ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
SEWAGE PUMPING STATION REPLACEMENT AT WWTP
CITY OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Sewer System Improvements for the City of Pulaski, Tennessee, will be received by the City of Pulaski at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee until 12:00 p.m. Central Time, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Mailed bids should be addressed to the Honorable Patrick L. Ford, Mayor, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, and each bidder shall be responsible for their delivery by the above noted time.
The work is in one Contract and is generally described as follows:
CONTRACT 20-01
SEWAGE PUMPING STATION REPLACEMENT AT WWTP
ï New Wetwell Mounted Sewage Pumps and Control Equipment
ï Portable Pump Connection Manhole
ï Improvements to Electrical System
ï Miscellaneous Site Work
All the work shall be completed within 90 calendar days; liquidated damages for non-completion are $500 per calendar day.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
J. R. Wauford & Company, 2835 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com and/or www.jrwauford.com. Bidders may download the digital plan documents for $30.00 by inputting Quest project #7483651 on the QuestCDN project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information. Inquiries should be directed to Greg Davenport, P.E., Project Manager, gregd@jrwauford.com.
Each bidder shall be properly licensed and abide by the provisions of TCA 62-6-119 including part (b) which states in part:
ì(b) The person or entity involved in the preparation of the invitation to bid or comparable bid documents, including any electronic bid documents, shall direct that the following information be written upon the bid envelope or provided within the electronic bid document: (1) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the prime contract; (2) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the masonry contract where the total cost of the materials and labor for the masonry portion of the construction project exceeds one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000); (3) The name, license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the contractor applying to bid for the electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, or air conditioning contracts except when such contractors portion of the construction project is less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000); (4) For each vertical closed loop geothermal heating and cooling project, the company name, department of environment and conservation license number, classification (G, L or G,L) and the expiration date, except when the geothermal portion of the construction project is in an amount less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000); (5) Prime contractor bidders who are to perform the masonry portion of the construction project which exceeds one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), materials and labor, the electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation or air conditioning or the geothermal heating and cooling must be so designated; and (6) Only one (1) contractor in each of the classifications listed above shall be written on the bid envelope or provided within the electronic bid document.î
All bidders must be licensed general contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. EACH BIDDER SHALL WRITE ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE CONTAINING THE BID THE CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER, THE EXPIRATION DATE, AND THAT PART OF THE CLASSIFICATION APPLYING TO THIS BID. If this is not done, the bid will not be opened.
Each bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions for Bidders.
The successful bidder is required to furnish both an acceptable performance bond and payment bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to negotiate with the apparent qualified best bidder or bidders to such extent as may be necessary.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
The City of Pulaski does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin in federal or state sponsored program, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d).
In compliance with TCA 12-4-126(a) and (b), the ENGINEER will not issue addenda less than forty-eight (48) hours before the bid opening date and time. Any questions concerning the bid documents shall be received by the ENGINEER before ninety-six (96) hours prior to the bid opening date and time.
All bidders shall comply with all provisions of TCA 50-9-113 as it relates to Drug-Free Workplace requirements. The Contractor shall complete the Drug-Free Work Place Affidavit of the Prime Bidder form and submit it with his/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractor(s) compliance with said law.
All bidders shall comply with all provisions of Chapter 878 of TCA 12-4-1 as it relates to certification of compliance regarding illegal immigrants. The Contractor shall complete the Statement of Compliance Certificate Illegal Immigrants and submit it with his/her bid. The Contractor shall be responsible for any of its Subcontractors compliance with said law.
By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Title 12, Paragraph 12-12-106 (Iran Divestment Act). The Contractor shall complete the Iran Divestment Act Certification form and submit it with his/her bid.
