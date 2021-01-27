PUBLIC NOTICE
Martin Methodist College complies with all applicable federal and state non-discrimination laws and does not engage in prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, color, national or ethnic origin, or disability in the administration of its employment practices.
Run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE
The City of Lewisburg is accepting applications for Police Officers, (certified preferred) through February 1, 2021. Applications may be obtained at Lewisburg City Hall, 131 East Church Street, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., M-F or on-line at www.lewisburgtn.gov. For a copy of job description or application questions please contact Pam Davis, City Recorder at 931-359-1544 or pam.davis@lewisburgtn.gov. The City of Lewisburg is an equal opportunity employer, with drug-free policies.The City of Lewisburg does not discriminate on the bases of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veterans status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE SUIT
Pursuant to T.C.A. ß 67-5-2401, you are advised that after February 1, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for property taxes for prior tax years; until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in my office.
Janice Curtis, Giles County Trustee
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1851-21
ESTATE OF Charles F. Thompson, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 13th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Charles F. Thompson, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-13-21 Executor, Roger Thompson
1-13-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-13-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1854-21
ESTATE OF Faye McClain, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 20th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Faye McClain, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-20-21 Executor, Lewis Markam Hewgley
1-20-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-20-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1852-21
ESTATE OF Richard L. Burks, Sr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 14, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Richard L. Burks, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-14-21 Executor, Mark Hayes
1-14-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-14-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 20, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1855-21
ESTATE OF Sharon Lynn Newman, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 21st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Sharon Lynn Newman, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-21-21 Executor, George Wynne Newman, Jr.
1-21-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1857-21
ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Gunter, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration with Will Annexed, in respect of the Estate of Thomas Wayne Gunter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-22-21 Administrator, Barry Scott Gunter
1-22-21 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
1-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1853-21
ESTATE OF William Thomas Brown, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on January 15th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Thomas Brown, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
1-15-21 Personal Representative, Larry Darnell Brown
1-15-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
1-15-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 27, 2021
