Nelson, that notice should be given to the Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED ADJUDGED AND DECREED that notice shall be published in the Pulaski Citizen newspaper for Giles County, Tennessee advertising that Valarie Nelson has filed a COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO QUIET TITLE. Notice shall be given in the Daily News to all Unknown Heirs of Martha Lute Maxwell Fitzpatrick (collectively referred to as "Defendants"), and file an answer to said petition within thirty days of the date of the first publication of this order, no later than December 10, 2021.
IT IS FURTHER, ORDERED that a copy of this order be published for four consecutive weeks in the Pulaski Citizen.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
David L. Allen Chancellor
Date:
November 3, 2021
Chasity Sharp Grice #027532
Peppel, Grice & Palazzolo, P.C.
474 Perkins Extended
Suite 205
Memphis, TN 38117
cgrice@memphisprobatelaw.com
First run date November 10, 2021
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The Town of Lynnville, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Lynnville Municipal Building to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. 2022 CDBG funds can be used for water system improvements, sewer system improvements, and housing rehabilitation. Additionally, community development projects are eligible including public health and safety (ambulances, fire trucks, clinics, EMS stations); community infrastructure (streets, drainage, flood mitigation); and community revitalization (community centers, daycares, etc.).
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to Mayor Robert White, Lynnville Town Hall, P.O. Box 158, Lynnville, TN 38472. Suggestions will be received through December 24, 2021. Emailed suggestions can be sent to info@historiclynnville.com. The Town of Lynnville does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting Town Hall at (931) 527-3158.
Robert White
Mayor
First run date November 24, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Board of Education invites qualified Construction Managers to submit responses to its Request for Qualifications to manage the construction of system wide renovations/alterations to existing schools. For RFQ package, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date December 1, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for a Special Meeting
A meeting of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, Tennessee will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Pulaski City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:
1. Approve previous meeting Minutes
2. Financial Report
3. Approve Frito-Lay PILOT Documents
4. Approve Integrity Re-Financing
5. Other business
Run date December 1, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department is accepting applications for a Utility Worker. The successful applicant must have the ability to work in maintenance, repair and installation of distribution and collection system; must possess a Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021. For further information, please contact Roger Hayes, Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931) 363-1209.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date December 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.