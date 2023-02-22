NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 14, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 14, 2018, in Book No. DT574, at Page 444, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Ethan L McClure, conveying certain property therein described to Mark A Hayes and/or Donald A Haney as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on February 28, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as being Lot No, 8 of Block C of the Harwell Heights Subdivision, said lot fronting North 75 feet on Morgan Street and running back between parallel lines 150 feet, being specifically identified in Plat Book 2, page 36, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made. Subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book 37. page 199 ROGCo., TN. Subject to building setback lines and easements, etc. on Plat of record in Plat Cabinet 2, Slide 26, ROGCo-, TN.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 909 Morgan Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
ETHAN L MCCLURE TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option
at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354222
DATED February 1, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2197-23
ESTATE OF Alice Moriarty, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-13-2023
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Alice Moriarty, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-9-23 Executrix, Patricia M. Moriarty Wetherbee
2-13-23 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
2-13-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2193-23
ESTATE OF Howard Harris Gates, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-18-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Howard Harris Gates, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-7-23 Executor, Kelvin Gates
2-7-23 Attorney, Brent E. Hieronymi
2-7-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 22, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2194-23
ESTATE OF Nancy Edger Koger, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Nancy Edger Koger, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-30-23 Administratrix, Susan Huntley
1-31-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-7-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2196-23
ESTATE OF Sandra Kay Wells, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sandra Kay Wells, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-9-23 Co-Executor, David Wells
2-9-23 Co-Executor, Rhonda Smith
2-9-23 Attorney, Randy Hillhouse
2-9-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
Public Meeting
Fairview Utility District
Fairview Utility District will have a Called Board Meeting on February 23rd at 10:00 am at our office located at 155 North Rhodes St., Pulaski, TN.
This meeting is to adopt a Resolution on the American Rescue Plan.
