SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust of record in Book DT517, Page 23, in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated November 15, 2013, and recorded on November 26, 2013, Jacob M. Johnson, an unmarried person, trustor, conveyed to 21st Mortgage Corporation, beneficiary, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a Note dated November 15, 2013 (the ìNoteî) and other indebtedness as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Tim Williams resigned as Trustee under said Deed of Trust; and Philip L. Robertson was appointed as Substitute Trustee pursuant to a certain Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book DT642, Page 920, in the Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire balance of which having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, 21st Mortgage Corporation, has directed me, the undersigned, Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust and to advertise and sell the real property in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I or my duly appointed agent, will on the 10th day of February, 2023, offer for sale and sell the following described real property ó 2201 Bunker Hill Road, Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, beginning at or about 11:30 a.m., to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, in hand, and free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, marital share and all other exemptions and other rights of every kind, including the statutory right of redemption, all of which were expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to, however, such prior encumbrances and priority tax liens as may appear of record in said Registers Office.
The property herein to be foreclosed is described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the 20th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee on the East side of Bunker Hill Road and Being a portion of the lands conveyed to Sheila Ann Johnson, et vir (DB.351 PG.877) and being more fully described as follows:
Beginning at an iron rod at a fence post corner in the East margin of Bunker Hill Road, the said rod being the Northwest corner of Dwight Watson (DB.206 PG.692) and being the Southwest corner of the parent tract and of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with the East margin of Bunker Hill Road, North 00 degrees 40 minutes 18 seconds East 110.49 feet, North 01 degrees 11 minutes 09 seconds East 220.52 feet, North 02 degrees 06 minutes 54 seconds East 83.59 feet, North 03 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 64.07 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northwest corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 87 degrees 41 minutes 14 seconds East 274.58 feet to an iron rod set, the said rod being the Northeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with a new division line, South 03 degrees 43 minutes 10 seconds West 532.14 feet, to an iron rod set in an existing fence, the said rod being the Southeast corner of the said tract, thence leaving the said rod with an existing fence, North 75 degrees 52 minutes 26 seconds West 260.98 feet to the point of beginning and containing 3.10 acres more or less.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Melvin Martin and wife, Mildred Ann Martin, by Deed from Wilson Holt and wife, Lila Lee Holt, of record in Book D151, Page 545, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated February 23, 1963 and recorded on February 25, 1963.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Melvin Martin and wife, Mildred Ann Martin, by Deed from Wilson Holt and wife, Lila Lee Holt, of record in Book D151, Page 546, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated February 23, 1963 and recorded on February 25, 1963.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Sheila Ann Johnson and husband, Ronald H. Johnson, by Quitclaim Deed Reserving Life Estate from Melvin R. Martin, a/k/a Melvin Martin and wife, Mildred Ann Martin, aka Ann Martin, of record in Book D351, Page 877 Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated August 06, 2012 and recorded on August 07, 2012; Affidavit of Scriveners Error of record in Book D351, Page 942, said registers office.
NOTE: ìNo life estate is reserved in Tract 1î.
Being the same property conveyed to Jacob M. Johnson, a single person, by Quitclaim Deed from Sheila Ann Johnson and husband, Ronald H. Johnson, of record in Book D357, Page 46, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated October 23, 2013 and recorded on October 23, 2013.
Being the same property conveyed to Jacob Martin Johnson, a/k/a Jacob M. Johnson, by Quitclaim Deed from Elizabeth Marie Johnson of record in Book D381, Page 302, Registers Office for Giles County, Tennessee, dated June 19, 2019 and recorded on July 08, 2019.
This is improved property with mailing and street addresses of 2201 Bunker Hill Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, 38478.
Pursuant to T.C.A. 47-9-604 this sale shall also include a manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 Fleetwood Manufactured Home, with a Serial No. of FLE250TN1337549AB.
The sale will be for cash without warranty of any kind including the location, condition or set back of improvements on the property. Undersigned reserves the right to sell the property in individual parcels and / or in a group, in the sole discretion of Undersigned. The property is subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments, any and all restrictive covenants or easements of record with the Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, and any and all other liens having priority over the Deed of Trust. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust. If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of sale, undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he chooses. Undersigned reserves the right to postpone the date and time of sale upon announcement at the time and place specified above.
