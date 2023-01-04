NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 8, 2017, in Book No. DT560, at Page 893, and modified on April 9, 2020, in Book No. DT594, at Page 290 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Lisa K Griffin, conveying certain property therein described to Frankl Alvstad as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Oceanside Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Oceanside Mortgage Company.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Oceanside Mortgage Company, will, on February 14, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse 1 Public Square, Pulaski, TN 38478, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
TRACT 1: LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE NE CORNER OF THE PROPERTY OF DUGGER, THE SAME BEING THE SOUTH ROW LINE OF THE PIGEON ROOST ROAD; THENCE E 105 FT- TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD; THENCE S 326 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE W 315 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE NW 191 FT. TO A 6 INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NE 254 FT. TO THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD; THENCE E WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD 103 FT. TO A STAKE IN THE NW CORNER OF DUGGER; THENCE S WITH DUGGERS WEST LINE 210 FT. TO DUGGERS SW CORNER; THENCE E WITH DUGGER S SOUTH LINE 210 FT. TO A STAKE IN DUGGERS SE CORNER; THENCE N 210 FT. TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2-1/4 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO STEVEN LARRY DUGGER AND WIFE, PEGGY SUE P. DUGGER, AS TENANTS BY THE ENTIRETY BY DEED FROM WILLIAM SUMPTER WHITE AND WIFE, GLADYS J. WHITE DATED NOVEMBER 9, 1973 AND RECORDED NOVEMBER 16, 1973 IN DEED BOOK 195, PAGE 797, IN SAID REGISTERS OFFICE FOR GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TRACT 2: LYING AND BEING IN THE 22ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD, WHICH SAID POINT IS 528 FEET FROM THE NE CORNER OF THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS HEREIN, RUNNING THENCE S 210 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE W 210 FT. TO A STAKE; THENCE N 210 FT. TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD; THENCE EAST WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PIEGON ROOSE ROAD 210 FT. TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 2059 Mines Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:
LISA K GRIFFIN TENANTS OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336883
DATED December 27, 2022
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,
Successor Trustee
First run date January 4, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2178-22
ESTATE OF Patsy Franks Herndon, Deceased, Date of Death: 12-13-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Patsy Franks Herndon, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Marci Herndon Smith
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Jodi Herndon Graham
12-20-22 Co-Executor, Alvin Herndon
12-20-22 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-20-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 28, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2176-22
ESTATE OF William Wiley Toombs, Deceased, Date of Death: 8-19-2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2022, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of William Wiley Toombs, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-28-22 Executor/Executrix, Carrie E. Hughes
12-28-22 Attorney, Tracy W. Moore
12-28-22 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 4, 2023
CDBG-CV ADDRESSING FOOD INSECURITY GRANT
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Giles County, Tennessee will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, January 9 2023, in the Giles County Courthouse Annex to discuss the Community Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 Addressing Food Insecurity Grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the guidelines of the program and to solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of CDBG COVID-19 Addressing Food Insecurity Grant funds. These funds can be used for the purchase of equipment and supplies needed for partner agencies to increase their capacity to distribute food to low-income communities and populations. All of the eligible activities must be implemented to meet licensure requirements, improve child care services, and/or expand child care services.
All residents or entities with potential food bank projects are encouraged to attend this meeting. Suggestions can be mailed to County Executive Graham Stowe, 222 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478. Suggestions will be received through January 16, 2023. Emailed suggestions can be sent to [email protected] Giles County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting Angela Jernigan at (931) 363-5300.
Graham Stowe
Giles County Executive
First run date December 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE CITIZENS OF PULASKI, TENNESSEE
Pursuant to Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of Tennessee of 1974, you are hereby notified that the following City of Pulaski body will meet in regular session as so specified.
∑ Pulaski Regional Planning Commission meets 3rd Thursday each month in a work session at 12:00 Noon at City Hall.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison
City Administrator
Run date January 4, 2023
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Agri-Park Board Committee
The Agri-Park Board Committee will have a meeting on Friday, January 13th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Giles County Agri-Park.
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Review / approve minutes
2) By-Laws
3) Park Application and Agreement
4) Grant
5) Any other business
First run date January 4, 2023
