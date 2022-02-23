CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
JONATHAN WHITE VS. RANDY LEE WHITE
CASE NO. CV-7692
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on November 16th, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, March 19th, at 10:07 AM AT THE LOCATION OF THE HOME, 4010 Weakley Creek Road, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 5th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as follows:
BEGINNING at an iron pin in L.B. Mooreheads east boundary line, Mrs. Macie Ruth Nix NW corner; thence with Mooreheads East boundary line, N 1 degree E, 575 ft. to a hickory in Pars S Boundary line, Mooreheads NE corner; thence with Pars S. Boundary line, S 88 degrees E, 300 ft. to a stake at ash pointer; thence S 87 E, 535 ft. to a big oak in Marshall Parkers West boundary line, Pars SE corner; thence with Parkers W. Boundary line, S 2 degrees W. 1798 ft. to a set stone, Parkers SW corner; thence S 75E, 237 ft. to a large poplar in Parkers South boundary line, in N.T. Pettys NW corner; thence with Pettys W. Boundary line, S 1 degree W, 1081 ft. to a hackberry, Pettys SW corner in T.D. Andersons north boundary line; thence with Andersons North boundary line, N 86W. 603 ft. to a walnut; Andersons NW corner; thence with Andersonss west boundary line, S. 17 degrees w. 204 ft. to a chestnut post; thence S 33 12 W. 276 ft. to culvert in center of Weakley Creek Road; thence with Andersons West boundary lien S 33 12 W, 1200 ft. to a stake on North bank of Weakley Creek; thence crossing creek, S 33 12 W, 580 ft. to a white walnut cluster on top of hill in Andersons North boundary line; thence N. 48 W, 122 ft. to a poplar stump in W.A.Duggers East boundary line; thence N 49 W, 350 ft. to a large lynn; thence N 2 12 W., 923 ft. to an iron pin on North bank of creek; thence N 58 W., 206 ft. to an iron pin, Rufus W. White, Jr. SE corner; thence with division line between Rufus W. White, Jr., and Dennis White, N 16 E, 836 ft. to center of Weakley Creek road; thence S. 62 E, 290 ft. to center of road, this being a division line between Mrs. Macie Ruth Nix and Dennis White farms; thence leaving road, N 48 12 E, 590 ft. to a large poplar; thence N 38 12 E, 698 ft. to a hickory tree; thence N. 42 12 E . 350 ft. to iron pin; thence N. 36 E. 632 ft. to an iron pin; thence N. 47 W. 739 ft. to the beginning, containing 110.8 acres, more or less.
And being the same property acquired by Joe Dennis White, Jr. by deed of record in Deed Book 178, Page 210, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made Joe Dennis White Jr. died intestate on October 18, 2012, survived by his spouse, Louise H. White and three (3) children, Dorothy Jo Fleming, Randell Lee White and Timothy Lynn White. Timothy Lynn White died intestate on September 2, 2017, an unmarried man and left surviving him, his only child and sole heir at law, Jonathan White. A Complaint for Partition was filed in the Chancery Court for Giles County, Tennessee (Case No. 7692) naming Dorothy Jo Fleming as an owner in the above described property which raises issue about title to the parties in that cause. This Quitclaim Deed is being put of record to convey any ownership that Dorothy Jo Fleming, if any, has in the above described property to Jonathan White intending to convey all of my interest in said property comprising Tax Map 073, Parcels 9.00, 9.02 and 9.03.
Map 72, Parcels 9.00, 9.02 & 9.03
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS 5.86 ACRES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A certain tract of land lying in the 5th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the south side of Weakley Creek Road about one-half mile east of Scoggins Road, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a PK nail in the centerline of Weakley Creek Road in Harold Wayne Wolavers NW corner (DB 282 PG 681); then leaving the road with Wolaver and a fenced line, South 34 degrees 29 minutes 334 seconds West 945.96 feet; and S 38 degrees, 29 minutes, 28 seconds W 265.30 feet to a point in Weakley Creek; then with the creek, a new division line; North 56 degrees 49 minutes 47 seconds West 176.50 feet; then leaving the creek, a new division line, North 32 degrees 39 minutes 29 seconds East, passing a railroad spike in the driveway at 1171.91 feet, a total distance of 1196.97 feet to a PK nail in the centerline of Weakley Creek Road; then with said centerline. South 60 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 233.99 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.86 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
The North 350 feet, more or less, of the West line of this tract passes through the middle of a driveway which is the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress for both grantee and grantor. Said easement shall run with the land.
