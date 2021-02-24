CHANCERY COURT DELINQUENT TAX SALE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
VS NO. 7387
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE 2018 REAL PROPERTY TAX RECORDS OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on February 3, 2021 in the above styled cause, I will on March 19, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., at the East door of the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder to satisfy the lien for taxes on the properties in said decree described as follows:
1.00 acres, more or less, on the East side of Polly Road in the 8th Civil District, (Map 124, Parcel 21.04), shown of record in Deed Book 317, Page 175, ROGCT, assessed to Bobby Ables. Bounded generally on the North by Kevin Daniels, East by Lawrence Edwards, et ux, Daphne, South by Bobby Ables, et ux, Angela, and West by Polly Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $511.93, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $112.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $95.00. Property Address: Polly Road.
1.00 acres, more or less, on the East side of Polly Road in the 8th Civil District, (Map 124, Parcel 21.05), shown of record in Deed Book 308, Page 235, ROGCT, assessed to Bobbby Ables, e ux, Angela. Bounded generally on the North by Bobby Ables, East by Lawrence Edwards, et ux, Daphne, South by Bobby Ables, et ux, Angela, and West by Polly Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $650.63, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $224.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $190.00. Property Address: 220 Polly Road.
1.00 acres, more or less, on the East side of Polly Road in the 8th Civil District, (Map 124, Parcel 21.06), shown of record in Deed Book 308, Page 904, ROGCT, assessed to Bobby Ables, et ux Angela. Bounded generally on the North by Bobby Ables, et ux, Angela, East by Lawrence Edwards, et ux, Daphne, South by Jerry Donald Mosley, et u x, Teresa M., and West by Polly Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $511.93, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $145.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $112.00. Property Address: 220 Polly Road.
1.00 acres, more or less, on the West side of Hidden Hills Road in the 6th Civil District, (Map 107, Parcel 72.00), shown of record in Deed Book 364, Page 990, ROGCT, assessed to Paula Lynn Ables, et al, Felix Edward Worsham. Bounded generally on the North by Gordon W. Robertson, et ux, Jo Ann, East by Hidden Hills Road, South by Cynthia Phillips and Hidden Hills Road and West by Cynthia Phillips, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,054.38, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $564.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $474.00. Property Address: 194 Hidden Hills Drive.
Lot No. 2 of Section B of the subdivision of Marietta Jones, on the South side of E. High Street and the North side of E. Woodring Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 86P, Group M, Parcel 17.00), shown of record in Deed Book 269, Page 639, ROGCT, assessed to James L. Adams. Bounded generally on the North by E. High Street, East by Marie Rainey, et al, Faye Potts, South by E. Woodring Street, and West by Patricia Burch, et vir, Tommy & Edward & Carlene W. Henson, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $516.67, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $135.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $114.00, 2018 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $103.90, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $24.84, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $23.00. Property Address: 410 E. Woodring Street.
1.47 acres, more or less, on the North side of Ardmore Ridge Road in the 1st Civil District, (Map 161, Parcel 36.03), shown of record in Deed Book 280, Page 260, ROGCT, assessed to Charlotte A. Bailey. Bounded generally on the North and West by Debra W. Terrell/Charles J. Trustees of Living Trust, East by Robert P. Forsythe, et ux, Rita F., and South by Ardmore Ridge Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $526.23, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $716.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $607.00, 2018 . Property Address: 33376 Ardmore Ridge Road.
A lot on the North side of Kathleen Drive in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96N Group B, Parcel 5.00), shown of record in Deed Book 214, Page 368, ROGCT, assessed to Mike Blackburn. Bounded generally on the North by Pi Tennessee a Wyoming LLC, East by Pi Tennessee a Wyoming LLC, South by Kathleen Drive, and West by Michael J. Rathe, Sr., with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,242.78, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $729.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $618.00, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $123.00. Property Address: 928 Kathleen Drive.
A tract of land on the South side of Beech Hill Road in the 11th Civil District, (Map 79, Parcel 17.00), shown of record in Deed Book 368, Page 158, ROGCT, assessed to Michael Carson Cantrell, et ux, Kathi Lynn. Bounded generally on the North by Beech Hill Road, East, South and West by William T. Young, et ux, Deborah P., with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $2,118.72, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $1,363.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $1,155.00. Property Address: 5675 Beech Hill Road.