THIS IS FOR THE COLLECTION OF A DEBT AND ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Interested parties: Jacob M. Johnson
Philip L. Robertson
Robertson Law Group
555 Marriott Drive, Ste 315
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 823-1862
INSERT DATES\ PULASKI CITIZEN
1/11/23; 1/18/23;1/25/23
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 8, 2017, in Book No. DT560, at Page 893, and modified on April 9, 2020, in Book No. DT594, at Page 290 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Lisa K Griffin, conveying certain property therein described to Frankl Alvstad as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Oceanside Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Oceanside Mortgage Company.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Oceanside Mortgage Company, will, on February 14, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
TRACT 1: LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE NE CORNER OF THE PROPERTY OF DUGGER, THE SAME BEING THE SOUTH ROW LINE OF THE PIGEON ROOST ROAD; THENCE E 105 FT- TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD; THENCE S 326 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE W 315 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE NW 191 FT. TO A 6 INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NE 254 FT. TO THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD; THENCE E WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD 103 FT. TO A STAKE IN THE NW CORNER OF DUGGER; THENCE S WITH DUGGERS WEST LINE 210 FT. TO DUGGERS SW CORNER; THENCE E WITH DUGGER S SOUTH LINE 210 FT. TO A STAKE IN DUGGERS SE CORNER; THENCE N 210 FT. TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2-1/4 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO STEVEN LARRY DUGGER AND WIFE, PEGGY SUE P. DUGGER, AS TENANTS BY THE ENTIRETY BY DEED FROM WILLIAM SUMPTER WHITE AND WIFE, GLADYS J. WHITE DATED NOVEMBER 9, 1973 AND RECORDED NOVEMBER 16, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 195, PAGE 797, IN SAID REGISTERS OFFICE FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TRACT 2: LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD, WHICH SAID POINT IS 528 FEET FROM THE NE CORNER OF THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS HEREIN, RUNNING THENCE S 210 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE W 210 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE N 210 FT. TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD; THENCE EAST WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD 210 FT. TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 2059 Mines Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
LISA K GRIFFIN TENANTS OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336883
DATED December 27, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date January 4, 2023
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the City Recorder, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 Noon Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at which time they will be opened for the following:
CASCADE UNIT
FOR THE FIRE
DEPARTMENT
For further information and specifications, please contact Jamie Ayres at (931) 363-1515.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date January 18, 2023
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE SUIT
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 67-5-2401, you are advised that after February 1, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for property taxes for prior tax years; until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in my office.
Tony Risner, Giles County Trustee
First run date January 18, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2185-23
ESTATE OF Larry W. Johnson, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-22-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Larry W. Johnson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-22 Executrix, Sabrina Hendrix
1-12-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 18, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2184-23
ESTATE OF Ricky Beddingfield, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-3-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Ricky Beddingfield, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-23 Administrator, Rex Beddingfield
1-12-23 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-12-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 18, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2183-23
ESTATE OF Sandra Minatra, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-26-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Sandra Minatra, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-23 Administrator, Rex Beddingfield
1-12-23 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-12-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 18, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2181-22
ESTATE OF Tammie Norwood, Deceased, Date of Death: 9-4-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Tammie Norwood, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
01-05-23 Personal Representative, Tia Boner
01-05-23 Attorney, Randy Hillhouse
01-05-23 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 11, 2023
POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR STREET AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for the following two (2) positions:
• Mechanic/Maintenance
• Truck driver/Laborer
The successful applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
Complete job descriptions are available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date January 11, 2023
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Giles County will hold a public meeting at 10:00am, Friday, February 3rd, 2023, in the Giles County Courthouse Annex to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG funds. 2023 CDBG funds can be used for water system improvements, sewer system improvements, and housing rehabilitation. Additionally, community development projects are eligible, including public health and safety (ambulances, fire trucks, clinics, EMS stations); community infrastructure (streets, drainage, flood mitigation); and community revitalization (community centers, daycares, etc.).
All residents or entities with projects are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail suggestions to County Executive, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478. Suggestions will be received through February 3rd, 2023. Emailed suggestions can be sent to [email protected] Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting Angela Jernigan at (931) 363-5300.
First run date January 18, 2023
Public Meetings
Commissioner Meeting
The Commissioners will have a Commissioner Work Session on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the new OEM Building, 3750 Columbia Highway, Pulaski, Tn 38478.
The Work Session is for the A/E firm who completed the Courthouse Assessment (OHM) to provide an out brief.
Hope each of you can attend and the public is invited.
South Central Human Resource Agency
The South Central Human Resource Agency Governing Board will have a meeting on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the SCHRA Central Office, 1437 Winchester Hwy., Fayetteville, TN.
The SCHRA Budget/Audit/Appropriations, Property, Personnel and By-Laws/Nominating Committees will meet prior to the Governing Board Meeting at 10:00 a.m.
Run date January 18, 2023
