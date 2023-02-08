NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 14, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 14, 2018, in Book No. DT574, at Page 444, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Ethan L McClure, conveying certain property therein described to Mark A Hayes and/or Donald A Haney as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on February 28, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A certain lot of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as being Lot No, 8 of Block C of the Harwell Heights Subdivision, said lot fronting North 75 feet on Morgan Street and running back between parallel lines 150 feet, being specifically identified in Plat Book 2, page 36, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made. Subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book 37. page 199 ROGCo., TN. Subject to building setback lines and easements, etc. on Plat of record in Plat Cabinet 2, Slide 26, ROGCo-, TN.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 909 Morgan Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
ETHAN L MCCLURE TENANTS OF
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option
at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354222
DATED February 1, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date February 8, 2023
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 24, 2004, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 8, 2004, in Book No. DT381, at Page 459, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Frank Craft and Carolyn Newsom, conveying certain property therein described to Nancy C MacDonald as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Greater Atlantic Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on March 28, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE CHICKEN CREEK ROAD ABOUT 1/2 MILE WEST OF THE VALES MILL ROAD, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE ROAD 6 FEET WEST OF THE CENTERLINE OF A CROSS DRAIN CULVERT, CHARLES OWENS NORTHWEST CORNER, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE, WITH HIS NBL, S 21 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 181.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT AN ELM STUMP, OSTEEN LOCKES NORTHEAST CORNER, THENCE WITH HIS LINES, A FENCE, AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 61 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST 335.92 FEET, A STEEL FENCE POST; NORTH 20 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 04 SECONDS 104.23 FEET; NORTH
56 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 120.00 FEET; NORTH 54
DEGREES 11 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST 39.45 FEET AND NORTH 34 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST 41.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND FENCE CORNER IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN, NORTH 76 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 433.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.90 ACRES, BE IT THE SAME, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 275 Chicken Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478-5623
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
FRANK CRAFT CAROLYN NEWSOM TENANTS OF
KEN NEEDHAM THERESA NEEDHAM
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354935
DATED January 30, 2023
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2189-23
ESTATE OF Juana R. Costa, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Juana R. Costa, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-27-23 Executor, Andres M. Costa
1-27-23 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-27-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 1, 2023
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Environmental Committee
The Environmental Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Annual Progress Report to TDEC
2. Minor Hill Backhoe
3. Any other business
Immediately following the 8:30 a.m. Environmental Comm. Meeting – The Budget Committee will have a Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1. Budget Amendments
2. Non-Profit Resolution
3. Any other business
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Committee will have a meeting on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review / approve minutes
2) Lease Agreement / Application
3) Repairs
4) Up Coming Events
5) Any other business
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Trusit Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Assessment and decision on Ambulance Service location
2) Courthouse Assessment and next steps
3) Any other business
Immediately following the 9:00 a.m. Property Committee Meeting the Budget Committee will have a meeting in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Truist Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Public Use of Courthouse / Grounds
2) Commission Rules
3) County Buildings / Properties Flag Protocol
4) Any other business
Run date February 8, 2023