Lot Number 35 of Vales Mill Subdivision, Addition 1 on the South side of Richland Road in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96H, Group B, Parcel 35.00), shown of record in Deed Book 336, Page 29, ROGCT, assessed to Mark Chan. Bounded generally on the North by Richland Road, East by James D. Beecham, et ux, Brenda, South by Vestal Gowan, et ux, Connie & Jerry & Patricia P. Miles, and West by Thos. A. Childress, et ux, Jamie, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,197.03, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $684.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $580.00. Property Address: 1855 Richland Road.
A lot on the East side of Union Hill Road in the 1st Civil District, (Map 178, Parcel 65.01), shown of record in Deed Book 344, Page 669, ROGCT, assessed to Dee Delap Mullins. Bounded generally on the North by Hardiman Holdings LLC, East by Hardiman Holdings LLC, South by James Terry Wheeler, et ux,. Peggy, and West by Union Hill Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $833.92, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $386.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $327.00, 2016 Ardmore City Taxes in the amount of $107.88, 2017 Ardmore City Taxes in the amount of $118.28, 2018 Ardmore City Taxes in the amount of $36.72, 2019 Ardmore City Taxes in the amount of $33.04, and 2020 Ardmore City Taxes in the amount of $28.00. Property Address: 25112 Union Hill Road.
10 acres, more or less, on the West side of Union Hill Road and the East side of Main Street in the 1st Civil District, (Map 181, Parcel 2.00), shown of record in Deed Book 295, Page 661, ROGCT, assessed to Douglas G. Delap, et ux, Jane H. Bounded generally on the North by Anthony Greene and Jason M. Vise, East by Union Hill Road, South by Douglas G. Delap, et ux, Jane H. Delap, and West by Main Street, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,798.68, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $1,160.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $983.00. Property Address: 24903 Union Hill Road.
A tract of land on the West side of Rose Hill Road in the 19th Civil District, (Map 37, Parcel 31.00), shown of record in Deed Book 293, Page 921, ROGCT, assessed to Chad Foster. Bounded generally on the North by Giles Co. Rescue Squad & Deborah Jackson, East by Rose Hill Road, South by Harlie Dale Shrader & Vicki A. Burdette, et vir, and West by Richard E. & Joan Long, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $909.05, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $433.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $367.00. Property Address: 1640 Rose Hill Road.
34.0 acres, more or less, on the West side of Minor Hill Highway in the 6th Civil District, (Map 127, Parcel 1.01), shown of record in Deed Book 277, Page 625, ROGCT, assessed to Eric V. Franklin. Bounded generally on the North by Bobby Dale Greene & Robert Lee Hargrove, et ux, Shelby, East by Minor Hill Highway, South by Danny L. Watkins, et al, Katina C. L/T Danny L. & Katina C. Trustees & Gail & Tucker Family Trust, Gene A. & Joy F. Tucker, and West by Dorothy D. Hood, et al, Joe D. Shelton, et ux, Gail & Tucker Family Trust, Gene A. & Joy F Tucker, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,325.15, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $769.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $652.00. Property Address: 7590 Minor Hill Highway.
A lot on the West side of South 2nd Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96E, Group C, Parcel 14.00), shown of record in Deed Book 372, Page 420, ROGCT, assessed to Steven E. Garner, et ux, Shari Lynn. Bounded generally on the North by DVPS Inc., East by South 2nd Street, South by David Dale, et ux, Judy K. & David W. Dale, and West by Sandra Renee Gillespie, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,003.95, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $510.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $432.00, 2018 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $185.80, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $92.88, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $86.00. Property Address: 642 South 2nd Street.
A lot on the East side of North 3rd Street and the South side of Phillips Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 86I, Group A, Parcel 23.00), shown of record in Deed Book 179, Page 169, ROGCT, assessed to General Frank Stinnett. Bounded generally on the North by Phillips Street, East by Marthe Starling, Currin & Alberta Miles Whitfield, South by James Huff, et ux, Sally Sara Ann Huff, and West by North 3rd Street, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $961.88, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $470.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $398.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $85.32, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $79.00. Property Address: 140 Phillips Street.
