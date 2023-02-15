CHANCERY COURT
DELINQUENT TAX SALE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND
TONY RISNER,
TRUSTEE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
VS NO. 7816
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE 2020 REAL PROPERTY TAX RECORDS OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on January 18, 2023 in the above styled cause, I will in conformity order this Court via a sale conducted by GovEase, a company conducting such sales in the State of Tennessee, the tax sale will begin on Friday, March 17, 2023 at10:00 a.m. and continue until all property sold, I will sell to the highest and best bidder to satisfy the lien for taxes on the properties in said decree described as follows:
0.34 acres, more or less, on the East side of Myrtle Drive in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96J, Group B, Parcel 001.01), shown of record in Deed Book 200, Page 558, ROGCT, assessed to Alvin Coleman and wife, Ester Louise Coleman/Alvin Ashley Coleman. Bounded generally on the North by Thomas Cross, et ux, Bobbie, East by Brown & Brown Bldrs Inc., South by Edward Cheatham, et ux, Mary, and West by Mrytle Drive with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $440.66, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $73.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $81.00. Property Address: 1315 Linda Street.
A tract of land on the West side of Smith Road in the 10th Civil District, (Map 062, Parcel 042.00), shown of record in Deed Book 206, Page 934, ROGCT, assessed to Steve Coleman. Bounded generally on the North by Colleen M. Chapman, et al Laurie Cook, East by Smith Road, South by Crystal Y. Neese, and West by Crystal Y. Neese, with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $719.78, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $363.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $377.00. Property Address: 320 Smith Road.
1. Subject to any matters shown of record in Plat Book 1, Page 15, ROGCT.
1 acre, more or less, on the South side of Elkton Pike in the 9th Civil District, (Map 157, Parcel 004.02), shown of record in Deed Book 343, Page 342, ROGCT, assessed to Willie E. Harney and wife, Fentress Harney. Bounded generally on the North by Willie E. Harney, et ux, Fentress & Will & Mary Harney, East by Darrin Speegle, et ux, Kimberly, South by Darrin Speegle, et ux, Kimberly, and West by Lee Davis, et ux, Wanita, and Jackie Ray Minor, Jr. with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $364.68, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $48.00, 2022 County taxes in the amount of $78.00, 2020 and 2022 Elkton City taxes in the amount of $13.00. Property Address: Elkton Pike.
1. Property has no access of record. Property is being accessed through Parcel No. 4.01, which is also owned by Willie E. Harney, et ux.
1.00 acre, more or less, on the North side of Vinta Mill Road in the 9th Civil District, (Map 142, Parcel 035.00), shown of record in Deed Book 381, Page 861, ROGCT, assessed to Crystal Hollon. Bounded generally on the North by Daniel R. Yant, et ux, Rebecca D., East by Tracy Luna, et ux, Serina, South by Vinta Mill Road, and West by James W. Little, with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $979.38, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $580.00, 2022 County taxes in the amount of $547.00, 2021 Elkton City taxes in the amount of $99.00, and 2022 Elkton City taxes in the amount of $92.00. Property Address: 174 Vinta Mill Road.
1.02 acres, more or less, on the East side of Campbellsville Pike in the 14th Civil District, (Map 019, Parcel 013.00), shown of record in Deed Book 299, Page 758, ROGCT, assessed to Johnny Thomas May/Jean Darlene Daniels May. Bounded generally on the North by Lorene S. Determan, East and South by Lori Jean Ballard, et al, Arlis E. Fox, and West by Campbellsville Pike with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $619.13, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $217.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $203.00. Property Address: 2562 Campbellsville Pike.
1. The surveyed tract shares a driveway and right-of-way with remaining lands of LarryYokley, et al, from the highway.
2. Property is subject to the unknown heirs or rights of the heirs at law of the delinquent tax payer if deceased.
3. Property subject to a shared driveway based upon real property assessment records.
4.27 acres, more or less, on the South side of Little Dry Creek Road in the 19th Civil District, (Map 038, Parcel 032.01), shown of record in Deed Book 374, Page 811, ROGCT, assessed to Derrick Wayne Owens. Bounded generally on the North by Little Dry Creek Road, East by Randall Neal Adams, South by Matthew H. Perry, et ux, Leslie, and West by Charles Todd Owens, with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $1311.64, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $809.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $735.00. Property Address: 7251 Little Dry Creek.
