Giles County Beer Board
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given to Harry V. Mohney (beer permit holder) or authorized personnel of Cornersville Bistro, LLC dba Midnight Express and to Jesus Villa (property owner) at the address below of a meeting of the Giles County Beer Board to be held at the Basement Board Room of the Giles County Courthouse Annex, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN on February 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Include on the agenda will be consideration of the revocation of your beer permit for interference with public health, safety, or morals. Further, for false statements on the application for a beer permit submitted on August 19, 2019 and granted on September 19, 2019.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date February 9, 2022
CHANCERY COURT AUCTION
IN THE MATTER OF:
JONATHAN WHITE VS. RANDY LEE WHITE
CASE NO. CV-7692
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Pulaski, Tennessee, entered on November 16th, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, March 19th, at 10:07 AM AT THE LOCATION OF THE HOME, 4010 Weakley Creek Road, Pulaski, TN, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder the property belonging to the parties in this cause and more specifically described as follows:
A certain tract or parcel of land with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 5th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as follows:
BEGINNING at an iron pin in L.B. Mooreheads east boundary line, Mrs. Macie Ruth Nix NW corner; thence with Mooreheads East boundary line, N 1 degree E, 575 ft. to a hickory in Pars S Boundary line, Mooreheads NE corner; thence with Pars S. Boundary line, S 88 degrees E, 300 ft. to a stake at ash pointer; thence S 87 E, 535 ft. to a big oak in Marshall Parkers West boundary line, Pars SE corner; thence with Parkers W. Boundary line, S 2 degrees W. 1798 ft. to a set stone, Parkers SW corner; thence S 75E, 237 ft. to a large poplar in Parkers South boundary line, in N.T. Pettys NW corner; thence with Pettys W. Boundary line, S 1 degree W, 1081 ft. to a hackberry, Pettys SW corner in T.D. Andersons north boundary line; thence with Andersons North boundary line, N 86W. 603 ft. to a walnut; Andersons NW corner; thence with Andersonss west boundary line, S. 17 degrees w. 204 ft. to a chestnut post; thence S 33 12 W. 276 ft. to culvert in center of Weakley Creek Road; thence with Andersons West boundary lien S 33 12 W, 1200 ft. to a stake on North bank of Weakley Creek; thence crossing creek, S 33 12 W, 580 ft. to a white walnut cluster on top of hill in Andersons North boundary line; thence N. 48 W, 122 ft. to a poplar stump in W.A.Duggers East boundary line; thence N 49 W, 350 ft. to a large lynn; thence N 2 12 W., 923 ft. to an iron pin on North bank of creek; thence N 58 W., 206 ft. to an iron pin, Rufus W. White, Jr. SE corner; thence with division line between Rufus W. White, Jr., and Dennis White, N 16 E, 836 ft. to center of Weakley Creek road; thence S. 62 E, 290 ft. to center of road, this being a division line between Mrs. Macie Ruth Nix and Dennis White farms; thence leaving road, N 48 12 E, 590 ft. to a large poplar; thence N 38 12 E, 698 ft. to a hickory tree; thence N. 42 12 E . 350 ft. to iron pin; thence N. 36 E. 632 ft. to an iron pin; thence N. 47 W. 739 ft. to the beginning, containing 110.8 acres, more or less.
And being the same property acquired by Joe Dennis White, Jr. by deed of record in Deed Book 178, Page 210, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made Joe Dennis White Jr. died intestate on October 18, 2012, survived by his spouse, Louise H. White and three (3) children, Dorothy Jo Fleming, Randell Lee White and Timothy Lynn White. Timothy Lynn White died intestate on September 2, 2017, an unmarried man and left surviving him, his only child and sole heir at law, Jonathan White. A Complaint for Partition was filed in the Chancery Court for Giles County, Tennessee (Case No. 7692) naming Dorothy Jo Fleming as an owner in the above described property which raises issue about title to the parties in that cause. This Quitclaim Deed is being put of record to convey any ownership that Dorothy Jo Fleming, if any, has in the above described property to Jonathan White intending to convey all of my interest in said property comprising Tax Map 073, Parcels 9.00, 9.02 and 9.03.
Map 72, Parcels 9.00, 9.02 & 9.03
INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS 5.86 ACRES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A certain tract of land lying in the 5th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the south side of Weakley Creek Road about one-half mile east of Scoggins Road, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a PK nail in the centerline of Weakley Creek Road in Harold Wayne Wolavers NW corner (DB 282 PG 681); then leaving the road with Wolaver and a fenced line, South 34 degrees 29 minutes 334 seconds West 945.96 feet; and S 38 degrees, 29 minutes, 28 seconds W 265.30 feet to a point in Weakley Creek; then with the creek, a new division line; North 56 degrees 49 minutes 47 seconds West 176.50 feet; then leaving the creek, a new division line, North 32 degrees 39 minutes 29 seconds East, passing a railroad spike in the driveway at 1171.91 feet, a total distance of 1196.97 feet to a PK nail in the centerline of Weakley Creek Road; then with said centerline. South 60 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 233.99 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.86 acres, be it the same, or more, or less.
The North 350 feet, more or less, of the West line of this tract passes through the middle of a driveway which is the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress for both grantee and grantor. Said easement shall run with the land.
This exclusion being the same property conveyed to Thomas D. Townsend and wife, Judy L. Townsend by deed from Thomas C Wallace and wife, Shirley H Wallace dated August 18, 1997 of record in Deed Book 283, Page 784, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee. Also being the same property conveyed to Angelia B. Owens as recorded in Deed Book 287, Page 205, of the Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee.