A lot on the South side of Phillips Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 86I, Group A, Parcel 24.00), shown of record in Deed Book 266, Page 605, ROGCT, assessed to General Frank Stinnett. Bounded generally on the North by Phillips Street, East by Early C. Curren & Edward David Huff, South by Edward David Huff & Alberta Miles Whitfield, and West by J.W. Starlings & Martha, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $817.34, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $300.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $254.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $54.00, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $50.00. Property Address: 135 Phillips Street.
.70 acres, more or less, on the South side of Church of Christ Road in the 4th Civil District, (Map 152, Parcel 16.01), shown of record in Deed Book 361, Page 564, ROGCT, assessed to Fred Lee Gordy. Bounded generally on the North by Church of Christ Road, East by John Patrick Hopper, et ux, Vanda Lee, South by John Patrick Hopper, er ux, Vanda Lee & Jeffrey L. Barnett, et ux, Connie M., and West by Sherrell L. Newton, et ux, Judy H., with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,112.78, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $611.00 , and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $518.00. Property Address: 369 Church of Christ Road.
A tract of land on the North side of East College Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 97A, Group L, Parcel 17.00), shown of record in Deed Book 357, Page 737, ROGCT, assessed to Kenneth & Debbie Grable. Bounded generally on the North by Dennis Lynn Allmon, East by Scott Haroldine, South by E. College Street, and West by Steve C. Osborne & Gregory K. Rost, et ux, Judy, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,256.23, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $708.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $600.00, 2018 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $205.70, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $128.52, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $119.00. Property Address: 414 E. College Street.
Lot No. 14 of the Bull-Brown Subdivision on the North side of College Street in the 9th Civil District, (Map 157L, Group A, Parcel 5.00), shown of record in Deed Book 176, Page 169, ROGCT, assessed to Tonya Harney (Isaiah Harney and wife Vinny). Bounded generally on the North by Joshua Smith, et al, Paula Smith, East by Delance Harney, et ux, Stephanie, South by College Street, and West by Larry Vance, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $962.41, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $452.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $383.00, and any unpaid Elkton City Taxes. Property Address: 249 College Street.
A tract of land on the West side of Mill Street in the 6th Civil District, (Map 107, Parcel 9.02), shown of record in Deed Book 353, Page 520, ROGCT, assessed to Tracey Hedgecoth. Bounded generally on the North and West by Tracey Sue Hedgecoth, East by Mill Street, and South by Rebecca A. Loggins, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,385.80, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $964.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $817.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $174.96, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $162.00. Property Address: 1914 Mill Street.
6.86 acres, more or less, on the West side of Mill Street in the 6th Civil District, (Map 107, Parcel 9.03), shown of record in Deed Book 325, Page 215, ROGCT, assessed to Tracey Sue Hedgecoth. Bounded generally on the North by Stephanie H. Barnes, Brownie F. West & John L. Millican, III, et al, Donna, R/L/T John Millican, Trustees, East by Mill Street & Tracey Hedgecoth, South and West by Rebecca A. Loggins, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $2,896.90, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $2,053.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $1,740.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $373.68, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $346.00. Property Address: 1912 Mill Street.
A parcel of land on the West side of North 3rd Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 86, Parcel 99.00), shown of record in Deed Book 310, Page 251, ROGCT, assessed to James O. Howell. Bounded generally on the North by Gordon Street, East by North 3rd Street, South by Charles McElroy, et al, Sandy, and James Thomas Coffee, et ux, and West by James C. Martin, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,368.28, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $818.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $693.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $149.04, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $138.00. Property Address: 818 North 3rd Street.
0.621 acres, more or less, on the South side of Waldrop Road in the 14th Civil District, (Map 6, Parcel 9.04), shown of record in Deed Book 343, Page 847, ROGCT, assessed to Raymond T. Kelley. Bounded generally on the North by Waldrop Road, East, South and West by Don J. Rogers, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $465.31, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $57.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $48.00. Property Address: 715 Waldrop Road.
