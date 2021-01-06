NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Bruce P. Noinala and Wife, Anong Noinala, as Tenants by the Entirety, their Heirs and Assigns, in Fee Simple by Deed of Trust (the "Deed of Trust"), dated December 17, 2019 and of record in Book DT590 Pages 289-300, Registers Office of Giles County, Tennessee, conveyed to Frank Alvstad, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the "Note") described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to, The Federal Saving Bank which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC dated July 28, 2020 and recorded on August 3, 2020 in Book DT599 Page 816 and;
WHEREAS, Kent McPhail and Associates, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note by instrument recorded in Book DT606 Page 383, Giles County, Tennessee
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Kent D. McPhail, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Giles County Courthouse in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Giles County, Tennessee, described as follows:
The following described real estate:
Tract No. 1: A certain tract of land lying in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, on the East prong of Rocky Road, described by metes and bounds as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the West margin of the road, Powells Corner; thence with Powell S 46 Degrees 20 Minutes W 280 Ft., an iron pin; thence N 34 Degrees 30 Minutes W 200 Ft., a point in Elliots Line; thence with Elliott N 63 Degrees E 210 Ft., an iron pin in the West margin of the road; thence with said margin S 62 Degrees E 150 Ft., more or less to the beginning and containing 0.98 acres more or less.
Tract No. 2: A certain lot or parcel of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more specifically described as being Lot No. 8 of the Bell Subdivision as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, Page 66-67, ROGCT, to which reference is here made for a specific description.
Tract No. 3: Certain lots of land located in the 7th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
Being Lots 4, 5 and 6 as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, Pages 66-67 of the Bell Subdivision, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made.
This conveyance is subject to a restrictive covenant which appears of record in Deed Book 168, Page 6, Registers Office, Giles County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made.
Deed Type: General Warranty Deed between Harold Dean Elliott and wife, Sarah Howard Elliott (A/K/A Sara Elliott) and Bruce P. Noinala and wife, Anong Noinala, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assigns, in fee simple dated: 11/29/2013, Recorded Date: 12/6/2013 in Book: D357, Page 489.
Consideration: $65,000.00
Parcel ID: 087K A 017.00
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 942 Rocky Road Pulaski, TN 38478 but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Owners of Property: Bruce P. Noinala & Wife, Anong Noinala, as Tenants by the Entirety, their Heirs and Assigns, in Fee Simple
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
Publication Dates: December 23, 2020, December 30, 2020, and January 6, 2020.
Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC, Substitute Trustee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 26, 2002, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 26, 2002, in Book No. DT343, at Page 62, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Giles County, Tennessee, executed by Wilhelmine W Graham, conveying certain property therein described to F Baize as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a/ Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on February 1, 2021 on or about 11:15 AM, at the Giles County Courthouse, Pulaski, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Giles County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
Lying and being in the 9th Civil District of Giles County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a stake in the North margin of new Elkton to Prospect Road, said point is N 80 degrees 45 min. E 566 feet from a concrete marker at the intersection of the new Elkton to Prospect Road and a 50 foot wide right-of-way road; thence N 80 degrees 45 min. E 144 feet to a stake; thence N 10 degrees W 207 feet to a stake; thence S 80 degrees 45 minutes W 144 feet to a stake; thence S 10 degrees E 207 feet to the beginning, and being Lot No. 4 of the plat of survey made by James E. Sanders on March 8, 1966.
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1844 Prospect Elkton Road, Prospect, TN 38478
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:
WILHELMINE W GRAHAM
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustees option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 348909
DATED December 28, 2020
WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee
First run date January 6, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1838-20
ESTATE OF Donald Jack Singleton, Sr., Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 22nd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Donald Jack Singleton, Sr., Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-22-20 Executor, Donald Jack Singleton, Jr.
12-22-20 Attorney, Billy W. Ostermann
12-22-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1839-20
ESTATE OF Lillian Marie Cox, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 23rd, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Lillian Marie Cox, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-23-20 Executrix, Joyce A. Jenkins
12-23-20 Attorney, Joe F. Fowlkes
12-23-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date December 30, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1842-20
ESTATE OF Robert O. Carter, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 29th, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Robert O. Carter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
12-11-20 Executor, Robert E. Carter
12-11-20 Attorney, Mary A. Gabbett
12-29-20 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date January 6, 2021
Public Notice
Tillman Infrastructure proposes to build a 275-foot Self-Support Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 173 Jackson Hollow Road, Minor Hill, Giles County, Tennessee 38473. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Abigail Moore-Lee, a.moorelee@trileaf.com, 1395 South Marietta Parkway, Building 400, Suite 209, Marietta, Georgia 30067 ñ 678.653.8673 ext. 664.
Run date January 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.