This exclusion being the same property conveyed to Thomas D. Townsend and wife, Judy L. Townsend by deed from Thomas C Wallace and wife, Shirley H Wallace dated August 18, 1997 of record in Deed Book 283, Page 784, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Also being the same property conveyed to Angelia B. Owens as recorded in Deed Book 287, Page 205, of the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Randell G. Fleming joins in this conveyance, as the spouse of Dorothy Jo Fleming, to convey any and all marital interest he may have in the above described property.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel south on North 1st street 0.1 miles, take the 3rd right onto W College Street for 7.4 miles, Turn right onto Bodenham Road and travel 0.3 miles, Take the 1st right onto Weakley Creek Road and travel 2.4 miles. Sale will be held at the address of the property 4010 Weakley Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for five (5) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made before Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 12:00 pm. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
A. Colbrook Baddour Alan C. Betz Crystal G. Greene
PO Box 296 PO Box 488 PO Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478 Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Pulaski, TN 38478
Attorney for Plaintiff Attorney for Respondent Special Commissioner
First run date February 9, 2022
DUE NOTICE
Pursuant to TCA 43-14-201, DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held March 7-10, 2022 for three positions on the Giles County Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Polling location will be at the USDA office, 1024 Mill Street, Pulaski TN 38478 (next to Chew and Chat), from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Nominating petition submittal deadline is March 2, 2022 by 3:30 pm CDT to the GCSWCD office, at the address above.
Per TCA 43-14-216, only persons holding legal title to lands within Giles County are eligible to vote in this election.
For more information contact the Soil Conservation office at 931-363-2675 ext. 3.
First run date February 16, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on April 12, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc. on December 12, 2011 at Book DT494, Page 839; and modified by agreement recorded November 27, 2017 in Book DT561, Page 405; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 6934 Bunker Hill Rd, Dellrose, Tennessee 38453
Parcel Number: 138 014.04
Current Owner(s) of Property: Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial; Redstone Federal Credit Union.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Christopher M. Douthit and Rachel L. Douthit, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121937
First run date February 23, 2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 1, 2006, executed by DAVID B SMITH, conveying certain real property therein described to RELI, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee recorded December 8, 2006, in Deed Book DT434, Page 481 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND, LYING AND BEING IN THE 2ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
FROM AN IRON PIN AT THE NE EDGE OF THE ELKTON-PROSPECT ROAD TO AN IRON PIN 182 FEET NORTH; THENCE WEST 240 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 182 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE EDGE OF THE ELKTON-PROSPECT ROAD; THENCE EAST 240 FEET ALONG THE ELKTON-PROSPECT ROAD TO THE BEGINNING POINT, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS AND EXCEPT ANY EXISTING ROAD RIGHT OF WAYS OF RECORD.
Parcel ID: 163-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4080 PROSPECT ELKTON ROAD, PROSPECT, TN 38477. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DAVID B SMITH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
REDSTONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
First run date February 16, 2022
TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS:
That Whereas, by Deed of Trust dated the 19th day of June, 2015, of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 532, page 634, Eddie L. Herman, a single person, in favor of First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, did convey in trust to Mark A. Hayes, Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski, Tennessee, the tract of land hereinafter described to secure the payment of the principal sum of Thirty Thousand, Eight Hundred & 00/100 Dollars ($30,800.00), evidenced by the certain Promissory Note in said Deed of Trust being incorporated by reference; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides for the appointment of a Substitute Trustee; and by instrument of record in Trust Deed Book 628, page 24, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, James D. Lane, II, has been duly appointed Trustee; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides that in the event of default in payment of any of said note and interest, when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the holder and owner hereof, become due and payable;
Whereas, pursuant to TCA ß35-5-117, First National Bank did send a Notice of Right to Foreclose to the debtors last known mailing address on December 9, 2021; and
Whereas, default has been made in the payment of certain installments of said indebtedness now due on said Note, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire balance, including penalty, cost and expense incident to foreclosure, now due and payable, and instructed the undersigned James D. Lane, II, Trustee, to foreclose the said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested as Trustee under said instruments, I will, on the 15th day of March, 2022, offer for sale and sell at the South Door of the Courthouse in Giles County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions of every kind which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following described tract of land located in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A complete metes and bounds description is available in the Deed of Trust, referenced above, and has been excluded from this notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. 35-5-104(a)(2).
Legal description copied from previous deed. No new survey performed.
Said sale is made subject to all oral announcements made at the sale.
Said sale is made subject to any and all outstanding liens or encumbrances and/or any unpaid Giles County real property taxes, including but not limited to the 2021 Giles County real property taxes which were paid in the amount of $236.00 and the 2022 Giles County real property taxes which are a lien on the subject property though not due or payable until October 1, 2022.
This the 2nd day of February, 2022.
By: James D. Lane, II, Esq.