3.62 acres, more or less, on the West side of Little Dry Creek Road in the 22nd Civil District, (Map 057, Parcel 020.05), shown of record in Deed Book 349, Page 646, ROGCT, assessed to Chris Strickland and Melissa Harper. Bounded generally on the North by Thomas Ariel Price, Jr., et ux, Margaret Y., East by Kenneth L. Bell, Jr., et ux, Susan, South and West by Fred Wayne Sisk, Jr., et al, with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $711.68, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $320.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $312.00. Property Address: 2900 Little Dry Creek Road.
1. Subject to a 20 foot ingress-egress and utilities easement of record in Deed Book 349, Page 646, ROGCT.
A small lot on the East side of Marietta Street (unopened) (South of E. Grisgby Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 086P, Group D, Parcel 002.01), no deed recorded, inherited property, assessed to Mary A. Strong Wilson. Bounded generally on the North by Alma Ruth Johnson, et al (Nurlean Johnson), East by Alma Ruth Johnson et al (Nurlean Johnson), South by Keith Miles et al (Mary Malone) and West by unopened Marietta Street (and Boys & Girls Club of Pulaski, Inc.), with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $278.39, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $8.00, 2022 County taxes in the amount of $7.00, 2021 Pulaski City taxes in the amount of $1.09 and 2022 Pulaski City taxes in the amount of $2.00. Property Address: Marietta Street. (South of E. Grigsby Street)
1. There is no record in the Register of Deeds Office of this property being in the name of Mary A. Strong Wilson. It is assumed that this is inherited property.
3.95 acres, more or less, on the Northwest side of Fall River Road in the 6th Civil District, (Map 114, Parcel 068.00), shown of record in Deed Book 213, Page 923, ROGCT, assessed to James W. Young and wife, Shirley Ann Young. Bounded generally on the North by Ralph D. Long, Sr., et ux, Constance S., East by Donnie Norman and Sandra Lynn Tucker, et vir, David, South by George Helton, Charles Stacey Smith and Ryan King and West by Jerry Don Russ, et ux, Shannon R., with unpaid 2020 County taxes in the amount of $500.00, 2021 County taxes in the amount of $191.00, and 2022 County taxes in the amount of $407.00. Property Address: 1428 Fall River Road.
1. Easement of record in Deed Book 349, page 595.
2. Exclusions of record in Deed Book 295, Page 307 and Deed book 349, page 595.
3. Property appears to have access by an established prescriptive boundary line easement but not guaranteed.
TAX AMOUNTS SHOWN ARE PRE-PUBLICATION COST, GOVEASE COST AS PER ORDER AND OTHER ADDITIONAL COST WILL APPLY FROM THIS PUBLICATION DATE TO DATE OF SALE.
OUR OFFICE WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTING CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS FOR THE PAYMENT OF THESE TAXES THROUGH MARCH 1, 2023.
TERMS OF SALE
The sale of the above described real estate will be made for cash, subject to the right of redemption as provided by law. Purchasers required to assume taxes on the above described property for the years 2020 and thereafter.
Neither the Clerk & Master nor the Delinquent Tax Attorney makes warranties or representations as to the description or status of title to the properties being sold in said tax sale. It is the bidders responsibility to have researched the title, legal description and to have physically examined the property being sold. No survey has been performed of the property being sold and the Property Assessors tax maps are not a guarantee of the property description or amount of acreage.
The validity and finality of this sale are subject to a final determination that a proper bankruptcy case has not been filed which would stay this sale and that all notices, if required, to the Internal Revenue Service of existing federal tax liens which affect the title have been timely and properly given.
The validity and finality of this sale is subject to a final determination that no person having property being sold in this tax sale is serving in the military service on active duty, which under The Soldiers and Sailors Relief Act of 1940 and Service Members Civil Relief Act, would prohibit a tax sale. A tax sale that occurs in violation of this acts prohibition is not valid.