9.00 acres, more or less, on the South side of Rose Hill Road and the East side of Rea Branch Road in the 19th Civil District, (Map 34, Parcel 21.00), shown of record in Deed Book 327, Page 001, ROGCT, assessed to Peggy J. Kendall, Bounded generally on the North by Michael Rose, Life Estate Edna Rose & Paula Marlene Hannon, East by Anthony Rose, et ux, Judy, South by Rose Hill Road, and West by Rea Branch Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,123.37, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $601.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $509.00. Property Address: 2799 Rose Hill Road.
Lot No. 18 of the Bill Smith Subdivision and containing 0.97 acres, more or less, on the East side of Smith Avenue in the 1st Civil District, (Map 179, Parcel 7.00), shown of record in Deed Book 257, Page 611, ROGCT, assessed to Bobby D. Lucky, et ux, Deborah D. Bounded generally on the North by John H. Anderson, Sr., et ux, Jo Anna B., East by Jerry M. George et ux, April, Thomas J. Lindsey, et ux, Gretta Y. & Brandon Rodgers, et ux, Sarah, South by James A. Boldin, et ux, Candice D., and West by Smith Avenue, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,549.99, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $951.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $806.00, and any unpaid Ardmore City Taxes. Property Address: 30868 Smith Ave.
Tract No. 87 of Ball Hollow Estate on the West side of Ball Hollow Road in the 22nd Civil District, (Map 57, Parcel 5.32), shown of record in Deed Book 334, Page 783, ROGCT, assessed to Stefan Maron, et al, Christy Morris. Bounded generally on the North by Joseph J. Wood, East by Ball Hollow Road, South by Kevin Owens, and West by Hank D. Poore, et ux, Rhonda E. & Veronica M. Dumont, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $691.51, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $257.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $218.00. Property Address: 1857 Ball Hollow Road.
6.00 acres, more or less, on the West side of Ball Hollow Road in the 22nd Civil District, (Map 57, Parcel 5.59), shown of record in Deed Book 368, Page 127, ROGCT, assessed to Stacie McClellan. Bounded generally on the North by Adam K. Butler, East by Ball Hollow Road, South by Stacie L. McClellan and Aaron Colby Pinkelton, et al, Holly Reynolds, and West by Aaron Colby Pinkelton, et al, Holly Reynolds, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,161.32, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $669.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $567.00. Property Address: 1585 Ball Hollow Road.
5.3 acres, more or less, on the West side of Deer Hunter Lane in the 9th Civil District, (Map 136, Parcel 20.00), shown of record in Deed Book 142, Page 353, ROGCT, assessed to ONeal McCollum. Bounded generally on the North by Jerry Case, et ux, Marie, East by Deer Hunters Lane, South and West by Jarred Butler, et ux, Erica, and Jerry L. Case, et ux, Maria, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $620.87, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $158.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $134.00. Property Address: Deer Hunter Lane.
A lot on the West side of Cotton Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96D, Group K, Parcel 12.00), shown of record in Deed Book 190, Page 326, ROGCT, assessed to William E. McNairy, III, Warren Evan McNairy, Wayne McNairy & Walter Eric McNairy. Bounded generally on the North by Mary Susan Upchurch & Michael Odom, et ux, Lesa C., East by Cotton Street, South by Jeffrey H. White, and Jim Bonner Development LLC, and West by Jim Bonner Development LLC, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,187.98, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $634.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $537.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $115.56, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $107.00. Property Address: 415 Cotton Street.
A tract of land on the South side of Dixon Town Road in the 1st Civil District, (Map 161, Parcel 21.00), shown of record in Deed Book 145, Page 173, ROGCT, assessed to John & Calesteen McWilliams. Bounded generally on the North by Dixon Town Road and Rural Development Group, LLC, East by Ricky Turner and Ernestine Turner, South by James Gardner and by John Gardner, et al, and West by Wilson Gardner & Betty A. Gardner, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,139.73, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $620.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $525.00. Property Address: 1082 Dixon Town Rd.
