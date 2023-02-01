INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at which time they will be opened for the following:
CASCADE UNIT
FOR THE FIRE
DEPARTMENT
For further information and specifications, please contact Jamie Ayres at (931) 363-1515.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date February 1, 2023
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at which time they will be opened for the following:
RESURFACING OF
VARIOUS CITY STREETS
Specifications are available and on file at the Recorders Office at City Hall. For additional information relative to this paving project, please contact Terry Harrison at (931) 363-2516.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date February 1, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2189-23
ESTATE OF Juana R. Costa, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Juana R. Costa, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-27-23 Executor, Andres M. Costa
1-27-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-27-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 1, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2188-23
ESTATE OF Judith D. Alley, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-2-2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Judith D. Alley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-20-23 Executrix, Jimi Dawn (Alley) Barisa a/k/a Dawn Barisa
1-20-23 Attorney, Brent E. Hieronymi
1-20-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 25, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2187-23
ESTATE OF Norma Annette Little, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-9-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Norma Annette Little, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-20-23 Administrtrix, Janet Alexander
1-20-23 Attorney, Brent E. Hieronymi
1-20-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 25, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2186-23
ESTATE OF Sandra Kay Crabtree, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-23-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sandra Kay Crabtree, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-17-23 Executor, Shane Newton
1-17-23 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-17-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 25, 2023
PUBLIC MEETINGS
E-911
The Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board will have a meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00am in the basement of the Courthouse Annex.
South Central Human Resource Agency
The South Central Human Resource Agency Governing Board will have a meeting on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the SCHRA Central Office, 1437 Winchester Hwy., Fayetteville, TN.
The SCHRA Budget/Audit/Appropriations, Property, Personnel and By-Laws/Nominating Committees will meet prior to the Governing Board Meeting at 10:00 a.m.
Environmental Committee
The Environmental Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Annual Progress Report to TDEC
2. Minor Hill Backhoe
3. Any other business
Immediately following the 8:30 a.m. Environmental Comm. Meeting ñ The Budget Committee will have a Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Budget Amendments
2. Non-Profit Resolution
3. Any other business
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review / approve minutes
2) Lease Agreement / Application
3) Repairs
4) Up Coming Events
5) Any other business
Run date February 1, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.