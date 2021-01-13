NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2002, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 26, 2002, in Book No. DT343, at Page 62, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Wilhelmine W Graham, conveying certain property therein described to F Baize as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on February 1, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a stake in the North margin of new Elkton to Prospect Road, said point is N 80 degrees 45 min. E 566 feet from a concrete marker at the intersection of the new Elkton to Prospect Road and a 50 foot wide right-of-way road; thence N 80 degrees 45 min. E 144 feet to a stake; thence N 10 degrees W 207 feet to a stake; thence S 80 degrees 45 minutes W 144 feet to a stake; thence S 10 degrees E 207 feet to the beginning, and being Lot No. 4 of the plat of survey made by James E. Sanders on March 8, 1966.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1844 Prospect Elkton Road, Prospect, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
WILHELMINE W GRAHAM
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 348909
DATED December 28, 2020
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date January 6, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1846-21
ESTATE OF Charles Edward Fry, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Edward Fry, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-21 Executrix, Pamela Jo Fry Newton
1-5-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-5-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 13, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1842-20
ESTATE OF Robert O. Carter, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 29th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert O. Carter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-11-20 Executor, Robert E. Carter
12-11-20 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
12-29-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 6, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1848-21
ESTATE OF William Cub Stone, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 7th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Cub Stone, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-4-21 Administrator, Joe B. Stone
1-4-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
1-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
Public Meetings
School Committee
School Committee have a virtual meeting on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Budget Amendments
2) Any other business
Immediately following School Meeting Budget Committee have a virtual Budget Committee Meeting.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Set Budget Schedule
2) Any other business
Property Committee
The Property Committee will have a virtual meeting on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Animal Shelter Property
2) Any other business
Run date January 13, 2021
Public Announcement
I am no longer involved in any capacity with the Rose of Sharon Funeral Services formally located at 1001 N. First Street. I intend to remain in the funeral business. Licensed since 1994.
A formal announcement will be made to the citizens and families of Giles County as soon as process is completed announcing the new name and opening date at 1001 N. First Street.
Thanks,
Willa Smith
Run date January 11, 2021
