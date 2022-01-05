NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2018-21
ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Mankins, Deceased, Date of Death: 11-15-2021
Notice is hereby given that on December 21st, 2021, Letters of Administration C.T.A., with respect of the Estate of Barbara Ann Mankins, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-21-21 Administrator C.T.A., M. Andrew Hoover
12-21-21 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
12-21-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 29, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2019-21
ESTATE OF Donna Rockwell Kopp Deceased, Date of Death: 12-17-2021
Notice is hereby given that on December 22nd, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Donna Rockwell Kopp, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
12-22-21 Administratrix, Deborah Diane Pellem
12-22-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
12-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 29, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -2020-21
ESTATE OF Howard Chuck Paysinger, Deceased, Date of Death: 06-25-2021
Notice is hereby given that on December 22nd, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Howard Chuck Paysinger, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
12-22-21 Personal Representative, Brian Curtis Paysinger
12-22-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
12-22-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 29, 2021