6.77 acres, more or less, on the West side of Jackson Hollow Road in the 4th Civil District, (Map 148, Parcel 26.00), shown of record in Deed Book 357, Page 880, ROGCT, assessed to Stephanie Rochelle Mills. Bounded generally on the North by Michael Willis, et ux, Carmen G. Willis, East by Jackson Hollow Road, South by Wendy L. Adams, and West by Wm. P. Pickett, et ux, Robin C., with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,399.74, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $819.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $694.00. Property Address: 1309 Jackson Hollow Road.
2.50 acres, more or less, in the 7th Civil District, (Map 87, Parcel 25.00), shown of record in Deed Book 349, Page 507, ROGCT, assessed to Moby Enterprise LLC. Bounded generally on the North and West by Mid South Concrete Inc., East by City of Pulaski, and South by Huigen Property Management LLC, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $537.91, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $127.00, 2020 County taxes in the amount of $108.00, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $23.76, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $22.00. Property Address: Industrial Park Road.
.81 acres, more or less, on the West side of Prospect Road in the 21st Civil District, (Map 135, Parcel 43.00), shown of record in Deed Book 104, Page 429, ROGCT, assessed to Mose Nelson. Bounded generally on the North by Kristopher D. Norwood, East by Prospect Road, South by Finis Washington Jr., and West by Ronald G. Vaughn, et al, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $421.77, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $58.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $49.00. Property Address: Aspen Hill Road.
A lot on the East side of Rocky Road and the North side of Vanderpool Lane in the 7th Civil District, (Map 87, Parcel 46.00), shown of record in Deed Book 373, Page 926, ROGCT, assessed to Donald R. OGrady. Bounded generally on the North by Homer J. Simmons, and Lester Clyde Williams, Jr., East by Lester Clyde Williams, Jr. & Norma H., and Vanderpool Lane, and South by Vanderpool Lane, and West by Rocky Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,030.23, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $531.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $450.00. Property Address: 906 Old Rocky Road.
1.19 acres, more or less, on the East side of Diana Road in the 10th Civil District, (Map 64, Parcel 8.05), shown of record in Deed Book 307, Page 463, ROGCT, assessed to Jason Lance Patterson, et ux, Elizabeth Carolyn. Bounded generally on the North by James B. Stallings, et al, Gail Boyd Busbey, East and South by Trent K. Hill, et ux, April N., and West by Diana Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $825.16, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $379.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $321.00. Property Address: 5431 Diana Road.
1.0 acres, more or less, on the East side of Fry Branch Road in the 15th Civil District, (Map 4, Parcel 25.02), shown of record in Deed Book 321, Page 829, ROGCT, assessed to Tammy E. Patterson. Bounded generally on the North by Daniel Whitacre, et ux, Rhonda, East and South by Danny Estes, et ux, Debbora Jean, and West by Fry Branch Road, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $753.62, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $321.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $272.00. Property Address: 3444 Fry Branch Road.
Lot Number 31 of the Westview Subdivision on the South side of Cherry Drive in the 22nd Civil District, (Map 88J, Group A, Parcel 31.00), shown of record in Deed Book 370, Page 229, ROGCT, assessed to Thomas D. Regen. Bounded generally on the North by Cherry Drive, East by Armando G. Rubio, et ux, Elena Rangel, South by Roy S. Matsuno, et ux, Sherry G., and West by Dillard McLemore, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $987.22, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $510.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $432.00. Property Address: 2229 Cherry Drive.
A lot on the North side of Waco Road in the 15th Civil District, (Map 26A, Group A, Parcel 7.00), shown of record in Deed Book 227, Page 319, ROGCT, assessed to Laird Frye Wagstaff. Bounded generally on the North by Nell Boyd and Dewayne Floyd Horne and Nelson Patricia Fay Horne and unnamed undesignated road, East by Mary Florence Boyd and Floyd Dewayne Horne and Patricia Fay Horne Nelson, South by Waco Road, Tiffany L. Roan and Floyd Dewayne Horne & Nelson Patricia Fay Horne, and West by Nell Boyd, with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $456.55, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $50.00, and 2020 County taxes in the amount of $42.00. Property Address: Waco.
