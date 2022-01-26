NOTICE
GILES COUNTY BEER BOARD HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Giles County Beer Board will meet on the 4th day of February, 2022 at 9 oclock AM in the basement board room of the Giles County Annex, located at 222 West Madison Street, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to hear and consider the following applications for a permit to sell beer:
Phillip Allen Wiser for a permit to sell beer at Lucilles Sports Grill, LLC for on premise consumption located at 1213 Industrial Loop, Pulaski, TN 38478.
This will be a public hearing and any person having any interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.
The Giles County
Beer Board
Carol H. Wade, Secretary
Run date January 26, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 2, 2022 at 10:00AM local time, at the north door, Giles County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Pulaski, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Brittney N Arbuckle, to Mark A. Hayes and/or Donald A. Haney, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First National Bank of Pulaski on January 16, 2020 at Book DT590, Page 971, Instrument No. 20124968; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Giles County Registers Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Giles County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 620 Mitchell Rd, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Parcel Number: 122 004.03
Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Brittney N. Arbuckle
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchasers title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, though, and under Brittney Arbuckle.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Brittney N Arbuckle, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 22-121798
First run date January 26, 2022
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, GILES COUNTY
WHEREAS, Teresa E. Hannah executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as Nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, Lender and Milestone Settlement, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated November 19, 2016, and recorded on December 9, 2016, in Book DT549, at Page 664, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded April 24, 2018 in Book DT566, Page 367 in the amount of One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Thirty and 38/100 ($122,530.38) in Giles County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Giles County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE WEST SIDE OF ROBIN HOOD LANE 410 FEET NORTH OF U. S. HIGHWAY 64 IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN THAT IS 410 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTH MARGIN OF U. S. HIGHWAY 64 IN THE WEST MARGIN OF ROBIN HOOD LANE, WILMA PARSONS NE CORNER, THE SE CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH PARSONS NBL, NORTH 82 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 188.23 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN TILLMAN CARVELLS EBL; THENCE WITH SAME, NORTH 05 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST 189.14 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN PAULINE ANDERSONS SW CORNER; THENCE WITH HER SBL, SOUTH 85 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST 183.96 FEET, AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF THE STREET; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN, SOUTH 04 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200.05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.83 ACRE, BE IT THE SAME OR MORE OR LESS.
Parcel ID: 087 03101 000
Commonly known as: 228 Robin Hood Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Parcel ID Number: 087 031.01 000
Address/Description: 228 Robin Hood Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Current Owner(s): Larry S. Hannah and Teresa E. Hannah
Other Interested Party(ies): Estate of Larry S. Hannah
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 20-03282 FC01
First run date January 19, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND
JANICE CURTIS, TRUSTEE OF
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
Plaintiffs
v. No. 7607
THE FOLLOWING DELINQUENT
TAXPAYERS AS SHOWN ON THE
2019 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT
TAX AND RECORDS OF GILES
COUNTY, TN
Defendants
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
To: Willie Jean Black, Thomas Wayne Bush, Alvin Coleman, et ux, Ester Louise Coleman, et ux, Michael Warren Deegan, et ux, Laura Lavalle, Jewel Dean Dobry, Richard Gardner, Gerald A. Mitchell & Daniel Mitchell, John C. Hartling, Peggy J. Kendall, Edward Wm. McNairy, Warren Evan McNairy, Wayne Edwin McNairy, Walter Eric McNairy, John & Calesteen McWilliams, Melissa Harper, Joseph Weaver, et ux, Cherie
This notice is given to all of the above whose whereabouts are unknown and to the unknown heirs at law and distributees of any of the above parties who might be dead and all parties in interest, owning or claiming any interest in the respective parcels of real estate assessed to the above named parties for taxes for the year 2019.
In the above styled cause, it satisfactorily appearing from allegations properly sworn to under T.C.A. 21-1-203, that ordinary process of this Court cannot be served on said parties.
Upon motion, it is therefore ordered that publication be made for them for four consecutive weeks in The Pulaski Citizen/Giles Free Press, a newspaper of general circulation published in Pulaski, Tennessee, notifying them to file a written plea or answer to the complaint in this cause with the Court at courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, and serve a copy thereof with plaintiffs attorney, Robert C. Henry, of Pulaski, Tennessee, on or before March 4, 2022, and if you fail to do so, the plaintiff will apply to the Court for judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint and this cause will be set for hearing, ex-parte.
This 5th day of January, 2022.
Crystal G. Greene,
Clerk & Master
Robert C. Henry,
Delinquent Tax Attorney
P.O. Box 458
Pulaski, TN 38478
Publication Dates:
January 12, 2022
January 19, 2022
January 26, 2022
February 2, 2022
First run January 12, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2032-22
ESTATE OF Larry Ray Fly, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-29-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 13th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Larry Ray Fly, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-13-22 Executrix, Melissa Kay Sumner
1-13-22 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-13-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2030-22
ESTATE OF Mark Hannah Dunavant, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-19-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 12th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Mark Hannah Dunavnt, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-22 Executor, Jeffrey Lee Hinson
1-12-22 Attorney, Robert D. Massey
1-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2026-22
ESTATE OF Mary Ellen Jenkins, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-5-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Mary Ellen Jenkins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-11-22 Administratrix, Valerie Jenkins
1-11-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2031-22
ESTATE OF Rena Darline Handshug, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-30-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 12th, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Rena Darline Handshug, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-12-22 Executrix, Nina D. Handshug
1-12-22 Attorney, Joe Fowlkes
1-12-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2028-22
ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Bee, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-27-2021
Notice is hereby given that on January 11th, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Wayne Bee, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-11-22 Administrator, Jennifer B. Pogue
1-11-22 Attorney, Samuel B. Garner, Jr.
1-11-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 19, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for federal assistance from the City of Pulaski for water system improvements in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), EDA is conducting an assessment of the potential of the proposed project to affect the environment and/or historic properties. Notice is hereby given that the project is proposed to be located in, or may affect, a floodplain and/or wetland as defined by the Executive Order (EO) 11988 and/or EO 11990.
The project consists of the installation of a new water booster station and improvements to existing South Industrial Park water storage tank. The proposed booster station will be constructed along State Highway 31 South in the Dan Speer Industrial Park vicinity. Improvements to the existing water tank are proposed to include miscellaneous piping improvements to aid in tank turnover. Project information is available for review at the City of Pulaski, City Administrators Office, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, 931-363-2516.
If you have any information regarding potential impacts to historic properties or environmental resources including wetlands or floodplains associated with this project, please provide any comments by email to ATRO-REO@eda.gov.
Comments received by 5:00 p.m. eastern on February 25, 2022 will be considered. A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the EDA Atlanta Regional Office.
First run date January 19, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Giles County Government invites qualified Architect/Engineering Firms to submit responses to its Request for Qualifications for a Community Safe Room. For RFQ package, please contact Shana Woodard at 931-363-5486 or email at swoodard@gilescountytn.gov.
All vendors must comply with State of Tennessee and Giles County procurement laws.
First run date January 26, 2022