ALL TRACTS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR MERCHANTABILITY, HABITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE, AND SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE ZONING, RECORDED PLATS, ENCROACHMENTS, UTILITIES, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, RIGHTS OF WAY AND ROADWAYS TO OR ON THE PROPERTY AND ANY OTHER EASEMENTS OF RECORD. ALL TRACTS SOLD MAY BE SUBJECT TO FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE DAY OF SALE.
ALL SALES ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE NOTICES TO BIDDERS & PURCHASERS AT DELINQUENT TAX SALE, AND ALL OTHER NOTICES AND ANNOUNCEMENTS DURING A BUYER REGISTRATION, PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO REGISTER ONLINE AT: https://www.govease.com.
NO IN-PERSON BIDS WILL BE TAKEN. AS PART OF REGISTRATION YOU MUST COMPLETE A BIDDER VERIFICATION FORM, ACCEPTING ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS, NOTICES AND TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE.
Robert C. Henry
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
DATE OF PUBLICATION: _February 15, 2023
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 14, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 14, 2018, in Book No. DT574, at Page 444, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Ethan L McClure, conveying certain property therein described to Mark A Hayes and/or Donald A Haney as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on February 28, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as being Lot No, 8 of Block C of the Harwell Heights Subdivision, said lot fronting North 75 feet on Morgan Street and running back between parallel lines 150 feet, being specifically identified in Plat Book 2, page 36, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made. Subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book 37. page 199 ROGCo., TN. Subject to building setback lines and easements, etc. on Plat of record in Plat Cabinet 2, Slide 26, ROGCo-, TN.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 909 Morgan Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
ETHAN L MCCLURE TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option
at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354222
DATED February 1, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date February 8, 2023
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 24, 2004, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 8, 2004, in Book No. DT381, at Page 459, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Frank Craft and Carolyn Newsom, conveying certain property therein described to Nancy C MacDonald as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Greater Atlantic Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on March 28, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE CHICKEN CREEK ROAD ABOUT 1/2 MILE WEST OF THE VALES MILL ROAD, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE ROAD 6 FEET WEST OF THE CENTERLINE OF A CROSS DRAIN CULVERT, CHARLES OWENS NORTHWEST CORNER, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE, WITH HIS NBL, S 21 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 181.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT AN ELM STUMP, OSTEEN LOCKES NORTHEAST CORNER, THENCE WITH HIS LINES, A FENCE, AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 61 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST 335.92 FEET, A STEEL FENCE POST; NORTH 20 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 04 SECONDS 104.23 FEET; NORTH
56 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 120.00 FEET; NORTH 54
DEGREES 11 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 39.45 FEET AND NORTH 34 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST 41.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN, NORTH 76 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 433.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.90 ACRES, BE IT THE SAME, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 275 Chicken Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478-5623
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
FRANK CRAFT CAROLYN NEWSOM TENANTS OF
KEN NEEDHAM THERESA NEEDHAM
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354935
DATED January 30, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date February 8, 2023
Giles County 22-23 Additional 4Nonprofit/Charitable
Giles County Rescue Squad $6,633.00
Total Appropriation $6,633.00
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Trusit Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Assessment and decision on Ambulance Service location
2) Courthouse Assessment and next steps
3) Any other business
Immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Property Committee Meeting the Budget Committee will have a meeting in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Public Use of Courthouse / Grounds
2) Commission Rules
3) County Buildings / Properties Flag Protocol
4) Any other business
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District will have a Called Board Meeting on February 23rd at 10:00 am at our office located at 155 North Rhodes St., Pulaski, TN.
This meeting is to adopt a Resolution on the American Rescue Plan.
Run date February 15, 2023
Seeking Title
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a 1987 Toyota VIN# JT4RN63R0H5025422 to contact Colby Walls by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (February 15, 2023).
Colby Walls
850 Old Agnew Road
Pulaski, TN 38478
Seeking Title
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a 1987 Toyota Pickup, VIN# JT4RN6758H507827C to contact Joey Walls by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (February 15, 2023).
Joey Walls
841 Hickory Drive
Pulaski, TN 38478
