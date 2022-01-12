Position Available
The City of Lynnville is accepting applications for City Recorder. Job responsibilities include but not limited to general office administrative duties. Experience in Microsoft Office, Quickbooks and Customer service. The City recorder reports to the Board of Mayor and Alderman. Experience in local government is a plus. Please call 931-527-3158 or drop off resume at Lynnville City Hall 151 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472.
First run date January 12, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
v. No. 7607
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2019 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT
TAX AND RECORDS OF GILES
COUNTY, TN
Defendants
___________________________________
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Willie Jean Black, Thomas Wayne Bush, Alvin Coleman, et ux, Ester Louise Coleman, et ux, Michael Warren Deegan, et ux, Laura Lavalle, Jewel Dean Dobry, Richard Gardner, Gerald A. Mitchell & Daniel Mitchell, John C. Hartling, Peggy J. Kendall, Edward Wm. McNairy, Warren Evan McNairy, Wayne Edwin McNairy, Walter Eric McNairy, John & Calesteen McWilliams, Melissa Harper, Joseph Weaver, et ux, Cherie
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2019.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before March 4, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 5th day of January, 2022.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
January 12, 2022
January 19, 2022
January 26, 2022
February 2, 2022
First run January 12, 2022
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE SUIT
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 67-5-2401, you are advised that after February 1, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for property taxes for prior tax years; until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in my office.
Janice Curtis, Giles County Trustee
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2022-22
ESTATE OF Angela Marie Moore, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Angela Marie Moore, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-22 Administrator, Alicia Marie Thurman
1-5-22 Administrator, Randy Arlo Thurman
1-5-22 Attorney, M. Andrew Hoover
1-5-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2015-22
ESTATE OF Darrell Joseph Cantley, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-3-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 3rd, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Darrell Joseph Cantley, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-3-22 Administrator, James D Cantley
1-3-22 Attorney, Mark W Bell
1-3-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2023-22
ESTATE OF Stacy Lance Young, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-1-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Stacy Lance Young, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-22 Administrator, Hunter Coble Young
1-5-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-5-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 12, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE CITIZENS OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Pursuant to Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of Tennessee of 1974, you are hereby notified that the following City of Pulaski bodies meet in regular session as so specified.
• Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 2nd and 4th Tuesday each month at 12:00 Noon at City Hall.
• Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets 1st and 3rd Monday each month in a work session at 4:30 P.M. at City Hall, except for the following:
January 18th rather than January 17
January 31st rather than February 7
February 14th rather than February 21
February 28th rather than March 7
March 14th rather than March 21
July 5th rather than July 4
September 6th rather than September 5
October 31st rather than November 7
November 14th rather than November 21
• Pulaski Electric System Power Board meets each month on the 4th Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. at the Electric System Building.
• Pulaski Regional Planning Commission meets each month on the 4th Thursday at 12:00 Noon at City Hall, except Novembers meeting which will be held on the 23rd rather than the 25th.
• The City of Pulaski Historical Zoning Commission meets at the Call of the Chairman.
• Beer Board meets at the conclusion of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings referred to in Item 1 above.
• Any and all standing and special committees are subject to meet either before or after any Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting referred to in Item 1 above.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date January 12, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County is accepting sealed bids to supply and install video arraignment equipment at the Giles County Courthouse, Giles County Courthouse Annex, and Giles County Jail. For specifications, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov. All bids must be received in the Office of Financial Management in the Giles County Courthouse Annex by 2:00pm, January 21, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex. Any bid received after this time will not be opened. Must send two (2) copies of bid.
Bids may be sent by mail to P.O. Box 678, Pulaski, TN 38478 or delivered in person to 222 W Madison St, 2nd Floor, Pulaski, TN 38478 and should have the following clearly visible on the outside envelope:
• Sealed Bid — Video Arraignment •.
Giles County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date January 12, 2022