Lot No. 34 of Block ìCî of White Acres Subdivision on the North side of Freda Street in the 7th Civil District, (Map 96F, Group A, Parcel 14.00), shown of record in Deed Book 196, Page 22, ROGCT, assessed to Edward West, et ux. Bounded generally on the North by Evelyn Yvonne White and William D. Hazelwood, East by Ashley A. Randolph, South by Freda Street, and West by Robert Garrison, Jr., et ux, Theresa D., with unpaid 2018 County taxes in the amount of $1,153.66, 2019 County taxes in the amount of $644.00 2020 County taxes in the amount of $546.00, 2018 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $214.40, 2019 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $116.64, and 2020 Pulaski City Taxes in the amount of $108.00. Property Address: 1122 Freda Street.
TAX AMOUNTS SHOWN ARE PRE-PUBLICATION COST, ADDITIONAL COST WILL APPLY TO DATE OF SALE. ADDITIONAL COST MAY APPLY TO DATE OF SALE FOR CITY TAXES, IF ANY, THAT APPLY TO ANY TRACT LOCATED IN A CITY.
TERMS OF SALE
The sale of the above described real estate will be made for cash, subject to the right of redemption as provided by law. Purchasers required to assume taxes on the above described property for the years 2018 and thereafter.
Neither the Clerk & Master nor the Delinquent Tax Attorney makes warranties or representations as to the description or status of title to the properties being sold in said tax sale. It is the bidders responsibility to have researched the title, legal description and to have physically examined the property being sold. No survey has been performed of the property being sold and the Property Assessors tax maps are not a guarantee of the property description or amount of acreage.
The validity and finality of this sale are subject to a final determination that a proper bankruptcy case has not been filed which would stay this sale and that all notices, if required, to the Internal Revenue Service of existing federal tax liens which affect the title have been timely and properly given.
The validity and finality of this sale is subject to a final determination that no person having property being sold in this tax sale is serving in the military service on active duty, which under The Soldiers and Sailors Relief Act of 1940 and Service Members Civil Relief Act, would prohibit a tax sale. A tax sale that occurs in violation of this acts prohibition is not valid.
ALL TRACTS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR MERCHANTABILITY, HABITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE, AND SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE ZONING, RECORDED PLATS, ENCROACHMENTS, UTILITIES, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, RIGHTS OF WAY AND ROADWAYS TO OR ON THE PROPERTY AND ANY OTHER EASEMENTS OF RECORD. ALL TRACTS SOLD MAY BE SUBJECT TO FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS ON THE DAY OF SALE.
Robert C. Henry
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Crystal G. Greene
Clerk & Master
DATE OF PUBLICATION: February 24, 2020.
Run date February 24, 2021
CASE NO.: 8569
PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION
(NICK OR ANY UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT)
In the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama.
IN: THE MATTER OF ADOPTION OF: BABY BOY SPERR
Notice to Nick or any Unknown or Undisclosed Parent of: Baby Boy Sperr
You will take notice that a petition for the adoption of Baby Boy Sperr, a minor (born to Cassandra Leigh Sperr on December 14, 2020 in Madison County, Alabama) was filed on January 4, 2021 in the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child may be Nick or unknown or has not been correctly disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said Nick or possible unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the Natural Father.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Amy. M. Osborne whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Madison County, Courthouse, Madison, Alabama.
Done this the 29th day of January, 2021.
Amy M. Osborne, Esq.
Osborne Law Firm, LLC.
4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111
The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106
McCalla, Alabama 35111
205-515-9271
OsborneAdoptions@gmail.com
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1873-21
ESTATE OF Eugene Brown, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on February 9th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Eugene Brown, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-9-21 Executrix, Eulelia Lawrence
2-9-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
2-9-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 17, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR BUILDING MAINTENANCE
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for a Building Maintenance Employee. The successful applicant is responsible for the general upkeep, maintenance and supervision of the Recreation Center building and surrounding park area, as well as, being available to supervise and assist the community using the facilities and involved in the events and activities on the premises.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until TUESDAY, March 2, 2021. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date February 17, 2021