Attorney & Trustee for First National Bank of Pulaski
Hull, Ray, Rieder, Ewell, Lane & Lynch, PC
214 N.E. Atlantic Street
P.O. Box 878
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
(931) 455-5478
First run date February 16, 2022
TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS:
That Whereas, by Deed of Trust dated the 20th day of May, 2020, of record in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 596, page 165, Jordan Tyler Kearns, an unmarried man, in favor of Redstone Federal Credit Union, did convey in trust to Jonathan B. Harris, Trustee for Redstone Federal Credit Union, the tract of land hereinafter described to secure the payment of the principal sum of Eighty-Four Thousand & 00/100 Dollars ($84,000.00), evidenced by the certain Promissory Note in said Deed of Trust being incorporated by reference; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides for the appointment of a Substitute Trustee; and by instrument of record in Trust Deed Book 627, page 443, in the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, James D. Lane, II, has been duly appointed Trustee; and
Whereas, said Deed of Trust provides that in the event of default in payment of any of said note and interest, when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the holder and owner hereof, become due and payable;
Whereas, pursuant to TCA ß35-5-117, the Trustee did send a Notice of Right to Foreclose to the debtors last known mailing address on December 9, 2021; and
Whereas, default has been made in the payment of certain installments of said indebtedness now due on said Note, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire balance, including penalty, cost and expense incident to foreclosure, now due and payable, and instructed the undersigned James D. Lane, II, Trustee, to foreclose the said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested as Trustee under said instruments, I will, on the 15th day of March, 2022, offer for sale and sell at the South Door of the Courthouse in Giles County, Tennessee at 10:30 a.m. to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions of every kind which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following described tract of land located in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in Giles County, Tennessee, located at and known as 7799 Elkton Pike, Prospect, Tennessee.
A complete metes and bounds description is available in the Deed of Trust, referenced above, and has been excluded from this notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. 35-5-104(a)(2).
Legal description copied from previous deed. No new survey performed.
Said sale is made subject to all oral announcements made at the sale.
Said sale is made subject to any and all outstanding liens or encumbrances and/or any unpaid Giles County and City of Elkton real property taxes, including but not limited to the 2021 Giles County real property taxes which were paid in the amount of $592.00 and the 2021 City of Elkton real property taxes which are delinquent and due and payable in the amount of $105.00.
The street address is 7799 Elkton Pike, Prospect, Tennessee 38447.
This 2nd day of February, 2022.
By: James D. Lane, II, Esq.
Attorney & Trustee for Redstone Federal Credit Union
Hull, Ray, Rieder, Ewell, Lane & Lynch, PC
214 N.E. Atlantic Street
P.O. Box 878
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
(931) 455-5478
First run date February 16, 2022
Notice
The City of Pulaski will be accepting applications for a Utility Clerk/Customer Service position in the Pulaski Natural Gas Dept. Please email applications to Drew McMasters at pngd@pulaski-tn.com or drop them off at our office 203 S 1st St Pulaski TN 38478 by March 9, 2022 4:00 p.m.
The successful applicant must possess typing, computer, modern office software and office equipment skills, and a high school diploma/GED. This position requires contact with the public so customer service experience is a plus. Good communication and public relation skills are required.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date February 23, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2043-22
ESTATE OF Glenn A. Henson, Deceased, Date of Death: 01-28-2022
Notice is hereby given that on February 8th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Glenn A. Henson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-8-22 Executor, Kenneth Henson
2-8-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
2-8-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 16, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2038-22
ESTATE OF John Edwin Wilburn, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-13-2022
Notice is hereby given that on February 2nd, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of John Edwin Wilburn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-2-22 Administratrix, Cassondra W. Delk
2-2-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
2-2-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 9, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEWISBURG
JASON TERRY AND JASON SMITH
Petitioner
Vs.
Case No. 19599
HEIRS OF PAULINE BUFORD WALKER AND ANY PERSON OR PERSONS CLAIMING INTEREST IN LOCATED ON TAX MAP 92P, GROUP C, PARCELS 95.00 AND 95.01 IN
CORNERSVILLE, TN 37047
Respondents
IN RE: TAX MAP 92P, GROUP C, PARCELS 95.00 AND 95.01
IN CORNERSVILLE, TN 37047
In the Chancery Court of Marshall County Case Number 19599 In the cause, it appears from the Petition which is sworn to that there are unknown parties and their residence are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. You are hereby required to file an answer or otherwise defend against the Plaintiffs petition with the Honorable Cecilia West Spivy, whose address is 111 West Commerce, Suite 201, Lewisburg, TN 37091; and also file with the Marshall County Clerk and Master on or before March 24, 2022, or a Judgment by Default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte, for the relief demanded in the petition. This Notice will be published in the Pulaski Citizen for four consecutive weeks.
This 2nd day of February, 2022.
Kimberlee Alsup
Marshall County Clerk and Master
Run in paper: February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022.
Time Expires: March 24, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for a truck driver/laborer. The successful applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date February 23, 2022
Bid Announcement for Guardrail Replacement
Sealed bids for the construction of the project described herein will be received by the Giles County Finance Director, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478 until 9:00 am, Thursday, March 3, 2022, when bid packages will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work necessary for the removal and replacement 4,100 linear feet of Type 2 guardrail on East College Street near Pulaski, TN. in Giles County. All bidders must be licensed general contractors to perform the type construction herein described. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Plans, and other contract documents may be examined at the Giles County Highway Dept. and at Snyder Engineering, PLLC, 228 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN, 37210, phone (615) 383-1699. Copies may be obtained at the office of Snyder Engineering, PLLC upon payment of $100.00 for each set (non- refundable). The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
First run date February 16, 2022
