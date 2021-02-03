ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed BIDS for one (1) contract that contains two (2) projects, GAS and SEWER relocations for the construction of Project (1) the Move Again (GAS), SR-7: From Bunker Hill Road to SR-15, PIN 101591.00 STP/NH-7(16), Construction Number 28002-3223-14 and Project (2) the Move Again (SEWER), SR-7: From Bunker Hill Road to SR-15, PIN 101591.00 STP/NH-7(16), Construction Number 28002-3223-14, in PULASKI, GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, will be received by the City of Pulaski, at 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, 38478.
Bids will be received until 11:45 a.m. March 09, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud at the regular scheduled City Council meeting. The bid opening may be virtual or remote video depending on current COVID-19 constraints / requirements at that time. All plan holders shall be notified of the exact arrangements prior to the opening.
The contract includes the relocation of gas and sewer line facilities.
Bid documents are on file at the City of Pulaski, will also be available for examination at the office of Sain Associates at 122 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Due COVID-19 safety requirements, Sain Associates are currently seeing visitors by appointment only.
The bid package may be obtained by providing a deposit of $50.00 for Digital PDF of documents or $100.00 for a hardcopy of the documents to Sain Associates, Inc., (Contact: Mark Randall, P.E.) 122 South First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478, 931-309-6603, mrandall@sain.com for each set of documents so obtained. Such deposit is non-refundable.
NOTE: Digital PDF documents are approximately ten (10) megabytes in file size.
All bidders must be licensed by the State of Tennessee Board of Licensing Contractors, and shall include their license number on the outside of the bid envelope.
The City of Pulaski in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. The use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Pulaskis telephone number is 931-363-2516.
No bid may be withdrawn for thirty days after the time for opening has passed.
Engineer: Sain Associates, Inc.
122 South First Street
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Publish: February 03, 2021
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
AERIAL SEWER CREEK CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS
CITY OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Water and Sewer System Improvements for the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, will be received by the City of Pulaski at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 p.m. Central Time, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Mailed bids should be addressed to the Honorable Patrick L. Ford, Mayor, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, and each bidder shall be responsible for their delivery by the above noted time.
The work is in one Contract and is generally described as follows:
CONTRACT 20-01
AERIAL SEWER CREEK CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS
ï Renovation of three (3) Aerial Sewer Creek Crossings including bank stabilization, earthwork, and new pipe support piers
ï One (1) new Aerial Sewer Creek Crossing including 75 L.F. of 8-inch DIP sewer line, two (2) sewer manholes, bank stabilization, earthwork, and removal of existing aerial sewer creek crossing
All the work shall be completed within 90 calendar days; liquidated damages for non-completion are $500 per calendar day.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
J. R. Wauford & Company, 2835 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com and/or www.jrwauford.com. Bidders may download the digital plan documents for $30.00 by inputting Quest project # 7508170 on the QuestCDN project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information. Inquiries should be directed to Greg Davenport, P.E., Project Manager, gregd@jrwauford.com.
Each bidder shall be properly licensed and abide by the provisions of TCA 62-6-119 including part (b) which states in part:
ì(b) The person or entity involved in the preparation of the invitation to bid or comparable bid documents, including any electronic bid documents, shall direct that the following information be written upon the bid envelope or provided within the electronic bid document: (1) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the prime contract; (2) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the masonry contract where the total cost of the materials and labor for the masonry portion of the construction project exceeds one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000); (3) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, or air conditioning contracts except when such contractors portion of the construction project is less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000); (4) For each vertical closed loop geothermal heating and cooling project, the company name, department of environment and conservation license number, classification (G, L or G,L) and the expiration date, except when the geothermal portion of the construction project is in an amount less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000); (5) Prime contractor bidders who are to perform the masonry portion of the construction project which exceeds one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), materials and labor, the electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation or air conditioning or the geothermal heating and cooling must be so designated; and (6) Only one (1) contractor in each of the classifications listed above shall be written on the bid envelope or provided within the electronic bid document.î
All bidders must be licensed general contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. EACH BIDDER SHALL WRITE ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE CONTAINING THE BID THE CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER, THE EXPIRATION DATE, AND THAT PART OF THE CLASSIFICATION APPLYING TO THIS BID. If this is not done, the bid will not be opened.
Each bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions for Bidders.
The successful bidder is required to furnish both an acceptable performance bond and payment bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to negotiate with the apparent qualified best bidder or bidders to such extent as may be necessary.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
The City of Pulaski does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin in federal or state sponsored program, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d).
In compliance with TCA 12-4-126(a) and (b), the ENGINEER will not issue addenda less than forty-eight (48) hours before the bid opening date and time. Any questions concerning the bid documents shall be received by the ENGINEER before ninety-six (96) hours prior to the bid opening date and time.
All bidders shall comply with all provisions of TCA 50-9-113 as it relates to Drug-Free Workplace requirements. The Contractor shall complete the Drug-Free Work Place Affidavit of the Prime Bidder form and submit it with his/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractor(s) compliance with said law.
All bidders shall comply with all provisions of Chapter 878 of TCA 12-4-1 as it relates to certification of compliance regarding illegal immigrants. The Contractor shall complete the Statement of Compliance Certificate Illegal Immigrants and submit it with his/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractors compliance with said law.
By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Title 12, Paragraph 12-12-106 (Iran Divestment Act). The Contractor shall complete the Iran Divestment Act Certification form and submit it with his/her bid.
