GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 26th day of February, 2021 at 8:30 AM in the Basement Board Room of the Giles County Courthouse Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the applications for a permit to sell beer:
Ketankumar N. Patel for a permit to sell beer for off premise consumption at Richland Market, located at 10099 Columbia Highway, Lynnville, Tennessee 38472.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County
Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date February 17, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Deed of Trust executed by REGINA JO IVY in favor of PEOPLES STATE BANK OF COMMERCE, A DIVISION OF FNB BANK, now known as FNB BANK, on the 17th day of October 2017, which Deed of Trust was recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Giles County, Tennessee, in Book DT560 pages 560-568. And said default continuing the undersigned will, by virtue of the power of sale clause contained in said Deed of Trust, foreclose on said Deed of Trust, and does hereby give Notice that the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse, in Pulaski, Tennessee, on the 24th of February, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to-wit:
Certain tracts of land lying and being in the Town of Elkton, 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, being more fully described as follows:
Tract No. 1: Being Lot No. 3 according to the survey of Top Newbill of the Ridgeway property, said Lot No. 3 fronting West on Old U.S. Highway 31, forty (40) feet and running back east between parallel lines eighty (80) feet, and is bounded generally North by the property of Charles Harwell, East by Lot No. 6 of said subdivision belonging to the grantor herein, South by Lot #4 of said subdivision now owed by the grantee herein, and West by Old U.S. Highway 31.
Tract No. 2: Being Lot No. 5 of the Ridgeway property as per survey of Topp Newbill; said Lot No. 5 being bounded generally on the North by Lot No. 4, South by 25 foot alley, East by Lot #6, residence property, and West by Market Street, and fronting 52.5 feet on Market Street and running back 80 feet.
Tract No. 3: Lying and being on the North side of an old section of U.S. Highway 31, in the Town of Elkton, Tennessee and bounded generally North by Loyd, South by Loyd, West by the old section of U.S. Highway #31 and East by Loyd. Said lot fronts 40 feet on said old section of U.S. Highway #31, and run back between parallel lines 80 feet.
MAP 178 PARCEL 007.00
Property Address: 310 MARKET STREET, ELKTON, TN 38455
BRENT E. HIERONYMI
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1116
Ardmore, TN 38449
(256) 423-8026
Attorney for Mortgagee,
PEOPLES STATE BANK OF COMMERCE
A DIVISION OF FNB BANK, now known as FNB BANK
Publication dates: February 3rd 2021, February 10th 2021 and February 17th 2021.
Sale Date: February 24th 2021.
CASE NO.: 8569
PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION
(NICK OR ANY UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT)
In the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama.
IN: THE MATTER OF ADOPTION OF: BABY BOY SPERR
Notice to Nick or any Unknown or Undisclosed Parent of: Baby Boy Sperr
You will take notice that a petition for the adoption of Baby Boy Sperr, a minor (born to Cassandra Leigh Sperr on December 14, 2020 in Madison County, Alabama) was filed on January 4, 2021 in the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child may be Nick or unknown or has not been correctly disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said Nick or possible unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the Natural Father.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Amy. M. Osborne whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Madison County, Courthouse, Madison, Alabama.
Done this the 29th day of January, 2021.
Amy M. Osborne, Esq.
Osborne Law Firm, LLC.
4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111
The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106
McCalla, Alabama 35111
205-515-9271
OsborneAdoptions@gmail.com
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1873-21
ESTATE OF Eugene Brown, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 9th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Eugene Brown, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-9-21 Executrix, Eulelia Lawrence
2-9-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
2-9-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1866-21
ESTATE OF James W. Erwin, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 2nd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James W. Erwin, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-2-21 Executor, Christy Steelman
2-2-21 Attorney, Robert Curtis
2-2-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1869-21
ESTATE OF Judy Louise Newton, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 4th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Judy Louise Newton, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-4-21 Personal Representative, Jeff Jordan
2-4-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-4-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1870-21
ESTATE OF Mary Magdalene Johnson Barnes, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 5th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary Magdalene Johnson Barnes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-4-21 EDDIE BASS
2-4-21 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
2-4-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1864-21
ESTATE OF Mary Jane Wendt, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 2nd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Mary Jane Wendt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-29-20 Administrator, Brandon Matthew Newport
12-29-20 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
2-2-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 10, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE
FOR BUILDING MAINTENANCE
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for a Building Maintenance Employee. The successful applicant is responsible for the general upkeep, maintenance and supervision of the Recreation Center building and surrounding park area, as well as, being available to supervise and assist the community using the facilities and involved in the events and activities on the premises.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until TUESDAY, March 2, 2021. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date February 17, 2021
Public Meetings
Agri-Park Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Lawn Mower
2) Lighting Project
3) Any other business
Run date February 17, 2021