CITY OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
/s/
Patrick L. Ford
Mayor
Run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2002, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 26, 2002, in Book No. DT343, at Page 62, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Wilhelmine W Graham, conveying certain property therein described to F Baize as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on February 1, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a stake in the North margin of new Elkton to Prospect Road, said point is N 80 degrees 45 min. E 566 feet from a concrete marker at the intersection of the new Elkton to Prospect Road and a 50 foot wide right-of-way road; thence N 80 degrees 45 min. E 144 feet to a stake; thence N 10 degrees W 207 feet to a stake; thence S 80 degrees 45 minutes W 144 feet to a stake; thence S 10 degrees E 207 feet to the beginning, and being Lot No. 4 of the plat of survey made by James E. Sanders on March 8, 1966.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1844 Prospect Elkton Road, Prospect, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
WILHELMINE W GRAHAM
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 348909
DATED December 28, 2020
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date January 6, 2021
NOTICE
The City of Lewisburg is accepting applications for Police Officers, (certified preferred) through February 1, 2021. Applications may be obtained at Lewisburg City Hall, 131 East Church Street, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., M-F or on-line at www.lewisburgtn.gov. For a copy of job description or application questions please contact Pam Davis, City Recorder at 931-359-1544 or pam.davis@lewisburgtn.gov. The City of Lewisburg is an equal opportunity employer, with drug-free policies.The City of Lewisburg does not discriminate on the bases of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veterans status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE SUIT
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 67-5-2401, you are advised that after February 1, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement fo the lien for property taxes for prior tax years; until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in my office.
Janice Curtis, Giles County Trustee
Run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1846-21
ESTATE OF Charles Edward Fry, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 5th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles Edward Fry, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-5-21 Executrix, Pamela Jo Fry Newton
1-5-21 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner
1-5-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 13, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1851-21
ESTATE OF Charles F. Thompson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 13th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles F. Thompson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-13-21 Executor, Roger Thompson
1-13-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-13-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1852-21
ESTATE OF Richard L. Burks, Sr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 14, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Richard L. Burks, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-14-21 Executor, Mark Hayes
1-14-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1848-21
ESTATE OF William Cub Stone, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 7th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Cub Stone, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-4-21 Administrator, Joe B. Stone
1-4-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
1-7-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 13, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. to consider amending the Beer Ordinance.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date January 20, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Giles County $14,627.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. Applications will be accepted for ten days, following this publication for any non-profit, faith based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services. Agencies wishing to apply through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), Phase 38, may pick up applications at the Giles County Help Center, 314 North First Street, Pulaski, TN 38478,
Monday- Thursday, 10am-2pm.
Run date January 20, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
SaarGummi Tennessee, Inc. has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Air Pollution Control for renewal of their major source (Title V) operating permit subject to the provisions of Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations 1200-03-09-.02(11) (Title V Regulations). A major source operating permit is required by both the Federal Clean Air Act and Tennessees air pollution control regulations. However, it should be noted that this facility has a current major source operating permit.
The applicant is SaarGummi Tennessee, Inc. with a site address of 200 Commerce Way, Pulaski, TN 38478. They have applied for renewal of their existing major source (Title V) operating permit for their manufacturing and surface coating of rubber compound components for automotive applications operation.
EPA has agreed to treat this draft Part 70 permit as a proposed Part 70 permit and to perform its 45-day review provided by the law concurrently with the public notice period. If any substantive comments are received, EPAs 45-day review period will cease to be performed concurrently with the public notice period. In this case, EPAs 45-day review period will start once the public notice period has been completed and EPA receives notification from the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division that comments have been received and resolved. The status regarding EPAs 45-day review of these permits and the deadline for submitting a citizens petition can be found at the following website address:
https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/tennessee-proposed-title-v-permitsî
Copies of the application materials and draft permits are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the following locations:
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Columbia Environmental Field Office Division of Air Pollution Control
Division of Air Pollution Control William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
1421 Hampshire Pike 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor
Columbia, TN 38401 Nashville, TN 37243
Electronic copies of the draft permits are available by accessing the TDEC internet site located at:
http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-air
Questions concerning the source(s) may be addressed to Mr. J. Dolzen at (615) 532-0575 or by e-mail at Justin.Dolzen@tn.gov.
Interested parties are invited to review these materials and comment. In addition, a public hearing may be requested at which written or oral presentations may be made. To be considered, written comments or requests for a public hearing must be received no later than 4:30 PM on February 21, 2021. To assure that written comments are received and addressed in a timely manner, written comments must be submitted using one of the following methods:
1. Mail, private carrier, or hand delivery: Address written comments to Ms. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air
Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue 15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243.
2. E-mail: Submit electronic comments to air.pollution.control@tn.gov.
A final determination will be made after weighing all relevant comments.
Individuals with disabilities who wish to review information maintained at the above-mentioned depositories should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such review. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue 22nd Floor, Nashville, TN 37243, 1-(866)-253-5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298.
Run date January 20, 2021