Randell G. Fleming joins in this conveyance, as the spouse of Dorothy Jo Fleming, to convey any and all marital interest he may have in the above described property.
LOCATION OF PROPERTY
From the Giles County Courthouse travel south on North 1st street 0.1 miles, take the 3rd right onto W College Street for 7.4 miles, Turn right onto Bodenham Road and travel 0.3 miles, Take the 1st right onto Weakley Creek Road and travel 2.4 miles. Sale will be held at the address of the property 4010 Weakley Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
TERMS OF SALE
10% down the day of sale and balance due upon delivery of deed. The sale will be held open for five (5) days. To reopen the bid, a minimum increase of 10% must be made before Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 12:00 pm. The property is offered and sold as is, in the present condition, without representation or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied, not noted herein. Without limiting the foregoing, the property is to be sold without any implied warranties of merchantability, habitability or fitness for a particular purpose, and subject to applicable zoning, utilities, rights of way and roadways to or on the property and any other easements of record. While Chancery sales are conclusive upon all parties to the action and generally confer a good title, nevertheless there is no warranty of title. This sale is subject to the confirmation of the Court.
A. Colbrook Baddour Alan C. Betz Crystal G. Greene
PO Box 296 PO Box 488 PO Box 678
Pulaski, TN 38478 Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Pulaski, TN 38478
Attorney for Plaintiff Attorney for Respondent Special Commissioner
First run date February 9, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 2, 2022 at 10:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Brittney N Arbuckle, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski on January 16, 2020 at Book DT590, Page 971, Instrument No. 20124968; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 620 Mitchell Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 122 004.03
Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Brittney N. Arbuckle
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, though, and under Brittney Arbuckle.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Brittney N Arbuckle, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121798
First run date January 26, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2041-22
ESTATE OF Florence Virginia Burge, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-26-2021
Notice is hereby given that on February 7th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Florence Virginia Burge, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-7-22 Executor, Randall Lee Hickman
2-7-22 Attorney, Alex G. Corder
2-7-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2039-22
ESTATE OF James W. Alsup, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-27-2021
Notice is hereby given that on February 3rd, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James W. Alsup, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-3-22 Co-Executor, James Don Alsup
2-3-22 Co-Executor Carol A. Hogue
2-3-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
2-3-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2038-22
ESTATE OF John Edwin Wilburn, Deceased, Date of Death: 1-13-2022
Notice is hereby given that on January 2nd, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of John Edwin Wilburn, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-2-22 Administratrix, Cassondra W. Delk
2-2-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
2-2-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2036-22
ESTATE OF Mark Randall Herbst, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-6-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 28th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mark Randall Herbst, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-28-22 Executor, Michael Bryan Herbst
1-28-22 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
1-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 2, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2040-22
ESTATE OF Mary E. Stubblefield (a/k/a Mary Stubblefield Cox and Mary Elizabeth Stubblefield), Deceased, Date of Death: 1-7-2022
Notice is hereby given that on February 3rd, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mary E. Stubblefield (a/k/a Mary Stubblefield Cox and Mary Elizabeth Stubblefield), Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedentís date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
2-3-22 Executor, Randy Stubblefield
2-3-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
2-3-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date February 9, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEWISBURG
JASON TERRY AND JASON SMITH
Petitioner
Vs.
Case No. 19599
HEIRS OF PAULINE BUFORD WALKER AND ANY PERSON OR PERSONS CLAIMING INTEREST IN LOCATED ON TAX MAP 92P, GROUP C, PARCELS 95.00 AND 95.01 IN
CORNERSVILLE, TN 37047
Respondents
IN RE: TAX MAP 92P, GROUP C, PARCELS 95.00 AND 95.01
IN CORNERSVILLE, TN 37047
In the Chancery Court of Marshall County Case Number 19599 In the cause, it appears from the Petition which is sworn to that there are unknown parties and their residence are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. You are hereby required to file an answer or otherwise defend against the Plaintiffs petition with the Honorable Cecilia West Spivy, whose address is 111 West Commerce, Suite 201, Lewisburg, TN 37091; and also file with the Marshall County Clerk and Master on or before March 24, 2022, or a Judgment by Default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte, for the relief demanded in the petition. This Notice will be published in the Pulaski Citizen for four consecutive weeks.
This 2nd day of February, 2022.
Kimberlee Alsup
Marshall County Clerk and Master
Run in paper: February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022.
Time Expires: March 24, 2022
POSITION AVAILABLE
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
AQUATICS MANAGER
The City of Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for Aquatics Manager. The successful applicant is responsible for the following, but are not limited to:
∑ providing both Valid ID/License confirming at least 21 years of age and High School Diploma or GED
∑ exercising the ability to communicate effectively
∑ supervising staff including scheduling and monitoring performance
∑ adhering to and enforcing safety protocols
∑ accurately maintain accounting protocols requiring accuracy of inventory, record keeping and daily deposits
∑ exhibiting open availability and flexibility during the active season
A complete job description is available at the Pulaski Parks & Recreation Department, 333 East College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 18, 2022. For further information, please contact Lane Rose, Supervisor Parks & Recreation Department @ (931) 363-4666.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
First run date February 2, 2022
Adult Oriented Establishment Board
The Adult Oriented Establishment Board will have a meeting on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Midnight Express
2) Any other business
Run date February 9, 2022