CITY OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
/s/
Patrick L. Ford
Mayor
Run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Deed of Trust executed by REGINA JO IVY in favor of PEOPLES STATE BANK OF COMMERCE, A DIVISION OF FNB BANK, now known as FNB BANK, on the 17th day of October 2017, which Deed of Trust was recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Giles County, Tennessee, in Book DT560 pages 560-568. And said default continuing the undersigned will, by virtue of the power of sale clause contained in said Deed of Trust, foreclose on said Deed of Trust, and does hereby give Notice that the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the North door of the Giles County Courthouse, in Pulaski, Tennessee, on the 24th of February, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to-wit:
Certain tracts of land lying and being in the Town of Elkton, 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, being more fully described as follows:
Tract No. 1: Being Lot No. 3 according to the survey of Top Newbill of the Ridgeway property, said Lot No. 3 fronting West on Old U.S. Highway 31, forty (40) feet and running back east between parallel lines eighty (80) feet, and is bounded generally North by the property of Charles Harwell, East by Lot No. 6 of said subdivision belonging to the grantor herein, South by Lot #4 of said subdivision now owed by the grantee herein, and West by Old U.S. Highway 31.
Tract No. 2: Being Lot No. 5 of the Ridgeway property as per survey of Topp Newbill; said Lot No. 5 being bounded generally on the North by Lot No. 4, South by 25 foot alley, East by Lot #6, residence property, and West by Market Street, and fronting 52.5 feet on Market Street and running back 80 feet.
Tract No. 3: Lying and being on the North side of an old section of U.S. Highway 31, in the Town of Elkton, Tennessee and bounded generally North by Loyd, South by Loyd, West by the old section of U.S. Highway #31 and East by Loyd. Said lot fronts 40 feet on said old section of U.S. Highway #31, and run back between parallel lines 80 feet.
MAP 178 PARCEL 007.00
Property Address: 310 MARKET STREET, ELKTON, TN 38455
BRENT E. HIERONYMI
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1116
Ardmore, TN 38449
(256) 423-8026
Attorney for Mortgagee,
PEOPLES STATE BANK OF COMMERCE
A DIVISION OF FNB BANK, now known as FNB BANK
Publication dates: February 3rd 2021, February 10th 2021 and February 17th 2021.
Sale Date: February 24th 2021.
CASE NO.: 8569
PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION
(NICK OR ANY UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT)
In the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama.
IN: THE MATTER OF ADOPTION OF: BABY BOY SPERR
Notice to Nick or any Unknown or Undisclosed Parent of: Baby Boy Sperr
You will take notice that a petition for the adoption of Baby Boy Sperr, a minor (born to Cassandra Leigh Sperr on December 14, 2020 in Madison County, Alabama) was filed on January 4, 2021 in the Probate Court of Madison County, Alabama, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child may be Nick or unknown or has not been correctly disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said Nick or possible unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the Natural Father.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Amy. M. Osborne whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Madison County, Courthouse, Madison, Alabama.
Done this the 29th day of January, 2021.
Amy M. Osborne, Esq.
Osborne Law Firm, LLC.
4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111
The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106
McCalla, Alabama 35111
205-515-9271
OsborneAdoptions@gmail.com
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1858-21
ESTATE OF David W. Dale, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 25th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of David W. Dale, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-25-21 Executor, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-25-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1854-21
ESTATE OF Faye McClain, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Faye McClain, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-20-21 Executor, Lewis Markam Hewgley
1-20-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1859-21
ESTATE OF John H. Inselman, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 25th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of John H. Inselman, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-25-21 Executor, Sheri Price
1-25-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
1-25-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1855-21
ESTATE OF Sharon Lynn Newman, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 21st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sharon Lynn Newman, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-21-21 Executor, George Wynne Newman, Jr.
1-21-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1860-21
ESTATE OF Sharon Marie Wells, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 25th, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Sharon Marie Wells, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-25-21 Administrator, Ben Yokley
1-25-21 Attorney, Donnavon Vasek
1-25-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1857-21
ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Gunter, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration with Will Annexed, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Wayne Gunter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-22-21 Administrator, Barry Scott Gunter
1-22-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1853-21
ESTATE OF William Thomas Brown, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Thomas Brown, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-15-21 Personal Representative, Larry Darnell Brown
1-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR UTILITY WORKER
The City of Pulaski Water & Sewer Department is accepting applications for a Utility Worker. The successful applicant must have the ability to work in maintenance, repair and installation of distribution and collection system; must possess a Tennessee Drivers License; must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Water Dept., 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, February 19, 2021. For further information, please contact Roger Hayes, Supervisor Water & Sewer Department @ (931) 363-1752.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date February 3, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 250-foot Self Support Tower (265-ft w/appurtenances) located on Puncheon Branch Rd., approx. 550ft NW of the intersection with Jack Hollow Rd., Minor Hill, TN 38473. Structure coordinates are: (N35-03-28.17/ W87-09-49.47). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (dual medium intensity) lighting. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1183753. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCCs website. FCC strongly encourages online filing. A mailing address for a paper filing is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Run date February 3, 2021
Seeking Car Title
This is a request to any and all parties holding an interest in a 2002 Nissan Sentra, VIN# 3N1CB51D92L677708 to contact Bobby Riddle by certified mail, return receipt requested within ten (10) business days of the date of publication (February 3, 2021).
Bobby Riddle
1462 Dixontown Road
Prospect, TN 38477
Run date February 3, 2021
